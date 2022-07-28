Congress passes computer chips bill, giving lawmakers and Biden a bipartisan win

Francesca Chambers and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON —   The House approved a sweeping bipartisan bill Thursday to boost the domestic manufacturing of computer chips, giving President Joe Biden a badly needed legislative win before lawmakers leave Washington for summer recess.

House members approved the legislation, which includes roughly $52 billion in incentives for the semiconductor industry, by a 243-187 vote. Twenty-four Republicans bucked GOP leaders and joined Democrats to approve the bill, while every no vote was a Republican. The Senate approved the legislation Wednesday.

Reducing the United States' reliance on chips produced in China has been a priority for Biden. He urged Congress to take swift action to improve U.S. output of semiconductors, framing the issue as an economic and national security imperative.

An aide handed Biden a note during a White House roundtable with business leaders informing him of the bill's passage. "Sorry for the interruption!" the president said with a smile, letting others know the legislation cleared the House.

In a prepared statement after the vote, Biden said the bill will make cars, computers and appliances cheaper, calling the legislation "exactly what we need to be doing to grow our economy right now."

"By making more semiconductors in the United States, this bill will increase domestic manufacturing and lower costs for families. And, it will strengthen our national security by making us less dependent on foreign sources of semiconductors," the president said.

  • What lawmakers passed: In addition to incentives to manufacture semiconductors, including grants, companies that build chip plants in the U.S. will be eligible for a 25% tax break. Lawmakers also approved $200 billon for scientific research.

  • How the Senate voted: Senators approved the bill 64-33 on Wednesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, was the lone Democratic caucus member to vote no.

  • What's in it for the public: Supporters of the bill say the investment will help America avoid future supply chain shortages and bring down the cost of goods in the long-term.

What's about to happen

The bill heads to Biden's desk for his signature. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Biden would sign it as soon as possible.

Biden promised rigorous reviews of grant money provided to businesses that invest in semiconductor manufacturing, promising at a White House event that his administration would take back any money that is misused.

Democratic lawmakers and the White House will now turn their focus to passinglegislation that would lower the cost of prescription drugs, extend healthcare subsidies and fund new climate and energy initiatives before Congress leaves Washington for a planned summer recess.

President Joe Biden reacts to a note given to him saying that the CHIPS-plus bill has passed the House during a meeting with CEOs about the economy.
Top takeaways

It will take time for consumers to feel the impact of the new government spending on computer chips manufacturing.

As National Economic Council director Brian Deese said this week, financial incentives will affect "companies’ decision-making almost immediately" and hopefully cause them to expand their operations in the U.S.

But he acknowledged: "This is a long-term project, a long-term national project that is of vital economic and national security consequence, and the ultimate impact of that will be felt over the course of years."

What they debated

  • Prior to the vote, Biden urged lawmakers to "put politics aside, get it done."

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill a "resounding victory for the American people," applauding investments she said will "power America's preeminence in both basic research and next generation technologies."

  • Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed the bill as a "green light for higher taxes, corporate welfare and even worse inflation in the future."

  • Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., said he could not “in good conscience” vote for the CHIPs bill when the country is poised to be “bulldozed” by a budget  deal reached Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

  • Democratic Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., urged his Republican colleagues not to oppose the CHIPS bill as retaliation for the budget agreement.

  • “It’s going to transform the industrial Midwest,” said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, pointing to plans by Intel, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, to invest $100 billion into new factories in Ohio as a result of the bill’s passage.

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talk about the bipartisan effort to pass a bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ORG XMIT: DCSA123
What else they're saying

  • In the Senate, Sanders blasted the CHIPs bill as "corporate welfare," while Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said he was worried the spending would "cause more inflation."

  • Earlier this week, Biden said at a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders, "This bill is not about handing out a blank check to companies."

  • "The bill will require that I personally have to sign off on the biggest grants before they can be dispersed," Biden pledged.

  • Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the U.S. once made 40 percent of chips worldwide but now makes about 12%. "We make essentially none of the leading-edge chips, and we’re utterly dependent upon Taiwan for the leading-edge chips," she said.

Why it matters

Democratic members of Congress in swing states and districts are facing especially tough reelection battles this fall. Americans are pessimistic about the economy and frustrated with Biden's leadership, especially when it comes to his handling of inflation and the economy.

House members are hoping to begin an extended recess this week and senators will soon follow. It's a critical campaign period for lawmakers who are on the ballot in November from both political parties. The semiconductor legislation gives proponents of the bill something to talk about with their constituents.

Biden will also be able to offer up the bill's passage as evidence that his strategy of working with Republicans to pass consequential legislation is working.

Reach Francesca Chambers on Twitter @fran_chambers and Joey Garrison @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress passes chips bill giving lawmakers, Biden bipartisan win

