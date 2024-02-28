Congress at odds again over government funding
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you.
A White House meeting between Washington’s top decision makers ended with bipartisan optimism about avoiding a government shutdown this Friday.
The world's largest cryptocurrency is now within striking distance of its all-time high as investors turn increasingly bullish on bitcoin.
Crypto fund Asymmetric Financial is creating its Bitcoin DeFi Venture Fund I to focus on investing in the blockchain’s nascent space with a target raise of $21 million. The fund will be spearheaded by general partner Dan Held, former director of growth at Kraken and long-time Bitcoiner. Decentralized finance or DeFi uses blockchain-specific technology -- in this case Bitcoin -- as a way for market players and retail investors to transact with one another directly, typically through self-executing contracts, negating the need for third parties and institutions.
At CES 2023 a startup hardware company called Displace launched the 55-inch "Display Flex," a “wireless” $3,000 4K OLED TV that sticks to walls without a traditional mounting. The launch created a sensation at the time, and today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona I caught up with founder and CEO Balaji Krishna, who told me that more versions of the screen are on their way, and with new features inside. To begin with, the new "Display Mini" will be a smaller 27 inch TV and designed for a kitchen or bathroom space.
The construction sector is known for its slow embrace of technology. Zacua Ventures has launched its inaugural $56 million fund targeting early-stage construction technology startups, backed by 19 of the construction sector’s biggest corporations. The limited partner group includes Procore, a provider of construction management software; Volvo, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment; and sustainable construction materials company Cemex.
Days after it was knocked offline by a sweeping, years-in-the-making law enforcement operation, the notorious Russia-based LockBit ransomware group has returned to the dark web with a new leak site complete with a number of new victims. A global law enforcement effort launched an operation that hijacked the ransomware gang's infrastructure by exploiting a vulnerability in LockBit’s public-facing websites, including the dark web leak site that the gang used to publish stolen data from victims. Just five days on, LockBit announced that its operations had resumed, claiming to have restored from backups unaffected by the government takedown.
Samsung announced today that it will publicly display its Galaxy Ring for the first time at MWC in Barcelona. The company teased the ring at its Unpacked event in January. It'll also show off its Galaxy AI.
The U.S. Energy Department has given preliminary approval for nearly $710 million in loans to electric vehicle technology manufacturing ventures, including an electronics component plant in Bay City, Michigan.
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.
Rep. Jim Clyburn told Yahoo News that young and Black voters could decide the 2024 presidential election as young voters start to lean less on Biden as their favored candidate.
The growing fear that there is not enough semiconductor supply to meet the AI demand is adding new urgency to the effort to bring chipmaking back on US soil.
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said it disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Noncompliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.
Uber has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian government-backed firm that aims to make mobility and commerce more accessible across the South Asian nation. The ride-hailing giant said Thursday that it will explore an integration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore integrations with the network and expand range of its mobility offerings on the Uber app. At an event in Bengaluru, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber "views open source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognizes the opportunities they bring for everyone."
The House of Representatives has founded a Task Force on artificial intelligence that will "ensure America continues leading in this strategic area," as Speaker Mike Johnson put it. In a way this task force — chaired by California Reps Ted Lieu and Jay Obernolte — is a welcome sign of Congress doing something, anything, on an important topic that has become the darling of tech investment.
OnePlus is moving back into the smartwatch space. Three years after its first wearable, the company has revealed the OnePlus Watch 2. This time around, it's promising a battery life of up to 100 hours.
A sweeping law enforcement operation led by the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) this week took down LockBit, the notorious Russia-linked ransomware gang that for years has wreaked havoc on businesses, hospitals, and governments around the world. It’s long been suspected that paying a hacker’s ransom demand is a gamble and not a guarantee that stolen data will be deleted.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
The U.S. government has sanctioned two key members of LockBit, the Russian-speaking hacking and extortion gang accused of launching ransomware attacks against victims across the U.S. and internationally. In a post on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury confirmed it is sanctioning two Russian nationals, Artur Sungatov and Ivan Gennadievich Kondratiev. Sungatov and Kondratiev were separately indicted by U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday for their alleged involvement with LockBit.