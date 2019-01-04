Pelosi Invites Trump to Deliver State of Union Speech on Jan 29

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, hours after she assumed leadership of the chamber, invited President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union speech on Jan. 29.

“In the spirit of our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in the House Chamber,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Trump on Thursday evening.

The speech would be Trump’s first address to both houses of Congress since his Republican Party lost control of the U.S. House, and Pelosi will sit at the podium behind him. The White House had asked for the late January date, according to people familiar with the plans.

The continuing impasse between Trump and Congress over funding for a border wall raises the possibility that the president may deliver the address with the federal government still partially shut down.

