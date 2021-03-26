Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Riotta
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Congressional leaders have launched a sweeping investigation into the federal handling of the Capitol insurrection, including security and intelligence failures which allowed pro-Trump extremists to storm the building in a deadly attack as lawmakers convened to certify the 2020 election.

The probe will be overseen by seven House committees after Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unable to secure bipartisan support for an independent review of the incident, which left at least five people dead, as some House Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump’s false conspiracy theories about a stolen election refused to back the measure.

In a letter sent to at least 16 federal agencies, from the U.S. Park Police to the White House, lawmakers demanded any communications relating to the January 6th session.

One of those letters, which Politico reported were identical in their requests, was sent to the Justice Department. It read in part: “We understand that the Department continues to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in the events on January 6, 2021.”

“We are happy to work with you to ensure that the document requests in this letter do not interfere with ongoing investigations and prosecutions,” the letter continued.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended some of his supporters who rioted at the Capitol on Thursday, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Read more:

Mr Trump complained to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters.

The former president did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

But he added: “Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out.”

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

The January 6 riot followed a fiery Trump rally outside the White House, in which he urged a mob of his supporters to “fight like hell” for him at the Capitol. A week later, the House impeached Mr Trump for the second time, but the Senate eventually acquitted him on the charge of inciting the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • The Pentagon is investigating whether special operators have committed war crimes, and if their commanders have even been checking

    Special-operations forces have faced a raft of scandals in recent years, but current and former members are wary of the extra scrutiny.

  • Every single Emma Stone movie, ranked

    From disappointing performances in films like "Aloha" to amazing, hilarious ones in flicks like "Easy A," here's how critics rate all of her films.

  • Laura Ingraham cut Trump off when he tried to repeat false claims the election was stolen, as Fox News faces defamation lawsuits

    Ingraham said she was reluctant to "relitigate" Trump's election-fraud claims, and tried to usher the former president to discuss other topics.

  • Dominion Voting Systems Sues Fox News for $1.6 Billion for Pushing Trump’s Big Lie

    Reuters/ Shannon StapletonDominion Voting Systems has filed a staggering $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging the cable network pushed false claims that the voting-machine company rigged the 2020 election.It’s the latest in a string of massive lawsuits from Dominion, which was the target of a baseless and frankly bizarre Trumpist conspiracy theory that it switched millions of votes in order to help Joe Biden win the White House. Fox News joins Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in being chased for damages for spreading the claim.In its suit against Fox News, Dominion alleges the network “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.” Attorney Justin Nelson accuses Fox News of taking a “conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies in order to keep its viewership.”Fox News Anchor Seemingly Buys Into Trump’s Debunked Dominion Conspiracy: ‘Sounded Convincing’While some of Fox News’ more legitimate anchors pushed back on the relentless flow of Trumpist election conspiracies, others were perfectly happy to throw their weight behind them. For example, in the week after the election, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer mulled that the Dominion theory being put forward by Powell and others “sounded convincing.”According to the Associated Press, the Fox lawsuit could be followed by more against specific media personalities at the network, but Dominion wanted to target the entire network first. “The buck stops with Fox on this,” said attorney Stephen Shackelford. “Fox chose to put this on all of its many platforms. They rebroadcast, republished it on social media.”The Trump campaign and its allies became fixated on voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems in the days after the election. The crackpot theory included the claim that Dominion voting machines were created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. Did the Trump White House Create a Batshit Report on Dominion Voting?Powell—the pro-Trump lawyer and one of the main proponents of the conspiracy theory—effectively abandoned it earlier this week in the face of her own billion-dollar lawsuit. Her lawyers argue that “no reasonable person” would believe that her election-fraud claims were “statements of fact,” and that they relied upon “exaggeration and hyperbole.”Fox News Media said in a statement that it’s “proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.”Dominion concluded in its lawsuit: “If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The real-life love story of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos - one of Hollywood's longest-running couples

    Kelly Ripa met Mark Consuelos during his audition for "All My Children" in 1995. Now, they share three children.

  • The giant ship stuck in the Suez Canal is costing the global economy an estimated $400 million per hour

    On average, $9.7 billion in goods travels through the canal, which connects Asia and Europe, every day.

  • China denounces US-Taiwan coast guard cooperation agreement

    China on Friday denounced an agreement between the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards that underscores growing ties between Washington and the self-governing island democracy. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the pact violated U.S. commitments to China and called on the U.S. to "be cautious with its words and actions on Taiwan-related issues.” Hua also attacked support in Congress for a bill calling on Taiwan to be given status at the World Health Organization.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

    Fox News frequently hosted conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani after Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

  • NGOs: Venezuela military, Colombia rebels continue fighting

    Clashes that began over the weekend between Venezuela’s military and a Colombian armed group in a community along the nations’ shared border have continued, prompting more Venezuelans to seek refuge in a nearby Colombian community, international monitoring groups said Thursday. Colombian officials said more than 3,900 people have now moved from Venezuela to northeast Colombia, about 800 more than Wednesday. “It was reported that families continue to flee across the border in search of safety as the violence in the area has not completely stopped,” said Dominika Arseniuk, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Colombia.

  • Biden says China wants to become the most wealthy, powerful country but it's 'not gonna happen on my watch'

    Biden said the competition between the US and China is part of a broader, global battle between democracy and autocracy.

  • Another one: We hear Scott Disick is moving to Miami. But he’s not going to be alone

    And yet another quasi celebrity is putting down stakes in Miami.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Benedict Cumberbatch felt 'emotionally and physically very vulnerable' after losing 21 pounds for new movie

    Benedict Cumberbatch lost the weight for "The Courier," in which he plays real-life spy Greville Wynne, who was locked in a Soviet prison for months.

  • How did Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy celebrate QB Dak Prescott’s record deal?

    At his first press conference since the Prescott signing, the coach answered the question: A cartwheel in the sand. (Let’s just leave that right there.)

  • Ships stuck at the Suez Canal are considering a detour thousands of miles around Africa because of the container vessel blocking the way

    Shipping companies would face massive costs and weeks-long delays if they opt to abandon the Suez Canal and journey round the southern tip of Africa.

  • Sweden sees highest daily number of COVID cases since December

    Sweden, which has rejected lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered its highest number of new cases since the end of last year on Thursday amid what authorities said was flagging compliance with the mainly voluntary recommendations to curb the spread of the virus. Sweden is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks after a slowdown in January and February. The country, which hit the global spotlight with its soft-touch approach to fighting the virus, registered 7,706 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since Dec. 30.

  • What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s

    Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.

  • In a leaky underwater rail tunnel, workers race against time

    At stake is the health of a crucial component of the New York region’s aging and overburdened mass transit ecosystem: the North River rail tunnel, a 110-year-old tube that carries multitudes of commuters to and from Manhattan, including Amtrak trains on the busy corridor between Boston and Washington. With a new tunnel potentially a decade away due to funding questions, Amtrak has embarked on an aggressive and expensive program to fix the most pressing problems in the leaking, crumbing tunnel before they become intractable and force an extended shutdown.

  • Florida COVID update for Thursday: 5,773 cases, 107 deaths as more than 10% get vaccinated

    Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 5,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 109 new deaths. Of those who died, 107 were residents.