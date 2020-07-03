Congress is on recess for 2 weeks. Here’s where they leave off on COVID-19 relief

While America’s financial leaders may be split about whether the U.S. is on its way to economic recovery, both Democrats and Republicans largely agree that additional measures -- including another stimulus package -- is inevitable.

It will all have to wait, however, until after Congress returns from its Fourth of July recess, a two-week vacation that leaves legislation at a standstill.

As the legislators depart, here’s where things stand.

Bipartisan action in the nick of time on PPP

One play by the Democrats moved off the Senate floor this week: an extension to the Paycheck Protection Program, which expired at the end of June under current law.

PPP, which still had $134 billion to give even as the deadline neared, has undoubtedly been plagued with flaws. But rather than let the deadline for small businesses to apply for the program pass while Congress is on vacation, the extension means businesses can continue to apply through August.

MORE: Congress extends Paycheck Protection Program; billions remain available

In the meantime, Republicans and Democrats have batted around ideas to fix the program, which has doled out more than $513 billion in forgivable loans since it was launched in April.

Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., argued that many small businesses that needed PPP have already gotten it -- and used it up. "What we really need to pass very soon is targeted help for those who need a second round of aid," he said.

Other Republicans, like Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., have supported Rubio’s idea of less money but more targeted aid.

"It’d be driven more by losses, be needs-based and targeted as opposed to kind of just pushing money out," Thune said.

As for the Democrats, Rep. Nydia Velázquez, chair of the House Small Business Committee, demanded more data on who had gotten the first round of PPP loans before she would agree to anyone getting a second loan.

PHOTO: Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D- N.Y., asks questions during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the coronavirus response on Capitol Hill, June 30, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/AP) More

"We know that 4 million businesses accessed the program. But what about the millions of minority- and women-owned businesses that were not able to access the program?" Velázquez said during a House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.

"No one should get a second loan unless we know most businesses that are struggling get a chance to get a loan," said Velázquez, a Democrat from New York.

Actual changes to the program will likely be tied to the next stimulus package.

Unemployment Benefits

The future is still unclear on the $600 per week of unemployment benefits.

The last CARES Act gave an extra $600 a week to everyone in the country who applied for unemployment insurance, on top of the regular unemployment amount they would receive from the state. But it expires on July 31, less than two weeks after Congress returns.

MORE: Employers struggle to compete with $600 coronavirus unemployment payments

And more than one in 10 Americans, or 11.1%, are still unemployed, according to the latest joblessness report.

MORE: Unemployment rate at 11.1% in June, another 1.4 million workers filed jobless claims last week

On Wednesday, Democrats introduced an option to keep the program going past July 31.

The legislation, introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Finance Ranking Member Ron Wyden, would create a "trigger" mechanism, tying the rate of unemployment benefits to the unemployment rate. As long as unemployment remains above 11%, $600 bonuses would remain in place. As the unemployment in each state drops, the bonus would reduce by $100 dollars for each percentage point.

But the latest joblessness report also showed nearly 5 million new jobs were added to the U.S. economy since May, when the unemployment rate was 13.3%, a measure of growth that Republicans took to mean they shouldn’t interfere.

"I just think it underscores how quickly the economy is rebounding, and we shouldn't do anything to derail that," said Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.