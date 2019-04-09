Congress to grill Barr on Mueller report, spring storms, Israel elections: 5 things to know Tuesday

Lawmakers expected to grill Barr on Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr, facing mounting pressure to release the full version of Robert Mueller's investigative report, is expected to be closely questioned Tuesday about his handling of the inquiry at a House budget hearing. The House Appropriations subcommittee session marks lawmakers' first opportunity to publicly question Barr about the report and his decision to release a bare-bones summary of the document last month. Barr concluded that Mueller had not found a conspiracy involving President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government. Barr also independently determined that Trump's conduct did not constitute obstruction of justice.

Wild weather ahead, from blizzards to tornadoes to frigid temperatures

A potent storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to portions of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest this week, where some spots could see as much as 2 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will get started Tuesday, and snow is likely over much of the northern Rockies by the evening. It will pick up in intensity as it moves into the central U.S. by Wednesday and into Thursday. In much of the region, travel "may become difficult to impossible," the weather service warned. Severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, is possible later in the week. The greatest risk for severe weather will be in the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys Thursday.

NCAA national championship: Virginia returns home after thrilling OT win

The Virginia Cavaliers will return home Tuesday after winning their first national title by outlasting Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime in thrilling fashion. With the victory Monday night, Virginia shed its label as a postseason underachiever and exorcised the demons that have shadowed the Cavaliers for the last year — they became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16, University of Maryland Baltimore County, in the NCAA tournament. Monday night's college basketball classic was the first overtime in the national championship game since Kansas beat Memphis in 2008, and given Virginia’s path through the NCAA tournament, it seemed fitting. Here’s a look at three deciding factors from Virginia's national title win over the Red Raiders.

Netanyahu, Gantz make last pitches in close Israeli prime minister race

Israel is holding a parliamentary election Tuesday to determine whether the longtime Israeli leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stays in power. Buoyed by a tight alliance with President Donald Trump but clouded by a series of looming corruption indictments, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term in office that would make him Israel's longest-serving leader. He faces his stiffest challenge in a decade from Benny Gantz, a former military chief whose Blue and White party has inched ahead of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party in the polls. Netanyahu still appears to have the better chance of forming a coalition, with a smattering of small nationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties vowing to back him.

Here's a great way to save at the pump

A study provided Tuesday for USA TODAY reveals a simple trick for saving on gas. Specifically, a certain day of the week is great for filling up. But — d'oh! — you'll probably have to wait six days to take advantage of these savings, because that day is most often Monday, the study from GasBuddy found. "Very early in the week, when gas stations are generally a little bit quieter traffic-wise, is a great time to fill up," GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan said. The Monday rule applies in most states and in D.C., but in several others Tuesday is cheapest. Only two states break the Monday-Tuesday mold, according to our exclusive story.

