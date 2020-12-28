Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

Peter Weber

President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.

Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.

Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"

Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight."

"The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.

Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.

More stories from theweek.com
Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible'
The best movies of 2020
New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt

Latest Stories

  • After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive

    With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville's Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people. While officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive. “These answers won't come quickly and will still require a lot of our team's efforts," FBI Special Agent Doug Korneski said at a Sunday news conference.

  • Doctor uses autoinjector, stems his allergic reaction to vaccine

    A physician with a severe shellfish allergy felt symptoms after his shot and was allowed to self-administer epinephrine, Boston Medical Center says.

  • China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 after high-profile offences committed by children

    China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility for murder and some other serious crimes from 14 to 12 after some high-profile killings by children. The change means that children aged between 12 and 14 who commit crimes such as intentional homicide, or intentional injury that leads to death or severe disability, will now be held criminally liable. Before, they were exempt from criminal punishment, but could be ordered to undergo correctional education. Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, but teenagers aged 14 to 16 can be charged and punished as criminals for serious crimes including intentional homicide, rape and robbery. The issue of whether to lower the criminal age of responsibility came to the fore after a case last year in which a 13-year-old boy confessed to police that he had killed a 10-year-old girl. State media reported that the girl failed to return home from a painting class one Sunday afternoon. The girl’s father said that the boy had tricked the girl into entering his home, sexually assaulted her, stabbed her to death and then dumped her body on the side of a road. Following the killing in Dalian city in northeastern China, the boy was sent to a juvenile rehabilitation centre for three years. There was public outrage over what was perceived to be his lenient treatment. In another case, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in August in Shaanxi province by six juveniles, including one who was under the age of 14, according to reports last month. The youngest has been placed under the supervision of a guardian, while the other five have been arrested on suspicion of intentional injury causing death. Authorities have previously announced an increase in the number of juvenile cases being handled by prosecutors. Last year, there was a 5 per cent increase year-on-year in the number of prosecutions of juveniles, with the most common crimes being theft, robbery, intentional injury, affray, creating disturbances and rape, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in June.

  • Bangladesh set to move second batch of Rohingya refugees to remote island: officials

    Bangladesh is set to move a second batch of Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar to the remote island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal this month, officials said on Sunday, despite calls by rights groups not to carry out further relocations. Around 1,000 Rohingya refugees, members of a Muslim minority who have fled Myanmar, will be moved to the island in the next few days after Bangladesh relocated more than 1,600 early this month, two officials with the direct knowledge of the matter said.

  • GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves virus aid in chaos

    President Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was rejected by House Republicans as his disorganized actions have thrown the COVID-19 relief and government funding bill into chaos.

  • Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill, calls on Congress to remove 'wasteful items'

    President Trump on Sunday signed into law the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending legislation that were packaged together and passed with bipartisan, bicameral support in Congress last week.It was unclear whether Trump would sign the package before a looming government shutdown on Tuesday. He had expressed his displeasure with the relief bill primarily because it included just $600 stimulus checks rather than the $2,000 he preferred, but he had also complained about elements of the spending bill like foreign aid. In his statement announcing the signing, Trump called for Congress to remove what he described as "wasteful items." He added that the House will vote on $2,000 checks Monday, while the Senate will begin the process of setting up a vote on the issue.> BREAKING: President Trump has signed the coronavirus relief/government spending bill, restoring benefits and averting a government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/sVPR6liHkV> > — Sara Cook (@saraecook) December 28, 2020The president's opposition appeared to blindside lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, as well his own negotiating team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and it looked like he might veto the bill, or simply sit on it, but after reportedly changing his mind repeatedly over the last few days he relented.Democratic and some Republican lawmakers agreed the direct payments should be heftier, but many still criticized Trump for holding off, since it put other measures like enhanced unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums in jeopardy. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), for example, said Sunday that Trump should quickly approve the bill and let Congress work on increasing the individual payments separately this week. Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package The best movies of 2020

  • Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by “an illegal Armenian armed group" in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The statement comes just hours after the Armenian Defense Ministry denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were “strictly observing” the cease-fire. Neither Armenian or Nagorno-Karabakh officials have so far commented on Azerbaijan's statement.

  • Florida coronavirus death toll: Latest Covid-19 figures

    State’s Trump-supporting governor refused to introduce mask mandate

  • Three cases of 'UK variant' of coronavirus detected in South Korea

    Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said on Monday. The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on December 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. They have been placed in isolation since testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival, the KDCA statement said. The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several European countries, as well as Canada, Jordan and Japan. The new strain, which experts fear is more contagious, prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain. South Korea was among them and has barred flights from Britain until the end of the year. South Korean authorities are also looking into the case of an elderly South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Britain earlier this month. The announcement came as a third wave of the virus grips the country, with a resurgence centred on the greater Seoul area seeing daily cases climb to over 1,000 several times this month despite stricter distancing measures.

  • Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

    Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality. Members of the public joined as relatives and friends in Tarlac province, north of Manila, paid their final respects to Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year old son Frank Gregorio, who were shot in the head after a row over noise. The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity.

  • Authorities identify Nashville bomber, say he died in Friday's explosion

    Officials in Nashville said Sunday that Anthony Quinn Warner of nearby Antioch, Tennessee, is believed to be responsible for blowing up an RV in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, and he is the only one who died in the blast. Warner, 63, was a self-employed IT consultant who kept to himself and rarely left his house, neighbors said. His motive is not known, and investigators are trying to figure out if he intentionally targeted the AT&T building he parked near and badly damaged, knocking out cellphone and internet communications to several Southern states. The explosion also damaged about 40 other buildings.> This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR> > — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020State, federal, and local officials identified Warner just 60 hours after the explosion. They positively identified his remains through DNA recovered from the scene, a VIN number from the RV uncovered in the wreckage, and tips from people who recognized the RV that had long been parked outside Warner's house. They have not yet determined what was used to cause the huge blast.Earlier Sunday, five of the police officers who responded to calls about the RV early Christmas morning, recounted their efforts to evacuate people from nearby buildings as a recording from the RV counted down 15 minutes until an impending blast. "That's stuff that I'll never forget, the sound of the announcement saying ... 'Evacuate now,'" said Amanda Topping, one of five officers. "Just odd. And I'm pacing back and forth because I kept on having to turn pedestrians around."Just before the blast, the warning was replaced by a recording of the 1964 Petula Clark hit "Downtown." The part of the song that echoed down Second Avenue, The Tennessean reports, was the beginning: "When you're alone and life is making you lonely you can always go downtown. When you've got worries, all the noise and the hurry seems to help, I know."Warner did not have any known political ideologies or any known presence on social media. "To describe him as a recluse would be an excellent word," said Rick Laude, a neighbor since 2010. He appears to have gotten his affairs in order over the past few months. In November, he transferred the deed to his house to a woman in California, and earlier this month he informed a longtime client he would no longer work for them.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package The best movies of 2020

  • Hezbollah says it has doubled its arsenal of guided missiles

    The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Sunday his group now has twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago, saying Israel's efforts to prevent it from acquiring them have failed. Hassan Nasrallah, in an end-of-year interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV, said his group has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Nasrallah said that when Israel threatened through a U.S. official to target a Hezbollah facility in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa region, his group warned it would retaliate for any such attack.

  • Pro-Trump former governor accused of lying about meal while encouraging people to go back to restaurants

    But Walker defended the old picture claiming that they didn’t take one during the dinner

  • Hundreds of British holidaymakers escape from quarantine in Verbier

    Hundreds of British skiers forced to quarantine in the Swiss resort of Verbier have escaped from their quarters, as a local politician complained it was nearly impossible to control the coronavirus due to Europe's porous borders. The holiday-makers were ordered to isolate for 10 days in their accommodation after the UK announced it had detected a mutation of the coronavirus. But on Sunday, hoteliers informed officials that breakfast trays were left untouched outside guests’ rooms and calls were unanswered. Of the 420 Britons identified by authorities as being in the luxury resort when the quarantine was hastily enforced, less than a dozen remained by Sunday. From midnight on December 20, Switzerland banned flights from the UK and put in place a retroactive 10-day quarantine for Britons who had arrived since December 14. On December 24, Swiss authorities then announced Britons were allowed to return home, even those in quarantine if special measures were taken which included informing cantonal authorities of their mode of transport. Christophe Darbellay, the President of the Valais government, defended his office against accusations that too little was done to enforce the quarantine. He said: “Some guests left by car and are now in quarantine in the UK. “There is a sense of personal responsibility. You can travel all over Europe without having to identify yourself. The border is a sieve.” He criticised the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), saying passenger information was delivered too late. He said: “Passenger data was missing. Our work was made unnecessarily difficult.” The FOPH denied this and said it had requested airline data for the 92 UK flights that had arrived since December 14 and gave the cantons data on Wednesday. Simon Wiget, the Director of Verbier Tourist Office, told The Daily Telegraph that the rules were confusing. He said: “It was a drip, drip of information that we had and we informed tourists about the rules as best we could. “We called all the hotels and tour operators and said that people who had travelled from the UK had to announce themselves to the Swiss authorities.

  • Drugmakers agree to halve prices to get on China state insurance list

    Drugmakers have agreed to cut prices by around 50% on average for more than 100 medicines in order to have them included in China's state medical insurance scheme from March, potentially heralding a massive leap in sales. The National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said in a statement on Monday that an 119 medicines would be added to the National Reimbursement Drugs List (NRDL) with an average price reduction of 50.64%. They included some key products made by foreign pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis' blockbuster inflammation drug Cosentyx, and Israeli firm Teva Pharmaceutical's Austedo treatment for Huntington's disease.

  • New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt

    "Mr. President, it's time to end this dark charade," the New York Post editorial board urged President Trump in a front page editorial Monday. The "dark charade," the Post explains, is the attempt by Trump and his lawyers to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election during a Jan. 6 "pro forma" session of Congress. "In other words, you're cheering for an undemocratic coup," the Post editorial board said, laying out some reasons we know Trump lost legitimately.> “Stop the Insanity” — @nypost editorial board to Trump pic.twitter.com/fWzewo0Bvd> > — Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) December 28, 2020Trump's new go-to lawyer "Sidney Powell is a crazy person," the Post editorialists said. "Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful." They suggested Trump "obsess" about the Georgia special election, which he could actually affect, and used fear and flattery to nudge him in that direction.If Georgia elects the two Democratic challengers, "you will leave your party out of power, less likely to listen to what you have to say or to capitalize on your successes," the Post editorial says. "Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you're helping them do it. The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world." The Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, is Trump's favorite newspaper, Post alumna Maggie Haberman says.> The president, according to several administration officials, is laser focused on Jan 6 as the last stand for overturning the electoral outcome. But Pence’s role is procedural, not that of a Chief Justice etc.> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 28, 2020"Securing the Senate means securing your legacy," the Post tells Trump. "If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match." And we know how much Trump loves anarchists.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package The best movies of 2020

  • At least 11 climbers dead in blizzards and avalanche on Iranian mountain

    At least 11 hikers died over the weekend in the mountain range north of Tehran when a series of avalanches were triggered by blizzards and heavy snowfall, Iran’s Red Crescent rescue group said. The rescue efforts, which began on Friday when the first two deaths were reported, intensified over the weekend as more were reported missing. State television broadcast footage of the helicopter rescue mission searching for bodies and survivors on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks; as well as Red Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snowy mountainside. Ten people had been killed on the mountain and one died in hospital after being rescued, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB. Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, a popular weekend attraction for hiking and climbing. According to state TV, the avalanches struck in four different areas. The Iranian Red Crescent said the rescue efforts were complicated by the bad weather. On Friday, Iranian media reported that more than 100 people were estimated to be stuck in the avalanche. Shahin Fathi, the managing director of the Red Crescent, told BBC Persian that as of Saturday, families were still reporting seven people missing. “We may still have injuries in the Kolakchal area, but there are no exact statistics," said Mr Fathi on Sunday. The Mountaineering Meteorological channel on Telegram warned people in Tehran not to go to the mountains because of the possibility of an avalanche in Alborz.

  • Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

    Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. Neha’s husband is in jail now facing charges of rape for the underage marriage, but she is in hiding, afraid after security guards confiscated a pistol from his brother in court. “He brought the gun to shoot me,” said Neha, whose last name The Associated Press is not using for her safety.

  • Thailand records 3,000 foreign tourists in November as ban eases

    Thailand recorded 3,065 foreign tourists in November, official data showed on Monday, in its second month of receiving long-stay visitors after a ban was imposed in April to keep coronavirus infections under control. The state planning agency predicts only 5 million foreign visitors in 2021.

  • China's pace to overtake U.S. as world's largest economy accelarates by 5 years, report predicts

    China is on course to overtake the United States as the world's biggest economy by 2028, the Center for Economics and Business Research predicted in a report released Saturday. The two countries have long been expected to swap places, but CEBR anticipates the pace has accelerated thanks to China recovering more quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic.A year ago, the CEBR pegged 2033 as the transition year, but China's economy is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2020, the lone major global economy to expand, while the U.S. economy is expected to contract by 5 percent. The report also anticipates China will become a "high-income economy" by 2023, though living standards are expected to remain much lower than in the U.S.China is not an outlier in its region when it comes to future economic growth. "Other Asian economies are also shooting up the table," said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR's deputy chair. "One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other." Read more at The Guardian and Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package The best movies of 2020