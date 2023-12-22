Congress must expand parole for immigrants, not negotiate it away

As Senate negotiations continue for foreign military funding, businesses are concerned that negotiators may be considering harmful changes to a piece of the immigration system that is actually working — humanitarian parole.

An existing and effective law utilized by Republican and Democratic presidents, parole is key to combating humanitarian and economic crises.

If Congress and President Joe Biden are serious about growing America’s economy and fighting inflation, it would be a tragedy for them to negotiate this authority away.

If anything, we should expand parole

For the good of our nation, its use should be expanded to include millions of long-term undocumented immigrants who have lived in this country for an average of 15 years, and who have worked and contributed $30.8 billion in taxes in 2021 alone.

These immigrants form part of mixed-status families with about 10.6 million U.S. citizen spouses and children.

Young undocumented students called “Dreamers” who are not eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and spouses of U.S. citizens also should be included.

Trump's bad: But voters think Biden's border is worse

Humanitarian parole is granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to individuals outside of the United States based on “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,” allowing the issuance of work permits.

Migrants are usually admitted for a pre-determined time, with no access to public or refugee benefits. “Parole” is temporary and does not provide any permanent pathway to remain in the country or U.S. citizenship. According to the Cato Institute, the U.S. has used parole for more than seven decades to help people from numerous countries. The Biden administration utilized humanitarian parole to assist Afghans after the Taliban takeover and rapidly admit Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Last January, parole was extended to people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Industries desperately need workers

American employers in construction and manufacturing, agriculture, health care, transportation, food service and hospitality, technology and most other industries are facing a dramatic labor shortage, reported this month by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The solution is clear — issuing more work permits to long-term immigrants would help fill this widening gap between available jobs and willing workers.

Last month, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce report explained there would still be more than three million jobs available — even if every American looking for work finds one today.

Arizona only has 71 available workers for every 100 open jobs, according to the 2023 labor shortage report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Almost 60,000 statewide jobs would remain open if all available jobs were immediately filled by unemployed workers.

During the pandemic, we learned the crucial importance of essential immigrants, who made up 1 in 6 of essential workers in our state’s health care, food service, child care and emergency personnel.

Expanding parole boosts security, economy

Not only is expansion of parole to long-term immigrants morally right and economically crucial — it is also politically smart due to overwhelmingly popular and bipartisan support for expanding work permits, according to a recent survey of swing state voters by pollster Celinda Lake. Recently, former South Carolina Gov. and Republican candidate Nikki Haley spoke about the importance of taking into consideration how long undocumented immigrants have been in this country, by asking, “How long have they been here? Have they paid taxes? Have they been working?”

If Congress is serious about driving down inflation, building our economy and alleviating our country’s severe labor shortage, it must uphold the presidential Humanitarian Parole authority and expand work permits for long-term immigrant contributors.

Not utilizing this solution only harms American businesses and families and goes against the hard-working values of this nation.

It is the humane, practical way to ensure we know who is in our country, and it strengthens their contribution to our nation’s economy and communities.

America’s success depends on the president’s actions.

Bob Worsley is a former Republican Arizona state senator and co-chair of the American Business Immigration Coalition, a bipartisan coalition of 1,400 employers and CEOs across the U.S. Rebecca Shi is executive director of the American Immigration Business Coalition (ABIC) and ABIC Action.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Immigrants can help fix our labor shortage, if we do this