Congress Briefed on Strike as Democrats Demand More Consultation

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration began briefing congressional leaders Friday on the airstrike that killed one of Iran’s most powerful generals, as top Democrats warned President Donald Trump that military action against Iran requires authorization from Congress.

House and Senate lawmakers were mostly kept in the dark before Trump’s approval of the strike near Baghdad targeting General Qassem Soleimani, which administration officials said was a response to the threat of an imminent attack against U.S. interests.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was informed about the action afterward by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Friday that he had also spoken with Esper and that staff was being briefed by the administration.

Democrats were furious that the leaders of both parties in the House and Senate as well as the top lawmakers on the intelligence committees -- together known as the “Gang of 8 -- weren’t given advance notice. An official familiar with the situation said they were being given briefings by telephone on Friday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress needs answers about what legal basis Trump relied on in targeting Soleimani and how the administration plans to avoid a larger war.

“No one should shed a tear for Soleimani, he said on the Senate floor, but “it is my view that the president does not have the authority for a war with Iran.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Congress must be “fully apprised as to what happened, why it happened and what our strategy is.” He said the strike could pose “substantial dangers” and any future action directed at Iran must have the consent of Congress.

Authorization Debate

“If the president wants to take action against Iran, he does in fact need an authorization for the use of military force absent a direct attack on our forces,” the Maryland Democrat said in an interview.

Representative Steve Scalise, the second-ranking Republican in the House, said he expects lawmakers will get a full briefing and added that Congress will have a say in what comes next.

“We can all discuss once we see more intelligence what the next steps are,” he said. “Clearly there is going to be a role for Congress.”

He said Trump’s actions so far were appropriate uses of his powers as commander-in-chief to defend the nation even without a congressional authorization.

Reaction to the raid fell mostly along party lines, with Republicans hailing the president’s action to eliminate a terrorist leader and Democrats questioning whether Trump has a broader strategy or plan to deal with the aftermath.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that he was briefed in advance about a potential operation against Soleimani when he was with Trump over the holiday break at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“The intelligence was very strong that Soleimani was orchestrating chaos in Iraq at our expense and throughout the region,” Graham, a close Trump ally, said Friday on Fox News. “The president was informed of these potential attacks and he acted. This is a defensive strike to neutralize future attacks that were being planned” by Soleimani and others.

McConnell called Soleimani an “architect” of terror in the region.

“For too long this evil man operated without constraint and countless innocents have suffered for it,” McConnell said.

Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly said there’s no question that Soleimani “was a very bad man, a very bad actor who cost a lot of lives -- including American lives -- in the region.” But, he said “this is going to further inflame the Shia world, and could very well unleash the dogs of war.”

