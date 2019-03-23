Congress awaits Mueller conclusions as Democrats push for report's release





Washington and America waited with bated breath on Saturday for the next stage in the Trump-Russia drama: the communication to Congress of the “principal conclusions” of special counsel Robert Mueller.

By the early afternoon, it was clear they would have to wait a while longer. Multiple news outlets cited justice department officials saying Attorney General William Barr would most likely enlighten Congress on Sunday.

Donald Trump did not offer comment. He was said to be feeling “good”, after playing golf at his course in Florida.

If and when Mueller’s conclusions do become public, they will feed into a frenzy of Republican claims of vindication and Democratic attempts to hold the president to account.

The special counsel was appointed in May 2017, in the aftermath of the firing of FBI director James Comey. He investigated Russian election interference, links between the Trump campaign and Moscow and potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Having indicted three entities and 34 individuals including close advisers to Trump – among them campaign manager Paul Manafort and lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, both sentenced to jail – Mueller handed in his report late on Friday afternoon.

A letter announcing its completion was delivered to the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Congress in understated fashion, given the media hoopla it caused. An unassuming woman in a black puffer jacket held a plain manila envelope containing a single sheet of paper as she slipped past camped-out reporters.

Under DoJ rules, the full report does not have to be made public. But attorney general Barr said in a letter to leaders of both parties he would give them “the principal conclusions” possibly as soon as this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, House Democrats held a call to discuss strategy. They emerged to demand transparency.

On Friday, officials briefed the media that no further indictments would be made. That seemed to put Trump family members including Donald Trump Jr and Jared Kushner in the clear. But Mueller could still provide revelations damaging to the president and his hopes of re-election. A sitting president cannot be indicted but Mueller’s report could include details of wrongdoing, in particular obstruction of justice, that would inform debate over possible impeachment.

The White House reacted with caution, saying it had not seen or been briefed on the report. It issued the same statement again on Saturday. When news of Mueller’s conclusion broke, Trump was already at his private club in Florida. On Saturday his Twitter account, his prime outlet for invective about Mueller’s work, was silent.

According to the pool report, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said the president’s mood was “good”. He declined to say who Trump played golf with and whether the Mueller report was discussed.

Back in Washington, Republicans and supporters of Trump celebrated victory. Party chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted: “Imagine watching MSNBC or CNN for the last two years and learning: 1. Mueller finished his work without any DoJ interference. 2. No American will be charged for colluding with Russia. It wasn’t just Democrats who falsely speculated, many in the media went right along with it.”