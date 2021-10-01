Congress avoids shutdown but House delays $1 trillion infrastructure vote

President Biden signed the continuing resolution bill, avoiding a government shutdown that would have furloughed thousands of federal employees. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package again as Democrats continue to struggle to reach an agreement. Caitlin Emma, budget and appropriations reporter for Politico, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the latest.

