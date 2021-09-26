As Congress delays legislative action, some communities take police reform into their own hands

The New York Times

When the Texas Rangers learned that a woman had died in a jail south of Dallas, they put Adam Russell on the case. He found that there had been a struggle between the woman, Kelli Leanne Page, 46, who was being held on drug charges, and two guards, who entered her cell because they said she would not stop banging a hairbrush against the door. One jailer threw her to the floor, punched her in the face while they scuffled and piled atop her as blood streamed from her nose. The other, a trainee wei