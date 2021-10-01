Congress avoids shutdown but House delays $1 trillion infrastructure vote

ABC News

In an exclusive interview with ABC News Thursday, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush slammed Sen. Joe Manchin for demanding that Democrats trim the size and scale of their social spending proposal to win his support -- accusing the West Virginia Democrat and other moderates of being "all over the place" and "fundamentally unserious." "Some of our Senate colleagues are all over the place," Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, calling out Manchin by name for his most recent comments after he signaled months ago an "openness" to a larger amount of spending. Is it August Manchin?