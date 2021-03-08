Congress nears final passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

This week Congress is expected to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what comes next in the White House's legislative push.

Video Transcript

ELAINE QUIJANO: Hi, everyone. I'm Elaine Quijano. It is good to be with you. Thanks for joining us. It looks like this will be the week Congress approves coronavirus relief for millions of struggling Americans. Once passed by the House, the $1.9 trillion package will be President Biden's first major legislation signed into law.

The updated American Rescue Plan includes $1,400 checks for those who qualify based on reported tax income. It also expands the child tax credit to up to $3,600 per child and sets aside money to make government-provided health insurance cheaper.

As the House prepares for their vote, the Biden administration is marking International Women's Day. The president has nominated two women to oversee four-star combatant commands. If confirmed by the Senate, they will become the second and third women to hold the leadership position. Here's how President Biden introduced General Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lieutenant General Laura Richardson.

JOE BIDEN: Blazing the trail a little wider, a little brighter for all proud women following in their path and looking to their example. And I wanted to shine the light on these accomplishments for those women today because General Van Ovost-- it is reiterated in an interview this last week. And I'm the second person to say this. It's hard to be what you can't see. It's hard to be what you can't see, but you'll soon see.

ELAINE QUIJANO: And Kris Van Cleave and Anita Kumar join me now. Kris is a CBS News congressional correspondent. And Anita is a White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico. Welcome. It's good to see you both.

So Kris, let's start with you. And let's turn back to the COVID relief bill. The Senate passed the bill with two major changes from the original plan-- removing that minimum wage increase and stretching out added unemployment benefits. House Democrats don't have much wiggle room with such a small majority. So does it look on track to pass? And if so, when?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Yeah. House Democrats feel like they have the votes to pass the COVID relief bill. We had thought that it might come up for a vote tomorrow. But it's been slow getting from the Senate back to the House. So Speaker Pelosi said today they expect to pass it in the next 24 to 48 hours. So this may stretch into Wednesday.

I think the House goal would be to pass this before President Biden speaks to the country in his first primetime address on Thursday. So that's likely the window they're going to look at as far as trying to get this passed.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Anita, what is next on the Biden administration's agenda after passing this relief bill?

ANITA KUMAR: Well, it's a great question. You can ask lots of different people and have lots of different answers. What we're hearing, though, from the White House is that they want to tackle the economy next. Obviously that goes hand-in-glove with coronavirus. So first, they want to get this bill passed.

And then, they're going to try to have this infrastructure package come out that you've been hearing the president talk about. We don't know exactly what that's going to look like. They're talking about possibly a $3 trillion bill. Some groups would like it to be $4 trillion.

So we're talking about a major bill that would put money into building roads and bridges across the country. That would bring back jobs, deal with climate change. This is something that the president talked about on the campaign trail. And he feels like this would bring back the economy after the pandemic.

He is going to face a lot of, you know, resistance, though, after this huge, almost $2 trillion coronavirus package. Will conservatives and moderate Democrats want to spend even more money is really, really unclear.

And then, I sort of was saying that it depends on who you ask because there are so many people lobbying him to deal with other issues. You mentioned immigration earlier, bills and actions that he could do to curb gun violence.

There are so many things on this list that he talked about, that there are people that are basically wanting him to put in those other things into his infrastructure package. So we'll see what that ends up looking like. But it does look like he will be concentrating on the economy.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Kris, Senate Democrats passed this COVID relief bill using a special process designed to only need 50 votes-- exactly as many as they have. President Biden's other priorities will likely require them to find 10 Republican votes, unless Democrats change the Senate rule. What are the odds of that actually happening?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Well, I think it remains to be seen. There might be room to come to an agreement on something like infrastructure where there is some bipartisan support for projects. And you have heard Senator Joe Manchin say he doesn't support doing infrastructure through reconciliation, which is that kind of arcane legislative tool they use to pass COVID relief in the Senate.

So he wants to see at least some effort to get bipartisan agreement before considering other things. So you know, in theory you need 60 votes in the Senate. That means you've got to find 10 Republicans. And that will alter what you're able to get done if, in fact, you can find some compromise.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Anita, the New York Times reports Republican governors of Massachusetts, Arizona, and Iowa are joining at least four other states with GOP leaders in pushing schools to reopen in-classroom instruction.

Now, the Bush administration pledged to get a majority of schools reopened by his 100-day mark. So, you know, day 50 is this week. Where do things actually stand right now?

ANITA KUMAR: Well, they are definitely moving in that direction. The question really is what does he mean by getting those schools reopened. What we've seen from the White House and the president and his advisors is that they're using different metrics. So is that five days a week? Is that one day a week, as the White House press secretary said at one point?

The president has shifted that definition a little bit. But we do know that he does want to get children back in school. He does want it to be at five days a week as soon as possible. And we are seeing states-- local governments and state pushing that, moving that direction.

It's unclear whether that's going to be the case by that 100 days because there are some places, as you know-- school boards and unions that are resistant to that. They want all educators to get the vaccine. And so, not all of them will probably have the vaccine by that point. And of course, children won't have been vaccinated themselves, as there is no vaccine for them yet.

So it's a little bit unclear. But it definitely is moving in that direction for at least to be some of the days of the week, if not all.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Meantime, Anita, President Biden says that he wants to work with Congress to repeal the 2001 War Powers Resolution that's been used to justify two decades of military attacks across the globe. What exactly could that mean?

ANITA KUMAR: Yeah, that was a little bit of a surprise for people that have been following this. There are certain members of Congress that have been pushing this for a long time, including Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. Now, what this really does is it has allowed presidents to go into-- have these strikes over the last 20 years since the September 11 attacks.

What the president and the White House is saying is that they want to work with Congress to make these future authorizations from Congress much more narrow. This same authorization has been going on for 20 years now. And the world has changed since then.

What this was originally intended to do after September 11 obviously has changed. It has been expanded basically to do anything that the presidents have wanted for the last 20 or so years.

So what the president is saying now is, look, we still need to have that authorization. But what we want to do is rewrite how this is going to look. So it's going to be much more narrow. It's not going to be able to be used for everything in the future.

And it should be just for a specific period of time, for a specific part of the world. They will want to narrow this in the future. This did take some people by surprise. But it was welcomed by a lot of members of Congress.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, Kris, we learned that Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is joining the list of Republicans not running for re-election in 2022. What sort of change are we seeing in the Republican ranks at this point?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Well, he's the fifth Republican to decide not to run for reelection in 2022. Yet he's a close ally of Senator Mitch McConnell, the Minority Leader. In fact, some up here thought he might be the next minority leader, the next GOP leader in the Senate whenever Senator McConnell is done with that role.

So it is certainly a big shake up when you have a member of GOP leadership decide to not run for re-election. Blunt is 71 years old. He had previously indicated he was thinking about running for re-election, and has since decided not to. It opens up the potential for a heated primary in Missouri. It's a state that President Trump won handily both in 2000 and in 2016 and in 2020.

So one of the things you're going to watch for here is in these five now open seats, do you get a more Trump-aligned candidate who runs or do you see a more moderate Republican run. But that's who could certainly change sort of the ideological position of the Republicans in the Senate, depending upon, of course, who wins those seats in 2022.

ELAINE QUIJANO: All right. Kris Van Cleave and Anita Kumar, great to see you both. Thank you.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Sure thing.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal They Secretly Got Married Before The Royal Wedding

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the wedding bombshell during their interview with Oprah.

  • Queen Elizabeth issues statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all

    Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed a number of shocking allegations against the media, the royal establishment and members of their family, the palace issued a response on behalf of the monarch.

  • House Will Take Up Stimulus Relief Bill by Wednesday

    Depending on when the Senate version of the bill arrives in the House, “We’d take it up Wednesday morning at the latest,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

  • U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi

    The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. The Senate passed its version of the bill after a marathon overnight vote on Saturday. The Senate version eliminated or pared back some provisions included in the House bill, which had increased the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and extended expanded jobless assistance through Aug. 29.

  • President Biden on verge of signing COVID-19 relief package

    President Joe Biden could soon sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which passed in the Senate over the weekend. Despite some GOP-approved amendments in the bill, no Republican senator voted for it. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" with the latest on the package, an executive order on voting rights and more.

  • Zach Ertz trade rumors: Eagles TE prefers to be released before free agency

    Eagles tight end Zach Ertz would prefer to be released rather than traded so he can pick his next team

  • GOP Senators Question Biden Nominee on Defunding Police, Insults of Republicans

    President Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general faced questions from Republicans over her stance on defunding the police and past insults of GOP senators during a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Nominee Vanita Gupta told the Senate Judiciary Committee at her hearing that she does not support defunding the police. However, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) noted that her position may contradict several past statements in which Gupta appeared to advocate shrinking police budgets. CONFIRMATIONS: Sen. @tedcruz grills Vanita Gupta, nominee for Justice Department, on “defund the police” position. pic.twitter.com/nx3I0kIoJX — Forbes (@Forbes) March 9, 2021 “You also encouraged reallocating resources,” Cruz said, “and stated quote, ‘Some people call it defunding the police. Other people call it “divest, invest.” Whatever you call it, if you care about mass incarceration, you have to care about skewed funding priorities.'” Gupta made those remarks in a presentation to Arabella Advisors, a liberal “dark money” group. Gupta also said in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 16 that it is “critical for state and local leaders to heed calls from Black Lives Matter…activists to decrease police budgets and the scope, role, and responsibility of police in our lives.” However, Gupta rejected Cruz’s implication that she supports defunding the police. “Senator, respectfully, I disagree with how you’re characterizing that. I don’t support defunding the police, I’ve been very clear about that,” Gupta said. The statements cited by Cruz “reflect conversations that I’ve had with sheriffs across the country, police officers, police chiefs, civil rights activists, who have been talking to me for years.” Gupta also apologized for what she described as “harsh rhetoric” against Republicans in her Twitter posts. “Her Twitter feed has painted Republicans with a broad brush, describing the Republican National Convention as three nights of ‘racism, xenophobia and outrageous lies,'” Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) commented.

  • Nearly two-thirds of lower-income Republicans support Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, poll finds

    There was no Republican support for President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate, but Republican voters were relatively warm to it, The Pew Research Center found in a new survey released Tuesday. Overall, Republicans backed the plan at 41 percent, a minority to be sure, but one that's significantly higher than zero. And that support grows even more among lower-income Republicans, 63 percent of whom approve of the plan, suggesting there may be some disconnect between the GOP Senate and its base on the issue. Pew finds a huge gap in support for Biden's relief bill between lower income and upper income Republicans -- nearly two thirds of lower income Republicans support it. pic.twitter.com/SPpDXILKjV — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 9, 2021 Indeed, more than 25 percent of GOP voters in the lower-income bracket went so far as to say that the bill is actually lacking and should spend more. More than 1 in 4 lower income Republicans say Biden's $1.9 tn bill doesn't spend enough. pic.twitter.com/KLiaCBeqUz — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 9, 2021 Pew collected the data for the survey between March 1 and March 7, receiving responses from 12,055 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

  • Andrew Cuomo made Trump look bad. Now, maybe we'll see the governor for what he really is.

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be confused at his sudden reversal of fortune. He shouldn't be. The media no longer needs him now that Trump is gone.

  • How the Queen and the Royal Family Are Handling Allegations of Racism After Oprah Interview

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl shares how the Royal Family are handling allegations of racism after the ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ aired Sunday night. During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the racism the Duchess of Sussex has faced along with the ‘concern’ in the royal family about how dark the child’s skin color would be.

  • Child tax credit expansion sets up showdown with GOP

    The massive coronavirus relief plan making its way to President Joe Biden’s desk includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty. It also sets up a potential political showdown with Republicans over an issue that Democrats believe could drive significant wins for the party in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond. The American Rescue Plan, expected to receive final approval this week, temporarily raises the child tax credit, now at a maximum of $2,000, to as much as $3,600 per child annually.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit Enshrined in Relief Bill Could Substantially Cut Poverty — and Lift Academic Performance

    The House of Representatives is expected to approve the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package at the center of President Biden’s domestic agenda — on Tuesday. While education observers will celebrate the inclusion of billions of dollars in aid to schools, one of its tax provisions also holds indirect but […]

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

  • House to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday

    The House of Representatives will vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic aid package on Wednesday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office.

  • This Week’s Tarot Card Sees Some Drama in Your Love Life

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • Column: How the $1.9-trillion pandemic relief bill quietly but massively improves Obamacare

    Democrats slipped massive Obamacare improvements into the new pandemic rescue bill.

  • Dems ready to leap on Biden’s $1.9T Covid aid plan as final vote nears

    Democrats are on track to approve nearly $2 trillion without a single Republican vote in a gamble on the party’s future.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • Everything you can do once you’re vaccinated against Covid-19

    The US Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines on how vaccinated people can behave safely.

  • Here’s Why Meghan and Harry’s Son, Archie Harrison, Isn’t a Prince, Despite the Couple’s Wishes

    The palace had a lot of control over it.