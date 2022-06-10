Congress looks to replicate Florida gun control measures adopted after Parkland shooting

Students stage nationwide walkouts after Texas shooting, protest gun violence

The wrenching aftermath of a deadly school shooting is a familiar experience for Floridians.

It only was four years ago that a gunman murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

After that tragedy, Republicans and Democrats in the Florida Legislature came together to pass a school safety bill that raised the age to purchase long guns from 18 to 21 and instituted a "red flag" law aimed at keeping guns away from troubled individuals.

Now another school shooting, this time in Texas, is reviving the national debate over gun laws. There is a push at the federal level to pass some of the same gun control measures that Florida approved four years ago.

Replicating Florida's bipartisan effort at the federal level seems like a longshot, though, and there doesn't seem to be an appetite among Republicans at the state level to go beyond what Florida did four years ago.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is dismissing the idea of a special legislative session to address gun issues, something Democrats have pushed.

While lawmakers debate how to respond to mass shootings, Democrat state Sen. Annette Taddeo dropped out of the governor's race to run for Congress, the governor's press secretary registered as a foreign agent, data showed Florida continues to lead the nation in the number of individuals facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol and DeSantis vetoed a bill criticized by Everglades advocates.

DeSantis said little about mass shootings in the immediate wake of the deadly episodes in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. Pressed by reporters, he offered broader comments this week that make it clear he's not interested in new restrictions on guns.

The governor said he doesn’t want to “knee cap the rights of law-abiding citizens."

Florida Democrats tried to force a special session on guns, but they don't have the votes and they certainly don't have the governor's support. DeSantis described their effort as “leftists” trying to “come after your Second Amendment rights.”

Story continues

The governor did sign a bill this week aimed at making improvements to school safety. Republicans have talked about hardening schools, rather than restricting guns, in the wake of the Texas shooting.

The U.S. House passed a gun control bill this week with five Republicans joining Democrats in support. Among its provisions is raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. No Florida Republicans backed the legislation, though, and it is unlikely to pass the Senate, where lawmakers instead are focused on background checks and red flag laws.

Democrat Annette Taddeo exits governor's race

State Sen. Annette Taddeo cited her desire to address gun violence as a big reason she is leaving the governor's race to run for Congress.

Taddeo was among three Democrats vying to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis. Now there are two – U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Taddeo said the recent mass shooting factored into her decision to switch races.

“After the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde and a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids face daily, I knew what I needed to do," said the Miami Democrat.

Florida's Jan. 6 connections

The gun debate wasn't the only big development in Congress this week. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol began holding televised hearings Thursday.

Florida still leads the nation with the most people charged with crimes related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. There are 91 Floridians facing Jan. 6 charges. Texas has the second most people charged, with 72.

Florida also has more than a third of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, the two most prominent far-right extremist groups involved in storming the Capitol, charged for their actions on Jan. 6. Some of the most serious charges stemming from the insurrection have been leveled against these individuals.

Florida Proud Boy Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach had a staring role in the first Jan. 6 Committee hearing. The committee showed video of Biggs entering the Captiol, and a Capitol police officer who was knocked unconscious mentioned Biggs, saying he was berating police.

Biggs and Miami Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio both have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

That's all for this week. Keep reading for this week's top headlines in politics.

And finally, thank you for reading. We appreciate you trusting our statewide journalists to keep you informed. If you are encouraged by our work and want to support your local journalists, please consider subscribing. Know someone who would benefit from this newsletter? Forward this email so they can sign up here.

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gov. Ron DeSantis rejects Democrats' call for special session on guns