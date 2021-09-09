Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Files International Legal Action Against Government of Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Newsfile Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Legal Petition Launched to United Nations Human Rights Committee

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Today, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) filed a formal legal petition to the United Nations Human Rights Committee against the current Canadian federal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The formal legal complaint filed this morning with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva outlines the Canadian government's discrimination against Canada's off-reserve Status and non-Status, Métis, and Inuit Indigenous peoples based on their indigeneity. The legal filing clearly makes the case that the Canadian government's discrimination is based on the inaccurate and stereotypical assumption that Canada's off-reserve Indigenous peoples are less Indigenous than their reserve-based counterparts, and that federal government programs and policy fails to meet their needs.

At the core of the UN legal action is the fact that the Trudeau government denies rights to CAP and its constituents, Canada's off-reserve Indigenous peoples. This was done by failing to involve them adequately, or at all, in consultation or negotiations about self-government, land claims, healthcare, education, infrastructure, or natural resources.

"Canada, under the Trudeau government, calls this discrimination "a distinctions-based approach" towards Indigenous policy-making. This has been in place since approximately 2016. As part of this policy, Canada has chosen only to engage in consultation and negotiation with three "recognized" groups, none of whom represent the interests or voices of all off-reserve Indigenous peoples. In particular, Canada has failed to engage with or meet the needs of its urban Indigenous people," stated CAP National Chief Elmer St. Pierre.

National Vice-Chief Kim Beaudin added, "Indigenous people in Canada still face widespread discrimination and racism in justice, and health care. All this stems from a lack of recognition that should have followed the Supreme Court ruling on the CAP-Daniels legal battle. Prime Minister Trudeau has allowed a discriminatory approach to off-reserve Indigenous peoples that is wrong and is badly hurting grassroots indigenous peoples."

A large majority of Canada's Indigenous people, and a majority of status Indians, live off-reserve. Off-reserve Status and non-Status Indians, Métis and Inuit peoples have faced a history of disadvantage and neglect in Canada. CAP's national leadership was united in the decision to force legal action at the United Nations Human Right's Committee.

The complete legal filing can be accessed here.

-30-

For media interviews please contact:
Jessica Dawson, CAP Executive Manager and Communications
Mobile Phone 613-806-8669 email: J.Dawson@abo-peoples.org

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is the national voice representing the interests of Métis, status and non-status Indians, and Southern Inuit Indigenous People living off-reserve. Today, over 70% of Indigenous people live off-reserve.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95967

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel: Party was always aware it faced fight in German vote

    Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that her party is fighting and was always aware that it wouldn't “automatically” hold on to Germany's top job after her 16 years in power, downplaying alarming poll ratings as the country's election nears. Recent polls have shown Merkel's Union bloc under would-be successor Armin Laschet in second place behind the center-left Social Democrats, with very low support of around 20%. It is running short of time to turn things around before the Sept. 26 parliamentary election.

  • Ground zero rebuilding still unfinished, 20 years later

    Two decades after its destruction in the Sept. 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World Trade Center complex remains incomplete. Two planned skyscrapers, a performing arts center and a church are still unfinished at the site, which plays host Saturday to the annual ceremony honoring nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks. Visitors to the commemoration will find a place that no longer has the feel of a construction zone, though, even as the work continues.

  • WHO says Africa's already thin vaccine supply to drop by 25%

    Africa’s already thin supply of COVID-19 vaccines has taken another significant hit, with the World Health Organization’s Africa director saying Thursday that for various reasons, including the rollout of booster shots, “we will get 25% less doses than we were anticipating by the end of the year." Matshidiso Moeti’s comments to reporters came as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said just over 3% of people across the African continent have been fully vaccinated. The COVAX challenges, along with export controls on vaccine doses and the introduction of booster shots by some countries, “really means at the end there has to be a calculation, a projection that we will get 25% less doses than we were anticipating before the end of the year,” she said.

  • Dozens of Westerners board commercial flight from Kabul

    Dozens of foreigners, including Americans, boarded a commercial flight at Kabul airport on Thursday in the first large-scale evacuation since U.S and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month. The Taliban have said they would let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave, but a days-long standoff over charter planes at another airport had cast some doubt on Taliban assurances.

  • Canada federal election debates 2021: Who will come out on top after the showdown?

    With just over a week away until Canada's Sept. 20 election day, five of Canada's federal party leaders are gearing up to two debate this week, one in French on Wednesday and one in English on Thursday.

  • Analysis: Taliban hard-line path worsens Afghanistan dilemma

    Reminiscent of their previous harsh rule in the 1990s, the Taliban have already begun to wipe out some of Afghanistan’s gains of 20 years. The world will need to engage with the Taliban to some extent, despite disappointment with the new all-Taliban Cabinet that defied earlier promises it would be inclusive. The U.S. needs Taliban cooperation to evacuate the remaining Americans and to fight an increasingly brazen Islamic State affiliate, considered the greatest terrorist threat against America emanating from Afghanistan.

  • Trump White House tried to play down US injuries in attack by Iran, says ex-official

    Alyssa Farah says she was pressured to delay reporting of injuries to more than 100 US troops in Iraq from attack avenging Qassem Suleimani Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Qassem Suleimani in January last year in Tehran. The Trump White House wanted to play down injuries to US troops in reprisals by Iran, a former defense spokeswoman has said. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Donald Trump’s White House asked the Pentagon to play down and delay reports of brain injuries suffered by US

  • Unionist leader says Brexit deal could sink N Ireland govt

    The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest British unionist party heightened post-Brexit political tensions on Thursday, saying the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union could collapse the Belfast government and trigger a new era of violence and instability. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said rules for Northern Ireland trade agreed by the U.K. and the EU last year must be fundamentally changed within weeks. In a speech in Belfast, he said the agreement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol “fundamentally undermines … the economic integrity of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland’s position in it.”

  • Texas abortion law could hurt Republicans in 2022 midterm elections, experts say

    Many leading Republicans haven't given a full-throated defense of Texas' new abortion law, which experts say could hurt the GOP in the 2022 midterms.

  • Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

    Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.

  • Psaki shoots down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pledge to 'eliminate all rapists,' saying 'there has never in history' been a leader who's been able to do so

    If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.

  • AOC responds to Kellyanne Conway saying she won't resign from US Air Force Academy board: 'Don't let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out'

    "Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

  • North Korea threw a military parade in the middle of the night for its 73rd birthday, and photos show a slimmed-down Kim Jong Un and marchers in hazmat suits

    Kim Jong Un was pictured at the ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. Independent journalists were not given access to the event.

  • Donald Trump Debuts Questionable Claim About 9/11 Involving ‘2 Big Firemen’

    Many of the former president's previous recollections of the Sept. 11 terror attacks have been debunked and called into question.

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • Biden's firing of Trump military academy holdovers creates new precedent, experts say

    Critics say President Biden's moves to clean house at America's military service academies creates a precedent that politicizes a traditionally nonpartisan — if patronage-heavy — system.Driving the news: The White House's personnel office today sent letters to all six members of each of the three service academy visitors boards — overseeing West Point, Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy — demanding they resign by 6pm or face termination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Biden reiterates plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate despite Israeli objections

    President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their White House meeting that he will not abandon his plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, setting up a major point of contention between the administrations.Why it matters: The consulate handled relations with the Palestinians for 25 years before being shut down by Donald Trump. Senior officials in Bennett's government see the consulate issue as a political hot potato that could destabilize their unwieldy coalition.S

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • Column: More than 100 L.A. firefighters live outside California. Will the city crack down?

    More than 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel live in other states. The LAFD says it's assessing whether to require new firefighters to live in California.

  • The Texas abortion law provides a blueprint for bans on speech, guns

    As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his dissent to the court’s conservative 5-4 majority, it could be a 'model for action in other areas.'