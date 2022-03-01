Congress scrutinizes U.S. arms export policy amid Ukraine invasion

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is pictured in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Stone
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Jessica Lewis
    American reality television contestant and lawyer

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congress held a hearing on Tuesday to examine U.S. arms export policy after years of permissive exports under then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

The hearing came amid pressure on President Joe Biden's administration and allies to supply anti-tank and antiaircraft weapons to Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion.

During a U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing, Jessica Lewis, the State Department's assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, who oversees weapons deals, said the Biden administration's philosophy is to lead with diplomacy, but nevertheless provide "urgently needed ammunition and Javelin anti-tank missiles" to Ukraine while simultaneously authorizing transfers of U.S.-origin military technology from NATO allies.

Javelin anti-tank missiles are made by Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Over the weekend, Biden's administration approved up to $350 million worth of additional weapons transfers from U.S. stocks to Ukraine, including antiaircraft systems, anti-armor munitions, small arms, body armor and various munitions. Over the past year, the United States has committed more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

At the hearing Mike Rogers, the top Republican on the committee, criticized the Biden administration's arms transfers as "too little, too late."

Biden's administration overhauled the U.S. arms export policy last year to increase an emphasis on human rights when evaluating deals. When the new conventional arms transfer policy is made public, it will formalize the departure from Trump's prioritization of the economic benefits of arms sales.

Sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments fell 21% to $138 billion in fiscal 2021, according to State Department figures.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Why should Americans have to pay?': Gaetz questions support for Ukraine in CPAC speech

    U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, says he's against American taxpayers having to "foot the bill for Ukraine" as it attempts to fend off a Russian invasion.

  • Blinken says Russian 'crimes' mounting by hour in Ukraine

    GENEVA (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday that Russian "crimes" in Ukraine are mounting by the hour, with strikes hitting hospitals, schools and residential buildings with civilians. Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis. "Russian strikes are hitting schools, hospitals, and residential building," Blinken said in a video message to the Geneva forum.

  • Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo Urge Support for Ukraine: ‘Zelensky Is a Hero’

    Marvel superhero sensations Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana took to the red carpet for Netflix’s sci-fi film “The Adam Project” Monday night, but the focus was on the real-life heroes helping Ukrainian refugees escape the country after Russia’s invasion. “What we’re seeing is this incredible outpouring of goodwill toward Ukrainian people and democracy […]

  • Congress races clock on Ukraine aid amid invasion

    Congress is moving quickly to authorize new assistance for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion even as lawmakers wrestle with what, if any, sanctions legislation is needed.

  • Online posts tout fake hydroxychloroquine recipes

    Facebook posts claim hydroxychloroquine can be made at home using grapefruit and lemon peels to prevent viruses such as Covid-19. This is false; the drug is synthetic and cannot be produced by boiling citrus rinds, and infectious disease experts said the medication had not been found to prevent Covid-19."Homemade HCQ instructions in under a minute," says a January 4, 2022 Facebook video post. Screenshot of a Facebook post taken on February 28, 2022The video, which was originally posted on Tik To

  • Only three in 10 Brits are happy with their work-life balance

    The average Brit’s work life balance is 55 per cent work - and just 45 per cent pleasure, according to new research.

  • Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks set for Tuesday: report

    Another round of Russia-Ukraine talks is scheduled for Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a source on the Russian side.The talks follow the first round on Monday, which lasted 5 hours but resulted in no agreements to end fighting. Tass reported that another Ukrainian media outlet, Glavkom, disclosed the terms proposed by the two countries during the initial talks. Russia reportedly demanded that Ukraine's parliament commits to...

  • Sell the Rip in Target? Here's My Plan

    Target released the firm's fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday morning. Comparable sales increased 8.9% from the year ago period, not only holding but expanding upon the 20.5% pandemically induced growth that Target experienced during Q4 2020.

  • Yes, the midterms have begun. Primary voting starts today in Texas. Here are ten House races to watch in 2022

    Democrats hold the majority, but Republicans can recapture the chamber with a net gain of five seats. Historical trends favor the party out of power.

  • Tougher Sanctions Spark Russian Market Mayhem. It’s Threatening to Spread.

    BP and Norway wealth fund to divest in Russia over Ukraine, oil prices surge amid disruption fears from sanctions, Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, and other news to start your day.

  • Biden's State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, U.S. economy

    President Joe Biden will come before Congress on Tuesday seeking to sell his domestic and foreign policy agenda to an American public that has given him

  • Neutral Ireland likely to get more involved in EU defence policy - Deputy PM

    Ireland is likely to reconsider its tradition of military neutrality in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and may get more involved in common European Union defence policy, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday. "This does require us to think about our security policy," Varadkar told RTE radio. "I don't see us applying to join NATO, but I do see us getting more involved in European defence."

  • Ukraine and Russia to hold talks Monday

    Video from Russian news agency RIA Novosti showed the arrival of a Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine has agreed to talks with Moscow, but it's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough. (Feb. 28)

  • Full Ukraine team will travel to Beijing for Winter Paralympics, IPC confirms

    Twenty athletes and nine guides from Ukraine are set to compete in the Games.

  • Senators ask Biden to shield Ukrainians from deportation

    Citing Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, a bipartisan group of senators said the Biden administration should grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S.

  • Global food supply at risk from Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yara says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens global food supplies, Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara International said on Tuesday, adding that the international community needed to reduce its dependence on Russian raw materials for agriculture. Ukraine and Russia are both major exporters of some of the world's most basic foodstuffs, together accounting for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports. But Russia also exports crop nutrients as well as natural gas, which is critical for producing nitrogen-based fertilisers.

  • MoneyWatch: Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cause U.S. food prices to increase

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine could increase food prices in the U.S. as the crisis affects the region's wheat and seed oils exports. Ukraine is the world's largest exporter of sunflower seed oil and the fourth-largest exporter of wheat. Laura Reiley, business of food reporter for The Washington Post, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Mask mandate for school kids to end March 12; rule may be lifted for teachers, staff

    On March 12, schoolchildren in Ventura County and elsewhere in California will no longer be required to wear masks under new indoor mask policies.

  • ‘Not a time to throw caution to the wind,’ as Washington sets end to mask mandate

    While the virus is still active, Gov. Jay Inslee noted the state’s confidence in seeing a decline in case numbers in the upcoming weeks.

  • Summers Says ‘More Dangerous World’ Requires an FDR-Like Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers urged President Joe Biden to ditch the “usual laundry list of policy proposals” in his State of the Union speech, in favor of a pivot toward grappling with a global environment dramatically altered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its tightening links with China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send S