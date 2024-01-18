Senate passes short-term funding extension as Congress races to avert government shutdown

The Senate voted Thursday to pass a short-term funding extension as lawmakers race the clock to avert a partial government shutdown at the end of the week.

The House is expected to take up the bill and pass it later in the day. Once both chambers have passed the measure, it will be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The Senate vote was 77 to 18.

In a rare event, lawmakers are confronting not one but two government shutdown deadlines early this year – on January 19 and February 2.

The short-term funding extension sets up two new funding deadlines on March 1 and March 8. The stopgap measure will provide more time for full-year appropriations bills to be negotiated and passed.

While Congress is poised to avert a shutdown this week, major challenges lay ahead as lawmakers must now push to pass full-year bills – a painstaking process with a wide array of potential landmines as the two parties fight for competing policy priorities.

Bipartisan support will be needed to get the short-term funding extension across the finish line in the House as Speaker Mike Johnson faces an extremely narrow majority and pushback from his right flank.

Johnson has faced fierce criticism from conservatives over a topline spending deal he struck with Schumer, which would set spending at close to $1.66 trillion overall. Conservatives were also quick to criticize the proposal for a short-term funding extension after it was announced.

“This is what surrender looks like,” the far-right House Freedom Caucus posted on X.

Johnson has defended the topline agreement and said in a statement Sunday that the short-term spending bill “is required to complete what House Republicans are working hard to achieve: an end to governance by omnibus, meaningful policy wins, and better stewardship of American tax dollars.”

In addition to the effort to avert a shutdown, a group of Senate negotiators have been working to try to strike a deal on border security that could unlock passage of aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Top congressional leaders emerged from a Wednesday meeting with Biden at the White House hopeful that a deal on a national security supplemental aid package can be reached.

If a deal is reached in the Senate, however, its fate in the House will be uncertain. A number of House Republicans have warned that they don’t believe a Senate compromise on border security would be adequate to address the issues at the border and would be ready to reject such a measure.

CNN’s Haley Talbot contributed to this report.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

