Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi returns to Indian parliament after conviction suspended

Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi returned to parliament Monday after a court stayed his conviction for defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo by Manish Jain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The leader of India's opposition Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, attended parliament for the first time since March after his conviction for allegedly defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was suspended.

Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge called the decision to reinstate Gandhi "a welcome step" that was a relief to the people of India and especially to the people he represents in his constituency of Wayanad in Kerala state in the far south of the country.

"Whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi government should utilize that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating Democracy by targeting opposition leaders," Kharge said.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, the state arm of the Congress Party, simply said "Gandhi returns to parliament."

Prior to taking up his seat in the 543-seat legislative chamber, Gandhi paid respects outside to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi -- no relation -- before taking part in voting on the Digital Services Protection Bill and debates on a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government over communal violence in Manipur state.

Gandhi faced disqualification as a lawmaker and an eight-year ban on running for office after he was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison over 2019 comments at a rally in which he asked why "all these thieves" were called Modi, seemingly comparing the prime minister to a fugitive diamond tycoon and a corrupt cricket official with the same surname.

The Supreme Court stayed the conviction last week, paving the way for his return.

BJP leader and member of the upper Rajya Sabha house Sushil Modi said the court ruling did not mean Gandhi was free of all blame.

"He is still not 'blame free'; only his conviction has been stayed. His appeal is still pending in court. This is a common procedure. The Supreme Court has also said that Rahul Gandhi's comment was not in good taste.

"The court has made such strong remarks about Rahul Gandhi. The restoration of membership will not affect the health of Congress," he said.