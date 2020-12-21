Congress seals agreement on COVID relief package
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a new COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.(Dec. 21)
Video Transcript
MITCH MCCONNELL: Thanks to the particular leadership and direction of President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin, households will receive a second round of direct relief checks-- $600 per adult and per child. This is just some of the aid that will be heading American's way in a matter of hours.
CHUCK SCHUMER: The bill today is a good bill. Today is a good day. But it is certainly not the end of the story. It cannot be the end of the story. Anyone who thinks this bill is enough doesn't know what's going on in America.