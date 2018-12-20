Congress, Pentagon and rest of the world try to make sense of Trump's Syria withdrawal

President Trump is defending his abrupt announcement to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria amid a fierce backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. But the president’s rationale for his decision is causing even more confusion on Twitter.

“Getting out of Syria was no surprise,” Trump tweeted early Thursday. “I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA.”

“Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight,” the president continued.

President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria drew a stern rebuke from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Yahoo News photo Illustration; photos: AP, Getty Images, Twitter) More

On Wednesday, the White House formally announced the decision to withdraw 2,000 troops from northern Syria in a statement issued by press secretary Sarah Sanders.

“Five years ago, ISIS was a very powerful and dangerous force in the Middle East, and now the United States has defeated the territorial caliphate,” the statement read. “These victories over ISIS in Syria do not signal the end of the Global Coalition or its campaign. We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign. The United States and our allies stand ready to re-engage at all levels to defend American interests whenever necessary, and we will continue to work together to deny radical Islamist terrorists territory, funding, support, and any means of infiltrating our borders.”

The statement was issued two hours after Trump declared victory over the terrorist group in a tweet.

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018





But Trump appeared to undercut his own “mission accomplished” message in a Thursday tweet asserting that other countries in the region “will have to fight ISIS.”

“Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed!”

Wait, what? "Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS."

Yesterday: "We have defeated ISIS in Syria."

Which is it?https://t.co/W50I920gWh — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 20, 2018





“To those who say ‘we have defeated ISIS in Syria,’ that is an inaccurate statement,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday in a late-night speech from the Senate floor. “They have been hurt, they have been degraded. … [But] to say they’re defeated is an overstatement and is fake news.”

And Trump’s assertion that Moscow would not be happy with the troop withdrawal was immediately dispelled by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he agreed with the decision.

“I don’t think they’re needed,” Putin said at his annual year-end press conference Thursday. “Let’s not forget that the presence of (U.S.) troops there is illegitimate. The U.S. is there without backing from the United Nations or an invitation from the Syrian government. Russia is there at the invitation of the Syrian government. But if the U.S. has decided to withdraw, that’s good.”

“It is not FAKE NEWS that Russia, Iran, and Assad are unhappy about our decision to withdraw from Syria,” Graham tweeted in response. “They are ECSTATIC!”

The announcement blindsided Graham and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill, although it drew praise from a few senators, including Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has been a longtime critic of American military engagement abroad.