Congress ousting a House speaker during global threats 'was dangerous,' Republican Rep. McCaul says

WASHINGTON−A U.S. House without a speaker carries more risks than Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is comfortable with.

McCaul spoke Sunday during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," days after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in an effort launched by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida.

"It wasn’t my idea to oust the speaker. I thought it was dangerous," McCaul said.

His comments come as Israel, one of America's top allies, is being attacked by Hamas militants. It's a conflict in which "several" Americans may be dead or taken hostage, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Sunday his department is working to verify reports and determine U.S. casualties.

The U.S. has also been providing aid to Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty against a Russian invasion.

A deeper look: House paralyzed without a speaker, increasing the odds of a government shutdown in November

"I look at the world and all the threats that are out there," McCaul said. "And what kind of message are we sending to our adversaries when we can’t govern? While we’re dysfunctional? When we don’t even have a speaker of the House."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., are running to be the next speaker after McCarthy was removed. McCaul didn't say who he's backing.

"We’re going to have a candidate forum on Tuesday, and my delegation will be making its decision after that," he said.

McCaul urged the House to move quickly on electing the next speaker, pointing out that it took McCarthy a historic 15 rounds of voting to get the spot in January.

"We cannot paralyze democracy, especially when we have these hotspots all over the world," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress without a House speaker is 'dangerous,' GOP Rep. McCaul says