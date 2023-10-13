Congress questions reports of Iran’s influence campaign in Biden administration

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, reviews a group of armed forces cadets during their graduation ceremony accompanied by commanders of the armed forces, in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. | Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via Associated Press

Questions about Iran’s involvement in Hamas’ attack on Israel linger a week following the raid that killed over 1,200 people, including at least 27 Americans.

Relations between Tehran and Washington had already deteriorated in recent months as reports circulated about an Iranian influence operation that allegedly included people within the Biden administration.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that the committee is launching an investigation into the Biden administration’s “efforts to conceal details about its ongoing secret nuclear negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The letter cited Iran’s possible involvement in the attack as well as reports of the influence operation as a reason for the investigation.

Reports of an influence campaign in Biden administration

Semafor, Iran International — a widely read Iranian newspaper headquartered in London — and Tablet Magazine reported on emails that revealed the existence of an alleged influence operation. Experts with ties to Tehran sought to influence the U.S. government and to encourage “the need for a compromise with Tehran on the nuclear issue,” according to Semafor.

Senior Iranian Foreign Ministry officials built a network of academics and researchers in foreign countries and called it the Iran Experts Initiative. At least three people shortlisted by the ministry ended up as top aides to Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy on Iran. Malley was suspended in June this year.

The network also includes Ariane Tabatabai, who initially served at the State Department before working for the Pentagon. The Defense Department and the Biden administration have not clarified her employment and security clearance status.

Republicans in the House and Senate expressed concern about the allegations stated in the reports, including Utah Rep. John Curtis.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of that. Totally inappropriate, what seems to be alleged,” the 3rd Congressional District representative told the Deseret News in September. “Now, we want to be careful because we’re still gathering facts, but we cannot tolerate anything of this nature.”

Was Iran involved in Hamas’ attack on Israel?

The Wall Street Journal published a report Sunday, suggesting Iran’s involvement according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group. The Washington Post published similar reports. But officials in Iran, Israel and the U.S. have denied Tehran’s involvement based on current evidence.

It’s worth noting Hamas and Iran have differences because of their different religious affiliations, where Hamas is Sunni and Iran primarily supports Shia groups.

Tehran denied Iran’s involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel in a statement: “We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself.”

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Blinken said at a press conference that, “Hamas wouldn’t be Hamas without the support it’s had for many years from Iran.”

But, he said, the U.S. doesn’t have evidence of Tehran’s direct involvement.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari issued a similar response, saying, “Iran is a major player but we can’t yet say if it was involved in the planning or training.”

Why did the Biden administration unfreeze $6 billion for Iran?

Last month, the Biden administration approved an agreement that would unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds in exchange for the release of five U.S. citizens. On Thursday, the administration announced it would not allow Iran access to the funds.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rep. Blake Moore said that Hamas’ ties with Iran have been known for years and cited the Journal report about Iran’s support for the planned attack.

“The American people should be furious that the Biden Administration unfroze $6 billion in Iranian assets in exchange for American political prisoners,” Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District, said.

“While the Administration said the money could not be used for military purposes, we know Iran cannot be trusted.”

Contributing: Brigham Tomco.