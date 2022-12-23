Congress narrowly avoids government shutdown, passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
Congress avoided a government shutdown and passed a $1.7 trillion funding bill.
Congress avoided a government shutdown and passed a $1.7 trillion funding bill.
Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 committee has released its final report which contains over 800 pages of testimony and information collected throughout the investigation.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy gave a speech regarding the government spending plan that would avoid a government shutdown on Friday, Dec 23.
Departing House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, predicted big changes on familiar issues when Democrats take power in Lansing.
The head of a New Mexico trade association says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's immigration policies are harmful to interstate commerce.
Pete Davidson has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. See: How Rich Are Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and These...
A frequent source of misinformation claims WEF is advocating killing pets to reduce carbon emissions. This has no basis in fact.
The owner of the unlicensed Starbucks stores in Baghdad said that though he failed to get a proper license, he "decided to do it anyway."
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%, and two other candidates. “Tuesday’s party-run process saw historic turnout with 27, 900 votes cast, making it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia,” according to the party's website.
The man previously spent time in prison after he was charged with making threats against President Obama and President Trump.
Officials with the select committee investigating the violence on Jan. 6 released a final 845-report on their findings on Thursday.
The new Netflix series with Noah Centineo centers on a CIA lawyer looking to make his mark. Here are some of the best fun facts about the new show.
New Roads School of Santa Monica, Ca. prides itself on diversity and challenging students to question their “worldview” and “perspective.” However, while educating a student body that is nearly 50 percent of color, one Black teacher has alleged in a lawsuit that the school is not as progressive as it seems, per The Daily Beast.
Florida Legislature approves bills that favor the property insurance industry but won't help consumers amid the ongoing crisis of finding coverage.
Another Gator has hit the transfer portal, and now Florida might have some serious depth issues on the offensive line.
Social Security took center stage last week when the retirement program announced that beginning in 2023, beneficiaries will see their biggest payment increase in 41 years. See: How Much Does a Person...
Rep. Katie Porter's remarks made at a Dec. 14 hearing on anti-LGBTQ extremism are being misrepresented in a viral post.
Moscow accuses the US of fighting an indirect war with Russia as Ukraine's leader visits Washington.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney to the Southern District of New York and former Assistant Special Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the criminal case against Sam Bankman-Fried.
Over the last month, thousands of migrants have crossed into the U.S. at the Texas border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.