Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown before Friday night deadline

The House of Representatives passed a short-term resolution Thursday that would temporarily fund the government through February 18. It's now up to the Senate to stop the shutdown, but as CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports, a group of Republican lawmakers could derail the effort. Anthony Adragna, a Politico reporter covering Congress and author of Politco's "Congressional Minutes," joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest from Washington.

