Trump Writes to Kim; Singapore Tightens Entry: Virus Update

More countries tightened international and domestic travel as the coronavirus spread showed little signs of easing, with the number of infections topping 300,000 globally.

Italy is shutting almost all industrial output after reporting the most coronavirus deaths in a day. The U.S. closed in on a deal for an aid package to boost the virus-battered economy by $2 trillion.

Infections surged in countries including U.K., France and Thailand. Spain’s leader said the outbreak will worsen this week. U.K. pubs closed, and New York will shut non-essential businesses on Sunday.

China’s Hubei province, which was the epicenter of the outbreak, had no new cases for a fourth day. Australia deployed an additional A$66 billion ($38.2 billion) in stimulus. Singapore will bar short-term visitors from entering or transiting through the city-state, while work-permit holders risk not being able to enter anytime soon.

Key Developments:

Worldwide cases exceed 307,000, more than 13,000 deadItaly deaths jump 19% to 4,825; cases rise to 53,578U.S. cases top 26,000France fatalities rise to 562U.S. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for Covid-19Italy rocked by deadliest day as virus prompts industry shutdownCovid-19 is becoming the disease that divides American societyBondi Beach crowds spur threat of “draconian” virus controls

All Beijing International Flights Must Stop Elsewhere First (1:56 p.m. HK)

All international flights bound for Beijing will have to first stop in one of 12 designated cities for those on board to take coronavirus tests before arriving at the capital, which is seeing more imported infections.

The new rule is tighter than one announced on March 19, which only applied to some overseas flights to Beijing, the government said Sunday. The 12 cities include Shanghai, Tianjin, Qingdao, Nanjing, Dalian and Xi’an.

Japan Urges Residents to Limit Non-Urgent U.S. Travel (1:49 p.m. HK)

Japan’s foreign ministry asked residents to refrain from making non-essential trips to the U.S. because of the increase in coronavirus cases there.

Trump Sends Letter to North Korea Offering Help Fighting Virus (1:35 p.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offering help fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The letter also included a plan for advancing ties between the countries, according to a statement from Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, that was published by state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Thailand, India Report New Cases (12:53 p.m. HK)

Thailand reported 188 more coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total to 599.

Separately, India said cases in the country rose to 341. South Korea reported 98 new virus cases, bringing the total to 8,897. The number of deaths rose by two to 104.

Goldman Sachs HK Staffer Cleared After False Positive Virus Test (12:51 p.m. HK)

An employee at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment banking division in Hong Kong tested negative for the coronavirus after earlier being identified as a highly probable case, according to a statement from the bank. The investment bank said it will re-open its offices on the 60th and 67th floors of Cheung Kong Center in the city with immediate effect, and that some other employees are to be released from restrictions.

Prison Riots Break Out Across Colombia (12:30 p.m. HK)

Colombian authorities are trying to quell riots in several jails across the country amid fears that the coronavirus could spread in overcrowded conditions.

The nation’s prison service said in a post on Twitter that it is “dealing with disturbances” alongside the security forces in various jails. Earlier, it said in a statement there are currently no cases of the disease in the prison system.

Indonesia Restricts Public Gatherings (12:20 p.m. HK)

Indonesian police have called on the public to avoid public gatherings, including religious activities, as the government tries to control the spread of the coronavirus.