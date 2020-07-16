Congress edges toward deal to extend federal unemployment subsidy in coronavirus bill

After initial resistance from some Republicans, Congress is inching closer to an agreement to extend at least some of the $600-a-week federal unemployment insurance subsidy approved this spring to help American workers hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

When they return next week to begin talks on another major relief bill, lawmakers face a tight deadline to renew the popular benefit, which expires at the end of the month.

The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many states, including California, is providing a political tailwind for Democrats who want to extend the money.

"The extra $600 per week has been an absolute lifeline for these Americans," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) told reporters Wednesday. He said it was "cruel" to leave unemployed workers in limbo so close to the deadline before Congress reaches agreement about whether the money will continue.

And while some in the GOP remain adamantly opposed to extending the money and argue it discourages some workers from returning to their jobs, a few Republicans — including some White House officials — have begun floating the idea of approving a reduced or more restricted federal subsidy to assist the nearly 50 million American workers who have applied for unemployment insurance since the pandemic began.

In public comments over the last two weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and economic advisor Larry Kudlow seemed to open the door to a compromise on the issue.

Unemployment insurance is just one of several sticking points.

Fights are also brewing over whether to include incentives to reopen schools in the fall, how far to go in shielding companies, schools and others from COVID-19-related liability lawsuits and how much federal aid — if any — state and local governments should receive to shore up their budgets.

They'll also need to agree on how to make the Paycheck Protection Program loans more attractive to small businesses, whether to continue the moratorium on evictions for people living in public housing or renting homes with federally backed mortgages, and whether to issue another direct cash payout of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.

With the traditional August congressional recess looming, there is not much time to reach a deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) vowed to get a package on President Trump's desk before leaving.

"We'll have a bill and hopefully we'll have it sooner rather than later because people really need to have it, and we should have it before the expiration of the unemployment insurance," Pelosi said Wednesday.

Direct negotiations between Democrats and Republicans have not yet seriously begin, but both sides have begun publicly sending up trial balloons through news conferences, statements and television appearances.

It will mark Congress' first major response to the pandemic since the spring, when it passed several laws that provided a total of nearly $3 trillion in emergency economic aid.

Negotiations over what to do next stalled in May, with Republicans saying they wanted to wait until July to see how the money it already approved — the largest single economic aid package passed in U.S. history — affected the economy before approving more.

Democrats pressed on, and the House passed a $3-trillion package without Republican input or the broad support that they hope will be the starting point for current negotiations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called it a wish list and a nonstarter in the Senate.

McConnell has been adamant that the next package would originate in his office. Previous coronavirus bills were largely hammered out between Democrats and Mnuchin, much to the frustration of Senate Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Senate Democrats in a call Wednesday that McConnell has not reached out to them for input and that it appears Republicans are trying to sideline House Democrats. But he said Senate Democrats would only negotiate the next package with House Democrats in the room, according to a source on the call.

House and Senate Democrats want to extend the $600 federal unemployment benefit through the rest of the year.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have called the flat subsidy a disincentive for people to return to work because some lower-paid workers are making more money being unemployed than they would have at work.