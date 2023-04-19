Congress Middle School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Boynton campus

BOYNTON BEACH — A student at Congress Middle School in Boynton Beach was arrested Tuesday after bringing a loaded gun to campus, the Palm Beach County School District reports.

School district police confiscated the weapon without incident after another student reported seeing it, Principal Denise O'Connor said in a message to parents. The gun was not used in a threatening manner, she said.

The incident marked the seventh time that a weapon has been confiscated from a Palm Beach County School District campus during the current academic year, one fewer than the total recovered during the previous year, according to school district records.

O'Connor said the student involved in Tuesday's incident may be subject to disciplinary action under the school district's zero-tolerance weapons policy in addition to criminal charges.

The school district did not release any identifying information about the student, including gender, grade or age.

"I want to commend the individual who brought this matter to our immediate attention," O'Connor said. "We all play a role in school safety. "

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Student at Congress Middle accused of bringing gun to Boynton campus