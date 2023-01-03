What can Congress do about Rep.-elect George Santos, who lied ahead of winning his election?

WASHINGTON–George Santos will likely be sworn in as a freshman congressman from New York on Tuesday, but there are questions about how long and whether he should remain in office.

The newly elected Republican admitted last week to lying to voters about his resume, including his personal and professional experiences, and said he still intends to take office in the new 118th Congress.

Santos is facing growing condemnation – and local and federal investigations – after a series of stories first reported by The New York Times shows he lied about his education, heritage, previous employment and more. Questions have also been raised after reviews of his campaign finances.

What George Santos lied about

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.

His lies were described by Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly as "nothing short of stunning."

Santos has admitted to lying about his ancestry, previously claiming to be "a proud Jewish American" whose family survived the Holocaust. He now says he is Catholic. The Republican Jewish Coalition said the congressman-elect "deceived us and misrepresented his heritage."

He also lied about graduating from Baruch College, working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and real estate holdings.

Santos also made dramatic claims that implied his mother died as a result of 9/11 and that he lost four employees to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The congressman-elect last week responded to some of the questions around his biography.

Santos told the New York Post he lied about his education and used a "poor choice of words" to describe his professional ties to Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning," he said, according to the Post. "I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that...We do stupid things in life."

Why is George Santos being investigated?

US Representative-elect George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022,

Santos is being investigated by federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York, the Nassau County district attorney and the New York attorney general's office.

A New York Times report raised questions about how Santos self funded $700,000 of his 2022 campaign when his reported income in 2020 was $55,000 per year.

His campaign finance reports suggest he earned millions of dollars in 2021.

"No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it," Donnelly, the Republican district attorney in Nassau County, said in a statement last week.

Brazilian authorities told The New York Times on Monday they will revive fraud charges related to a 2008 incident involving a stolen checkbook. The case had been suspended because police were unable to locate Santos, according to the Times.

Can George Santos be impeached?

Republican candidate for New York's 3rd Congressional District George Santos campaigns outside a Stop and Shop store, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Glen Cove, N.Y.

Calls for an investigation from within his own party are being amplified.

Nick LaLota, a fellow newly elected House Republican from New York, said in a statement last week, "a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required. New Yorkers deserve the truth, and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction."

House Republican leaders have been quiet publicly about Santos, but they are likely to face more pressure to respond this week as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill.

By law, Santos was elected and has to be seated. He could be ousted from his seat, but it would require a two-thirds vote in Congress.

It's unclear if there's any desire among a majority of Republicans to expel Santos, who represents a key swing district and has vowed to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his contentious bid for House speaker.

