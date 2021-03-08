Congress nears final passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

This week Congress is expected to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what comes next in the White House's legislative push.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Hi, everyone. I'm Elaine Quijano. It is good to be with you. Thanks for joining us. It looks like this will be the week Congress approves coronavirus relief for millions of struggling Americans. Once passed by the House, the $1.9 trillion package will be President Biden's first major legislation signed into law.

The updated American Rescue Plan includes $1,400 checks for those who qualify based on reported tax income. It also expands the child tax credit to up to $3,600 per child and sets aside money to make government-provided health insurance cheaper.

As the House prepares for their vote, the Biden administration is marking International Women's Day. The president has nominated two women to oversee four-star combatant commands. If confirmed by the Senate, they will become the second and third women to hold the leadership position. Here's how President Biden introduced General Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lieutenant General Laura Richardson.

JOE BIDEN: Blazing the trail a little wider, a little brighter for all proud women following in their path and looking to their example. And I wanted to shine the light on these accomplishments for those women today because General Van Ovost-- it is reiterated in an interview this last week. And I'm the second person to say this. It's hard to be what you can't see. It's hard to be what you can't see, but you'll soon see.

ELAINE QUIJANO: And Kris Van Cleave and Anita Kumar join me now. Kris is a CBS News congressional correspondent. And Anita is a White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico. Welcome. It's good to see you both.

So Kris, let's start with you. And let's turn back to the COVID relief bill. The Senate passed the bill with two major changes from the original plan-- removing that minimum wage increase and stretching out added unemployment benefits. House Democrats don't have much wiggle room with such a small majority. So does it look on track to pass? And if so, when?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Yeah. House Democrats feel like they have the votes to pass the COVID relief bill. We had thought that it might come up for a vote tomorrow. But it's been slow getting from the Senate back to the House. So Speaker Pelosi said today they expect to pass it in the next 24 to 48 hours. So this may stretch into Wednesday.

I think the House goal would be to pass this before President Biden speaks to the country in his first primetime address on Thursday. So that's likely the window they're going to look at as far as trying to get this passed.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Anita, what is next on the Biden administration's agenda after passing this relief bill?

ANITA KUMAR: Well, it's a great question. You can ask lots of different people and have lots of different answers. What we're hearing, though, from the White House is that they want to tackle the economy next. Obviously that goes hand-in-glove with coronavirus. So first, they want to get this bill passed.

And then, they're going to try to have this infrastructure package come out that you've been hearing the president talk about. We don't know exactly what that's going to look like. They're talking about possibly a $3 trillion bill. Some groups would like it to be $4 trillion.

So we're talking about a major bill that would put money into building roads and bridges across the country. That would bring back jobs, deal with climate change. This is something that the president talked about on the campaign trail. And he feels like this would bring back the economy after the pandemic.

He is going to face a lot of, you know, resistance, though, after this huge, almost $2 trillion coronavirus package. Will conservatives and moderate Democrats want to spend even more money is really, really unclear.

And then, I sort of was saying that it depends on who you ask because there are so many people lobbying him to deal with other issues. You mentioned immigration earlier, bills and actions that he could do to curb gun violence.

There are so many things on this list that he talked about, that there are people that are basically wanting him to put in those other things into his infrastructure package. So we'll see what that ends up looking like. But it does look like he will be concentrating on the economy.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Kris, Senate Democrats passed this COVID relief bill using a special process designed to only need 50 votes-- exactly as many as they have. President Biden's other priorities will likely require them to find 10 Republican votes, unless Democrats change the Senate rule. What are the odds of that actually happening?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Well, I think it remains to be seen. There might be room to come to an agreement on something like infrastructure where there is some bipartisan support for projects. And you have heard Senator Joe Manchin say he doesn't support doing infrastructure through reconciliation, which is that kind of arcane legislative tool they use to pass COVID relief in the Senate.

So he wants to see at least some effort to get bipartisan agreement before considering other things. So you know, in theory you need 60 votes in the Senate. That means you've got to find 10 Republicans. And that will alter what you're able to get done if, in fact, you can find some compromise.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Anita, the New York Times reports Republican governors of Massachusetts, Arizona, and Iowa are joining at least four other states with GOP leaders in pushing schools to reopen in-classroom instruction.

Now, the Bush administration pledged to get a majority of schools reopened by his 100-day mark. So, you know, day 50 is this week. Where do things actually stand right now?

ANITA KUMAR: Well, they are definitely moving in that direction. The question really is what does he mean by getting those schools reopened. What we've seen from the White House and the president and his advisors is that they're using different metrics. So is that five days a week? Is that one day a week, as the White House press secretary said at one point?

The president has shifted that definition a little bit. But we do know that he does want to get children back in school. He does want it to be at five days a week as soon as possible. And we are seeing states-- local governments and state pushing that, moving that direction.

It's unclear whether that's going to be the case by that 100 days because there are some places, as you know-- school boards and unions that are resistant to that. They want all educators to get the vaccine. And so, not all of them will probably have the vaccine by that point. And of course, children won't have been vaccinated themselves, as there is no vaccine for them yet.

So it's a little bit unclear. But it definitely is moving in that direction for at least to be some of the days of the week, if not all.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Meantime, Anita, President Biden says that he wants to work with Congress to repeal the 2001 War Powers Resolution that's been used to justify two decades of military attacks across the globe. What exactly could that mean?

ANITA KUMAR: Yeah, that was a little bit of a surprise for people that have been following this. There are certain members of Congress that have been pushing this for a long time, including Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. Now, what this really does is it has allowed presidents to go into-- have these strikes over the last 20 years since the September 11 attacks.

What the president and the White House is saying is that they want to work with Congress to make these future authorizations from Congress much more narrow. This same authorization has been going on for 20 years now. And the world has changed since then.

What this was originally intended to do after September 11 obviously has changed. It has been expanded basically to do anything that the presidents have wanted for the last 20 or so years.

So what the president is saying now is, look, we still need to have that authorization. But what we want to do is rewrite how this is going to look. So it's going to be much more narrow. It's not going to be able to be used for everything in the future.

And it should be just for a specific period of time, for a specific part of the world. They will want to narrow this in the future. This did take some people by surprise. But it was welcomed by a lot of members of Congress.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Kris, we learned that Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is joining the list of Republicans not running for re-election in 2022. What sort of change are we seeing in the Republican ranks at this point?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Well, he's the fifth Republican to decide not to run for reelection in 2022. Yet he's a close ally of Senator Mitch McConnell, the Minority Leader. In fact, some up here thought he might be the next minority leader, the next GOP leader in the Senate whenever Senator McConnell is done with that role.

So it is certainly a big shake up when you have a member of GOP leadership decide to not run for re-election. Blunt is 71 years old. He had previously indicated he was thinking about running for re-election, and has since decided not to. It opens up the potential for a heated primary in Missouri. It's a state that President Trump won handily both in 2000 and in 2016 and in 2020.

So one of the things you're going to watch for here is in these five now open seats, do you get a more Trump-aligned candidate who runs or do you see a more moderate Republican run. But that's who could certainly change sort of the ideological position of the Republicans in the Senate, depending upon, of course, who wins those seats in 2022.

ELAINE QUIJANO: All right. Kris Van Cleave and Anita Kumar, great to see you both. Thank you.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Sure thing.