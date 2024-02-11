Congress must act to keep internet access program alive; here's why

As another election year begins, we are sure to see plenty of political bickering, negative campaigning, and heated disagreement. But before we rush headlong into that maelstrom, Congress has an opportunity to come together and save a program that promotes economic growth, workforce development, and innovation. It’s the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP, authorized in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is simple: It provides eligible citizens $30 per month for internet service. As we learned during the pandemic, internet access is a necessity, not a luxury. From virtual classroom activities to job searching to interacting with government agencies, the internet is as much a part of our lives as electricity. And ACP helps keep more than 22 million households across the U.S. connected, including 421,000 in South Carolina.

But ACP funding is set to run out in April. If Congress allows this to happen, millions of Americans who can least afford it face losing their lifeline to the internet. A bipartisan coalition of representatives and senators recently introduced legislation to provide $7 billion for the program.

Voting to protect the ACP is a no-brainer for three simple reasons: It's popular, has bipartisan support, and it works.

According to a recent poll, Americans across the board overwhelmingly support the ACP. Support spans rural (68%), suburban (78%), and urban (81%) areas, as well as strong majorities across all generations, with support peaking among seniors (83%). In fact, there is not a single subset of voters (age, income, race, political lean, gender, region) where support falls below 60%.

And the same poll shows bipartisan support as well, including 64% of Republicans, 70% of independents, and 95% of Democrats. In a nation where disagreement seems to be everywhere, Congress has found at least one program that Trump voters, Biden voters, and everyone in between supports.

The broad support is less surprising when ACP’s benefits are laid out.

First, the ACP flows to private companies rather than the government itself. This public-private partnership allows many providers to participate, creates competition, and maximizes consumer choice in the marketplace.

And households are making the best of the benefits. According to Brookings, programs like the ACP create more than $2,200 in economic benefit for each low-income households enrolled in the program. The ACP creates opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses in underserved areas, and helps small businesses around the nation connect with customers in their communities and beyond. Further, students have access to online learning platforms, educational resources, and remote educational programs, leveling the playing field and promoting education for all Americans who want to learn.

Finally, the benefits are going to those who really need them. For example, U.S. veterans often fall on the wrong side of the digital divide, with as many as 15 percent of veteran households lacking internet access as recently as 2019. But the ACP is helping to change that narrative. According to the USAC, more than 900,000 of the 2.5 million eligible veterans have signed up for ACP.

Beyond the immediate impacts, the ACP amplifies the impact of investments in high-speed internet.

In South Carolina, we are investing more than $130 million from the American Rescue Plan Act into expanding broadband access. By the end of this year, S.C. will have more than 5,000 additional miles of fiber, expanding high-speed internet to nearly 40,000 locations. And we are not the only state investing in broadband expansion – nearly every other state is as well. But those investments cannot live up to their full potential if ACP funding dries up.

As America hurtles into the future, we must ensure our residents are connected in an increasingly interconnected world. The ACP is an essential component of our nation’s continued economic growth, workforce development, and innovation. Allowing the ACP to end would be a great disservice to families who rely on the program.

Congress should join together and show America that smart, practical programs can still garner overwhelming bipartisan support. It should be one of the easiest votes of the year.

Marvin R. Pendarvis, a Democrat, is a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from the 113th District.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Program that helps families afford internet is facing demise