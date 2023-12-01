Congress expels Rep. George Santos
An overwhelming majority of house lawmakers have voted to boot George Santos from Congress. FOX's Madeleine Rivera has more with the historic vote.
The scandal-plagued New York Republican became the sixth-ever House member to be removed.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
OpenAI's app store for AI, the GPT Store, will not launch this year as previously announced, but rather on an unspecified date in early 2024, the company said. The delay is almost certainly due to the leadership shakeup that occurred in November, just after the initial announcement. The launch of the store this month raised eyebrows when it was officially announced at OpenAI's Dev Day conference in November.
Walmart, America’s single biggest employer and largest company by revenue, said Friday it’s no longer advertising on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The departure follows owner Elon Musk amplifying antisemitic posts and flinging expletives at fleeing advertisers.
Investors are looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to potentially shed light on whether an interest rate cut lies ahead.
