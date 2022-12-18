Congress races to pass spending bill in lame-duck session: What to expect this week

5
Ken Tran and Candy Woodall, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers will be in session for one last week before the 118th Congress is seated on Jan. 3.

With the clock winding down, current members are making an 11th-hour effort to push through a a roughly $1.7 trillion Fiscal 2023 spending bill that would expand domestic and Defense programs.

If they can't, Congress will have to pass another temporary spending bill to avert a partial shutdown before the upcoming holidays.

On the sidelines, some Democrats are pushing for their own legislative priorities to be included in the broad "omnibus" spending bill, seeking to make use of the last few days they have majority control of both chambers – and the White House – before Republicans take the House in January.

On the Democratic Christmas wish list: return of the expanded child tax credit, immigration reform and more.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to the media along side Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during the weekly Senate Democrat Leadership press conference at the US Capitol on December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to the media along side Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during the weekly Senate Democrat Leadership press conference at the US Capitol on December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Government funding is a must-pass

Congress has until the end of Friday, Dec. 23, to approve a full-year spending agreement – or at least a temporary one that has no funding increases – to avert a government shutdown. Facing a similar deadline Friday, lawmakers approved a temporary stopgap measure to give negotiators an extra week to reach an agreement.

Republicans and Democrats had remained tens of billions of dollars apart throughout negotiations, but Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement he "reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework" with ranking Republican member, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

A lawmaker to watch in these budget negotiations is Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell. If Democrats can't reach a deal with the Kentucky Republican before the end of the year, they would have to negotiate with Republicans who will be in charge of the House.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at right by Senate Republican Whip John Thune, R-S.D., finishes remarks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at right by Senate Republican Whip John Thune, R-S.D., finishes remarks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may find an easier path through McConnell than House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is leading a more fractious caucus and one with a far-right wing making demands to oppose Democratic initiatives in exchange for their votes in the speaker's race.

Democrats will need at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate to defeat a filibuster and pass the spending plan.

National security officials have been sending letters and meeting with House and Senate leaders, urging them to pass a bipartisan spending bill, rather than a yearlong extension of a measure that would keep government funding at current levels.

Related: Pay raise, Ukraine aid, suicide prevention: Congress OKs $858 billion in Defense spending

Anything short of that would weaken national security, competitiveness with China and would harm veterans, they've written in letters to lawmakers.

House committee to discuss Trump tax returns

The House Ways and Means Committee is set to discuss former President Donald Trump's personal tax returns in a private meeting after a long-running legal battle between the committee and Trump who attempted to block the committee from obtaining the returns.

Trump's tax returns released: Supreme Court denies Donald Trump request to block release of tax returns to House panel

Trump broke tradition in 2016 when he refused to voluntarily release his tax returns, claiming they were under audit. Since then, Democrats have worked to obtain those documents through multiple court battles before the Supreme Court blocked Trump's request to deny the committee access.

When Republicans gain control of the House on Jan. 3 and end up taking control of the committee, it is unlikely they will investigate the former president's tax returns, meaning this week is Democrat's last chance of releasing them to the public.

Bringing back the expanded child tax credit

Some Democrats are pushing to revive the expanded child tax credit originally passed under the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in his first few months of office.

The credit delivered up to $3,600 per child to millions of families and included families who were previously ineligible because they earned too little or no income. After the benefits were passed, child poverty was cut in half according to Census Bureau data.

Those benefits later expired at the end of 2021, much to the dismay of Democrats who have hailed the historic program.

“These tax cuts have made such a difference in families’ lives. They must continue,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in a recent press conference. Brown and a coalition of other Democratic senators are pushing to include the expanded credit in the government spending bill.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Representative Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., with supporters during Press Briefing With U.S. House And Senate Champions, Impacted Families on Expanding the Child Tax Credit During Lame Duck Session on December 07, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Representative Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., with supporters during Press Briefing With U.S. House And Senate Champions, Impacted Families on Expanding the Child Tax Credit During Lame Duck Session on December 07, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Brown and other Democratic supporters are attempting to leverage Republican’s desire to include corporate tax breaks in the spending bill, saying one can’t be included without the other.

“It’s pretty simple: no corporate tax cuts without tax cuts for working families,” Brown said.

But with so many other priorities on the plate and the GOP’s reluctance to start the benefits back up without additional work requirements, few expected the child tax credit to get through before year's end.

“Frankly and candidly, discussions are not proceeding quickly,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters about the credit on Tuesday.

Reforms to the certification of electors

A sizable portion of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are hoping to include legislation in the spending bill to clear up ambiguity in the certification of electors – the same ambiguity that Trump and his allies attempted to exploit to overturn the 2020 election and Biden’s victory.

Next Jan. 6 committee hearing is Monday: Panel to vote on criminal recommendations

The bill, titled the Electoral Count Reform Act, makes clear the vice president's role in the certification of electors is entirely ceremonial and also removes ambiguity from the process.

Schumer Tuesday said he expects to see the reforms included in the omnibus spending package. McConnell has also expressed support for the reforms.

While the reforms have broad support in Congress, some members in the House are pushing for their own version that they say goes further to prevent another insurrection.

US Rep. Liz Cheney during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in honor of the US Capitol Police and those who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 6, 2022.
US Rep. Liz Cheney during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in honor of the US Capitol Police and those who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 6, 2022.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., introduced in the House in September the Presidential Election Reform Act, which is largely similar to the Senate bill with some exceptions, such as a higher threshold for members of Congress to object to the certification of electors.

Continued aid to Ukraine

With Republicans set to take control of the House at the start of January, Democrats are working to secure additional funding for Ukraine after McCarthy suggested he would limit or halt funding if he becomes speaker.

The White House requested an additional $37.7 billion in funding which Hoyer has said he expects to be included in the omnibus package.

On the Senate side, Republicans have been more supportive of additional aid to Ukraine which could signal a future point of disagreement between House and Senate Republicans.

Related: Biden open to talks with Putin about ending Ukraine war as US, France show united front

McConnell has on multiple occasions called for continued economic and military aid, saying it “is the popular mainstream view that stretches across the ideological spectrum,” on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Last-minute immigration reform

With only a week left in the lame duck session, it’s unlikely that any other legislation besides the omnibus can get through both the House and Senate before lawmakers head home for the holidays.

Some Democrats however, are urging someimmigration reform that would be a non-starter for Republicans when they take the House.

One priority is legislation to provide a path to citizenship for dreamers  – the more than 2 million individuals brought to the United States as children illegally.

What is DACA?: Federal appeals court rules DACA illegal. Who are the dreamers?

Sen. Thom Tillis , R-N.C., speaks with reporters as he leaves a meeting with the Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Thom Tillis , R-N.C., speaks with reporters as he leaves a meeting with the Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., put forward a bipartisan framework for immigration reform that includes provisions for dreamers. But with little time remaining, it is highly doubtful the Senate can bring it up for a vote.

Some lawmakers are urging for individual votes on key priorities. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., implored the Senate to “take a vote immediately” on a stand-alone proposal for a path to citizenship for dreamers.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress races to fund the government before Christmas: What to expect

Recommended Stories

  • Veronique de Rugy: December is no time to ignore Congress

    Congress could face a shutdown if lame-duck session fails to see a budget passed

  • World Cup 2022: Choose your winners for BBC Sport's World Cup awards

    Who scored the best goal at the Fifa World Cup and what was the standout moment? Choose your favourites in our World Cup awards.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 'optimistic' Congress will pass an omnibus spending bill

    Congress passed a short-term spending bill that will keep the government open as lawmakers negotiate the appropriations package for the fiscal year.

  • Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn will step down after election, caucus defeats

    The move follows a year of steep election losses and a vote by national Democrats to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation caucuses.

  • Despite political pressure, US teachers lead complex history lessons on race and slavery

    New laws tell teachers how to discuss the history of slavery and racism. We visited four schools to see what kids are really learning.

  • NC teacher: There’s a teacher pipeline crisis in NC. This plan won’t fix it.

    The NC State Board of Education must stop marginalizing teachers and start listening to them. | Opinion

  • Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Steelers?

    Do the experts think the Panthers will successfully defend the Bank against the Steelers in Week 15?

  • Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

    The mayor of a Texas border city declared a state of emergency Saturday over concerns about the community's ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources that are expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21, the El Paso Times reported. Leeser had previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but said he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing, the Times reported.

  • Garland moves to end disparities in crack cocaine sentencing

    Attorney General Merrick Garland has taken action to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. For decades federal law has imposed harsher sentences for crack cocaine even though it isn't scientifically different from powder cocaine, creating “unwarranted racial disparities,” Garland wrote in a memo Friday to federal prosecutors. “They are two forms of the same drug, with powder readily convertible into crack cocaine."

  • Ukraine hit with new barrage as Putin plans next move

    ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge and Alex Presha break down the latest movements in Ukraine as officials report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a major offensive in the new year.

  • Bonds Get Wake-Up Call From ECB Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- European bondholders are coming to terms with the fact that this year’s devastating losses may have further to run in 2023.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsVerizon Lost Its Network Superiority — Now It’s Paying the PriceReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingHedge Fund Manager Netting 29% Gain Sees S&P 500 Going NowhereThe worst-ever year for the region’s bonds i

  • Journalist suspended from Twitter describes 'chilling effect'

    STORY: Twitter's unprecedented suspension of at least five journalists drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations across the globe on Friday.United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. was disturbed by the 'arbitrary' suspensions: "Media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. From our standpoint, the move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse. And we are remaining in touch with officials at Twitter."Twitter suspended the accounts over claims they revealed the real-time location of owner Elon Musk. "It will definitely have a chilling effect on coverage of him."Aaron Rupar is an independent journalist covering U.S. media and politics, and publisher of the newsletter, 'Public Notice'. On Wednesday he published a newsletter critical of Musk: "I published a newsletter taking a close look at kind of his brand of populism, and how he postures as a populist but he's really kind of appealing to the far right and trying to marginalize people who are already marginalized, trans people, LGBT people."By Thursday, Rupar's popular Twitter account had been suspended. "It seemed like beyond being critics of Elon, the one thing that all of us had in common was that we had linked to the Facebook page tracking his private jets." On Wednesday, Twitter suspended an account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information.Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of "live location information."A day later, Rupar and several journalists including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were suspended from Twitter with no notice."So in effect, I was banned for something that when I posted it was not a violation of the terms of service, but retroactively was deemed to be that, which obviously has kind of negative implications for anybody who's doing coverage of Elon, where it seems like these rules can change kind of arbitrarily and based on his whims. And I guess the real lesson is that if they want to find a reason to ban people, you know, he can find that they can kind of come up with an explanation later on."Twitter's head of trust and safety said in an email to Reuters the team manually reviewed "any and all accounts" that violated the new privacy policy by posting direct links to the ElonJet account.Officials from France, Germany, the U.K. and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardizing press freedom.Rupar said the platform - where he has built a large following - is key to reaching his audience, and a permanent ban would be a major professional setback. "You know, it is kind of a little bit of a disconcerting reminder of how reliant people like myself have become on a platform that until a few months ago, I think we assumed that there were kind of rules of the road, that there was transparency, that you could appeal decisions like this. And what we're seeing is that that's kind of gone out the window and that, you know, it's whatever Elon wants these days is what he gets."

  • Did Jeff Saturday blow his shot at being full-time Colts coach?

    At halftime of Saturday’s Colts-Vikings game, interim Indy coach Jeff Saturday seemed destined to get the permanent job after the 2022 season ends. Now, it’s far less clear. To say the least. Saturday, one game after his team allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Cowboys, saw the Colts blow a 33-0 lead [more]

  • Nets’ Kevin Durant is second-most efficient shooter in the NBA per B/R

    Kevin Durant is the second-best shooter in the NBA per B/R

  • SNL: Cecily Strong’s Kimberly Guilfoyle Hijacks Trump’s NFT Grift

    The cold open of ‘Saturday Night Live’—the last before the holidays, and Strong’s final episode ever—featured James Austin Johnson’s Trump scamming his fans with pricey NFTs.

  • Anna Faris Breaks Down Her Best Movie & TV Looks

    Anna Faris takes a look through her career and breaks down her some of her favorite movie and television looks! Ana talks about how she learned to be more comfortable with her body while making "The House Bunny," and reminisces about playing "one of the worst people" while co-starring with Ryan Reynolds in "Just Friends." She also brings us back to her first audition for "Scary Movie," which was actually her very first movie audition! "The Estate" is now in theaters and on demand. New episodes of "Anna Faris is Unqualified" release weekly on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Director: Noël Jean Director of Photography: Ricardo Pomares Editors: Jason Malizia and Christopher Jones Associate Producer: Sydney Malone Production Manager: Andressa Pelachi Production Coordinator: Peter Brunette Associate Talent Manager: Paige Garbarini Gaffer/Camera Op: Omar Elgohary Audio: Kari Barber Production Assistant: Ariel Labasan Post Production Supervisor: Christian Olguin Supervising Editor: Erica Dillman

  • What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

    Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. That is a tricky spot, as Trump himself learned that global crises such as a pandemic can quickly ruin the foundations of an economic agenda, causing businesses and voters to shift priorities.

  • N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan

    North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches came two days after the North claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.

  • The Week in Numbers: central banks vs inflation

    STORY: From another big round of rate hikes, to a testing week for Binance, this is the Week in Numbers…Half a percentage point was the figure for central banks this week. That was the size of rate hikes in the U.S., UK and euro zone. Policymakers in all three warned that more increases would be needed in the battle against inflation. Fed chair Jerome Powell: “The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done.” $3.7 billion was the outflow of cash at Binance over seven days, according to data analysts. That raised fears that investors could be losing confidence in another big crypto exchange. However, boss Changpeng Zhao said later in the week that deposits were flowing back in again. $43 billion was the list price for a huge order of Boeing jets by United Airlines. Covering 787 and 737 MAX models, analysts say it’s a big vote of faith in the planemaker after years of troubles.$3.6 billion is the value of Tesla stock sold by Elon Musk in recent days. That leaves some investors very unhappy. With Tesla stock down by over a half this year, they now wonder if Elon is too preoccupied with Twitter. And about $2 billion is how much Facebook should put into restitution funds for victims of violence stirred up by posts on the social network. That’s according to a lawsuit filed in Kenya against parent firm Meta Platforms over its alleged role in Ethiopia’s civil war. The suit says Facebook’s recommendation systems enabled violent and hateful posts.

  • Kate just wore £14 earrings - and they're still in stock

    The outfit was the perfect combination of high/low fashion.