Congress moving in on huge spending, tax package. Will it cross the finish line?

Will Congress finally approve a $3.5 trillion, 10-year spending bill? Will it approve a national voter rights law? Will it raise the debt ceiling?

Those questions and others are on the table as Congress gets back to work. McClatchy Washington, D.C., correspondent Daniel Desrochers joins Dave Helling of The Star and John Holt of WDAF/Fox 4 Kansas City to talk about the latest developments in the nation’s capital.

Even some Democrats are balking at the size and scope of the spending package. Republicans appear unanimous in their opposition to the measure.

