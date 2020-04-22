Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal

LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak Congress

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is sprinting to approve the next coronavirus aid package, a $483 billion deal backed by the White House to replenish a small-business payroll fund and pump more money into hospitals and testing programs.

President Donald Trump is urging swift passage this week. The Senate approved the bill Tuesday and the House planned a vote on Thursday.

The bipartisan bill, Washington's fourth in response to the crisis, is not expected to be the last as lawmakers take unprecedented steps to confront the virus and prop up communities nationwide amid the health crisis.

Most of the funding, $331 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. There would be $100 billion for health care, with $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies. There is $60 billion for a small-business loans and grants.

What started as a Trump administration effort with Republicans to bolster the government’s small-business Paycheck Protection Program quickly doubled in size, second only to the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that became law last month.

As negotiations dragged on, Democratic demands for additional funds for hospitals and virus testing in the states became more pressing, and eventually gained support from Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was made “better and broader” by the effort from Democrats.

Of the $25 billion for increased testing efforts, at least $11 billion goes to state and tribal governments to detect and track new infections. The rest will help fund federal research into new coronavirus testing options.

Currently, the U.S. has tested roughly 4 million people for the virus, or just over 1% of its population, according to the Covid Tracking Project website.

While the White House says the U.S. has enough testing to begin easing social distancing measures, most experts say capacity needs to increase at least threefold, if not more.

As announced Tuesday, the centerpiece of the deal remains the small-business payroll program. It provides forgivable loans so shops can continue paying workers while businesses remain closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Launched just weeks ago, the paycheck program quickly reached its lending limit after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.

Controversies dogged its rocky roll-out and Democrats highlighted the number of smaller and minority-owned shops missing out on the aid. A number of publicly traded, big-name corporations also received loans, drawing complaints and Trump's vow that some will be asked to return the money.

As part of the new agreement, $60 billion or so has been set aside for — and divided equally among — smaller banks and community lenders, a nod to neighborhoods and rural areas underserved by banks.

“This is a significant package,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., ahead of Tuesday's vote.

The Senate swiftly approved it by consent late Tuesday, despite opposition from key conservatives, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

The House has asked lawmakers, who have been at home with Congress all but shuttered, to return Thursday for a roll-call vote.

Missing from the package, however, was extra funding for state and local governments staring down budget holes and desperate to avert furloughs and layoffs of workers needed to keep communities running.

Trump said he was open to including in a subsequent virus aid package fiscal relief for state and local government — Democrats had wanted such funding for the current bill — along with infrastructure projects.

At the White House, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin outlined the contours of the next bill, which he said should include the president's long-promised effort to rebuild roads, bridges and, especially as Americans stay home, broadband.

But facing Republican unease over the White House's deal-making with Democrats, McConnell indicated he is unwilling to engage in another round of negotiations on his own, without calling senators back for a full vote.

He welcomed the White House plans to start reopening the economy, and signaled similar for Congress.

“Unless we get our economy up and running again, there's not any way we can spend enough to continue to prop up the country," McConnell said.

The House planned to vote on a proposal to allow proxy voting during the pandemic, a first for Congress, which has required in-person business essentially since its founding.

“The House must show the American people that we continue to work hard on their behalf,” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., wrote to colleagues.

Many lawmakers are wary of boarding airplanes to Washington and crowding back into cramped offices and meeting spaces. But the landmark rules change met with objections from conservative Republicans.

“Congress should be in session,” said Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La.

Congress is not scheduled to fully resume until May 4, but officials continue to watch virus projections and the District of Columbia remains under stay-at-home rules.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Perrone, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

  • Trump starts new coronavirus feud with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
    Yahoo News

    Trump starts new coronavirus feud with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

    President Trump has started feuds with several governors during the coronavirus response, with diatribes against Jay Inslee of Washington, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois complicating calls for national unity and bipartisanship. Monday presented Trump with a new target: Larry Hogan of Maryland. The target is noteworthy because, unlike the other governors whom Trump has attacked, Hogan is a Republican, albeit one with no evident loyalty to Trump (last year, he even considered a presidential primary challenge).

  • Saudi executions a record last year
    NBC News

    Saudi executions a record last year

    Saudi Arabia put 184 people to death in 2019, the highest number Amnesty International has ever recorded in a single year in the country, despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's public commitment to reducing the number of executions. Amnesty International released a 59-page report Monday that found that while global executions last year hit a 10-year low, falling by 5 percent compared to 2018, executions in Saudi Arabia increased by 23 percent, from 149 in 2018. The London-based rights group Reprieve reported this month that Saudi Arabia had carried out its 800th execution since King Salman bin Abdulaziz assumed power in 2015, and that the rate of executions has doubled under his reign.

  • Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up
    Reuters

    Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up

    Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534 on Tuesday, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on Monday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 was 24,648, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

  • Georgia Governor Allows Gyms, Salons, and Bowling Alleys to Reopen Friday as Coronavirus Cases Climb
    The Daily Beast

    Georgia Governor Allows Gyms, Salons, and Bowling Alleys to Reopen Friday as Coronavirus Cases Climb

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that gyms, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen in the Peach State on Friday—even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. During an afternoon press conference, Kemp said that the statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30, however he urged the “medically fragile” to continue to hunker down until May 13. The governor, who cited the pandemic's heavy toll on the state's economy, said that some restaurants and movie theaters can reopen on Monday as long as they adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

  • Supreme Court Rules Juries Must Convict by Unanimous Consent in Criminal Trials
    National Review

    Supreme Court Rules Juries Must Convict by Unanimous Consent in Criminal Trials

    The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that defendants in criminal trials must be convicted by unanimous consent of the jury, outlawing a practice that has already been prohibited in all states except Oregon. The 6-3 ruling in the case, Ramos v Louisiana, was delivered with an unusual alignment in which conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh joined with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor for the majority opinion. Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, and John Roberts dissented.

  • 110 arrested over latest deadly lynch mob attack in India
    CBS News

    110 arrested over latest deadly lynch mob attack in India

    Indian police have arrested 110 people and suspended two police officers in connection with a brutal lynching attack that left three people dead last week in a case apparently fueled by a rumor. The incident happened Thursday in a village 93 miles north of Mumbai, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra state, but the police took action after videos of the lynching went viral on Sunday. Videos posted on social media show one of the godmen bleeding from his head as he steps out of a building, being led by a police officer.

  • 'I don't want this job to kill me': why have 68 New York transit workers died during the pandemic?
    The Guardian

    'I don't want this job to kill me': why have 68 New York transit workers died during the pandemic?

    New York's transit system is in crisis. Riders have disappeared as the coronavirus pandemic has locked down the city, funds are drying up. “They want to call us heroes now, but how can you call us heroes when you didn't give your heroes the proper equipment to fight this?” said Tramell Thompson, a New York City train conductor.

  • The IMF says governments should consider new wealth taxes to raise cash from the rich as coronavirus slams the global economy
    Business Insider

    The IMF says governments should consider new wealth taxes to raise cash from the rich as coronavirus slams the global economy

    ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images The International Monetary Fund is pushing governments around the world to consider implementing wealth taxes to raise revenue as the pandemic slams economies. In a "Tax Issues" policy paper released earlier this month, the IMF said policymakers should review ramping up income, property, and wealth taxes, modeled as a "solidarity surcharge," the organization said. For individuals, the IMF encouraged slashing payroll taxes as well as cash transfers to help those hardest hit with job losses or other circumstances.

  • 9 Homes For Sale With Beautiful Workout Facilities
    Architectural Digest

    9 Homes For Sale With Beautiful Workout Facilities

    From an Aspen home with a palatial indoor pool to a Florida home that provides incredible views from the treadmill, AD rounds up those spaces where you'll have no excuse to skip a workout Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll: Most Americans reject anti-lockdown protests
    Yahoo News

    Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll: Most Americans reject anti-lockdown protests

    An overwhelming majority of Americans, Republicans included, are rejecting right-wing protests — encouraged by President Trump — to immediately “reopen” the country in the midst of the world's largest and deadliest coronavirus outbreak, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. The survey, conducted April 17 to April 19, found that a full 60 percent of the public opposes the largely pro-Trump protesters whose calls for governors to “liberate” their states by lifting lockdown measures have attracted intense media attention in recent days — and whose message the president amplified Friday in a series of all-caps “LIBERATE” tweets about three swing states: Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

  • South Korea: No information to corroborate US media report that Kim Jong Un gravely ill
    USA TODAY

    South Korea: No information to corroborate US media report that Kim Jong Un gravely ill

    South Korea's government said Tuesday it had no information to corroborate a media report suggesting that Washington is monitoring intelligence indicating North Korea's leader was gravely ill after he reportedly underwent heart surgery this month. Seoul has not detected any unusual activity or signs coming from Pyongyang about Kim Jong Un's health, according to Kang Min-seok, a spokesman for the Blue House, the office and residence of South Korea President Moon Jae-in.

  • Vietnam protests China's expansion in disputed waters
    Yahoo News Video

    Vietnam protests China's expansion in disputed waters

    Vietnam protested on Sunday at China saying it had established two administrative units on islands in the South China Sea, in Beijing's latest move to demonstrate its assertiveness in the disputed waters.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps says its handheld device can detect coronavirus, scientists scoff
    NBC News

    Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps says its handheld device can detect coronavirus, scientists scoff

    The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a handheld device on Wednesday that he said could detect coronavirus almost instantly, but Iranian scientists have rejected the claim and other government officials have distanced themselves. "This new achievement is an emerging and unique technology that was fully developed by IRGC's Basij forces after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country," said the IRGC's Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami as he presented the purported detection tool at a ceremony. According to Salami, the device, which resembles a handheld electric drill with an antenna, can detect a contaminated person or area in five seconds within a radius of 100 meters thanks to a "magnetic system of resonance."

  • ‘This Has Changed Everything’: Saudi Economy Shaken by Oil Crash
    Bloomberg

    ‘This Has Changed Everything’: Saudi Economy Shaken by Oil Crash

    Brent crude traded at under $19 a barrel on Tuesday -- a quarter of the level Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget -- leaving officials with limited options to offset economic pain without crippling public finances. This has changed everything,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. So much of the recent recovery was based on the fact that the oil price had been above $50-$60, providing support to economic activity, and that's just been decimated.

  • Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
    Associated Press

    Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest

    Louisiana authorities arrested a pastor on an assault charge on Tuesday after he admitted that he drove his church bus toward a man who has been protesting his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The police department in Central, a suburb of the capital of Baton Rouge, said on a posting on their Facebook page that Tony Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, turned himself into the department and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. Officials said Spell also had outstanding traffic tickets.

  • Coronavirus: Wealthy town in California to test all its residents for Covid-19 for free
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: Wealthy town in California to test all its residents for Covid-19 for free

    An entire town in California is planning to test every single one of its residents for coronavirus in an attempt to prevent infections and learn about the spread of the disease. The wealthy bay area town named Bolinas will begin the process on Monday, with the aim of testing all 1,680 residents for the novel coronavirus disease, according to The Mercury News. The testing, which is reported to be costing $400,000, is being privately funded by the town's residents and spearheaded by venture capitalist Jyri Engestrom and Olema Pharmaceuticals founder Cyrus Harmon, the newspaper reported.

  • The White House appears to have silenced the surgeon general for his remarks on racial disparities in the coronavirus outbreak, as data shows black communities are hardest hit
    Business Insider

    The White House appears to have silenced the surgeon general for his remarks on racial disparities in the coronavirus outbreak, as data shows black communities are hardest hit

    Alex Brandon/AP The White House appears to have silenced Surgeon General Jerome Adams after he publicly remarked on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting minority groups in the US. Adams hasn't attended a press briefing since April 10, when he made controversial remarks suggesting that minority communities were engaging in risky behaviors that might make them more prone to catching the virus. But health officials told Politico that Adams's silencing is a loss because he is one of the few members in the US government discussing the outbreak's impact on communities of color.

  • Taiwan defence minister apologises after coronavirus outbreak on navy ship
    Reuters

    Taiwan defence minister apologises after coronavirus outbreak on navy ship

    Taiwan's defence minister apologised and said he was willing to resign after a coronavirus outbreak on a navy ship which visited the Pacific last month just as the country celebrated a huge drop in cases. Defence Minister Yen Teh-fa, speaking at a news conference, offered his apologies to the public for the outbreak and took a deep bow, flanked by senior officers. "I have asked President Tsai for punishment, and the president has asked the Defence Ministry to face the incident honestly and reflect thoroughly," Yen said, adding that he would accept any punishment including being asked to resign.

  • Birx says Georgia residents 'can be very creative' about getting tattoos and haircuts while social distancing
    Yahoo News

    Birx says Georgia residents 'can be very creative' about getting tattoos and haircuts while social distancing

    Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the leading medical experts on President Trump's coronavirus task force, tried to reconcile the controversial order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopening some businesses across the state with the task force recommendations that call for continued social distancing. Among the businesses that Kemp, a Republican and a strong supporter of President Trump, plans to allow to reopen on Friday are hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors.

  • North Korea crisis in 300 words
    BBC

    North Korea crisis in 300 words

    Despite two summits in 2018 and 2019, and then a historic meeting at the Korean border, the future of the US-North Korea talks look bleak. Here's an overview of a saga that has at times threatened nuclear war. Why did North Korea develop nuclear weapons?

  • Senators propose a $500 billion rescue package
    Yahoo News Video

    Senators propose a $500 billion rescue package

    A U.S. Senate Republican and a Democrat proposed a $500 billion rescue package for state and municipal governments on Monday, as it became increasingly clear that the next coronavirus relief bill would not include money for reeling local authorities.

  • China to ease entry ban on foreigners with South Korea 'fast track'
    AFP Relax News

    China to ease entry ban on foreigners with South Korea 'fast track'

    China has reached an agreement with South Korea to set up a "fast track" for businesspeople to travel between the countries as Beijing looks to ease an entry ban on foreigners imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. With the deadly disease spreading globally, China last month blocked almost all foreigners from entering as authorities fretted over cases being imported from abroad. Beijing is also in talks with other countries including Singapore to set up a similar channel to stabilise economic cooperation and ensure supply chains run smoothly, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a press briefing Tuesday.

  • Delaware medical supplier says FEMA seized 400,000 N95 masks, now he's out millions of dollars
    USA TODAY

    Delaware medical supplier says FEMA seized 400,000 N95 masks, now he's out millions of dollars

    WILMINGTON, Del. As pleas for protective masks continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Delaware supplier of medical equipment is disputing the legality of what he said were federal seizures of hundreds of thousands of N95 respirators. George Gianforcaro, owner of the small, Newark, Delaware-based Indutex USA, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency did not pay him when it took possession of two imported shipments of masks bound for customers across the United States.

  • Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor faces assault charge
    Associated Press

    Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor faces assault charge

    A Republican lawmaker who ran for Kentucky governor last year was arrested Tuesday after a woman accused him of choking her with an ethernet cable and trying to “hog tie" her during a domestic dispute. State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested by the Laurel County sheriff's office on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening, Sheriff John Root said. Goforth, 44, was released after posting bond pending an initial court hearing set for Wednesday.

  • Coronavirus outbreak at migrant shelter in Mexico linked to U.S. deportee
    LA Times

    Coronavirus outbreak at migrant shelter in Mexico linked to U.S. deportee

    A Mexican citizen deported from the United States is the suspected source of a coronavirus outbreak at a shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexican authorities said Monday. At least 14 other migrants at the shelter were infected in what appears to be the first outbreak in Mexico linked to a deportee from the United States, a scenario long feared by Mexican health authorities and migrant advocates. More tests were being conducted to determine if other migrants or staff at the shelter had been infected, according to the health department in Tamaulipas state, which includes Nuevo Laredo and other communities across the border from Texas.