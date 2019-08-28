Congress must be unafraid to follow the immigration laws we wrote: Today's talker

President Donald Trump is eager to build 500 miles of border fencing before the 2020 election and has urged his aides to fast-track construction contracts, seize private land and disregard environmental rules, anonymous sources involved in the project told The Washington Post.

Work with Trump on border crisis

By David Kustoff

A few weeks ago, I traveled to El Paso, Texas, to see for myself the humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. I visited the El Paso Del Norte Port of Entry, took a helicopter tour of the southern border, spoke with and was briefed by Customs and Border Protection, visited the El Paso Intelligence Center, and met with Tennessee troops from the 1st Armored Division stationed at Fort Bliss.

After my time on the border, I am more convinced than ever that our system is completely overwhelmed. The number of people leaving their homes to come to the United States is truly staggering.

Despite what some say, I saw for myself that we have a true crisis at hand. Our system was not built to handle this massive influx of migrants coming into our country.

Unfortunately, some in Congress refuse to work with President Trump to address the situation at hand. Instead, they want to focus on decriminalizing our border, something that would put the safety of the American people at risk and increase the burden on our hardworking border agents.

Do not get me wrong, America was built by immigrants. These people fled their countries to pursue the great American dream.

It was risky and treacherous, but ultimately worth the sacrifice for a better life.

These people are the very backbone of our great nation, and they came to the United States through legal means of immigration.

It is important our immigration process protects American citizens as well as those who immigrated lawfully to the United States. It is increasingly concerning that to protect one’s own country is now viewed as discriminatory. The definition of a state includes that of a defined border.

There is a quote, originally by John Locke, carved into the side of the Department of Justice building that reads “Where law ends, tyranny begins.”

We need an unapologetic Congress that is unafraid to follow its own laws. We also need a Congress willing to address the crisis on our southern border and ensure the safety and well-being of its constituents.

Unfortunately, Democrats in Congress decry the conditions at our border facilities, yet many refuse to allocate more funding to address the issue. Some even proudly advocate for open borders and want to abolish all forms of immigration enforcement.

Not only would it mean more drugs flowing into our communities, but there also would be no one to remove gang members, sex offenders and drug dealers who crossed the border illegally. It would also allow the hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals who illegally overstay their visas to remain in the United States.

I have helped work out many agreements in my time in public service, but you can’t negotiate when the other party won’t come to the table.

