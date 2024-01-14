Can Congress reach a deal to avert a government shutdown? Lawmakers are set to announce a temporary plan

Lawmakers are preparing a temporary bill to keep the government’s doors open until March as the nation faces a partial shutdown this week.

Funding for agriculture, energy and water, military construction and veterans affairs, transportation and housing programs will expire on Jan. 19. The rest of the government’s funding expires Feb. 2.

The stopgap measure, which congressional leaders are expected to release Sunday, would extend funding until March 1 for the agencies potentially hit later this week. The deal would give lawmakers until March 8 to fund other agencies and services, according to multiple reports.

The anticipated agreement comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has faced major pressure from House Republicans' right flank after he announced a spending deal alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., last week. At the time, the officials called for a spending package in line with the debt ceiling deal struck between former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden, around $1.66 trillion total.

Johnson on Friday announced he wasn’t backing out of that deal, despite calls from ultraconservative lawmakers to make deeper spending cuts. The uproar came after a handful of conservative House Republicans voted last year to oust McCarthy from the speakership as he worked with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

Some of those right-wing lawmakers last week mulled introducing a motion to vacate, which would tee up a vote to oust Johnson, though others indicated the lawmakers weren't willing to take that step yet.

And the ultraconservative leaders could try to tank a vote on the temporary measure, known as a continuing resolution, expected to be announced Sunday. The House and Senate must pass that deal before Friday at midnight to avoid a government shutdown.

A government shutdown means all officials and federal agencies that aren't deemed “essential” have to stop their work and close their doors. If the government does shut down, thousands of federal employees would be furloughed.

"Essential" federal workers, which ranges from air traffic controllers to emergency personnel in national parks, would work without pay, but they would receive backpay once a shutdown ends. Some subcontractors for the government could be out of work and would not receive backpay.

A shutdown can also have significant impacts on Americans who don't work for the federal government. For example, some food assistance benefits could be delayed, and certain food safety inspections could be put on pause.

