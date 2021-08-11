Congress has started requesting earmarks for their districts, from pig mitigation to a presidential library

Congress has started pitching scandal-plagued earmarks for their districts, from pig mitigation to a presidential library

WASHINGTON – For Arkansas, Republican Sen. John Boozman wants $650,000 to mitigate feral swine in the Razorback state.

For coastal California, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein seeks $800,000 to monitor beach erosion in San Diego County using laser technology.

And Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., requested $11.5 million for the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, whose sign on his White House desk read: “The buck stops here!”

These are a few examples of the billions of dollars in "earmarks" – requests members of Congress make to fund specific projects in their districts – that lawmakers proposed this year. Democrats revived the process for the first time in a decade after Republicans banned earmarks in 2011, following a series of scandals that sent some lawmakers to prison.

What is the debt ceiling?: National debt showdown returns, with calls to increase the debt ceiling. How does it work?

Congress will haggle for months over how much to spend and where. But the requests so far reveal what types of projects lawmakers want funded, who asked for a lot, who didn't ask for anything; and whether earmarks can serve as incentives to get lawmakers to approve larger pieces of legislation, like infrastructure spending.

About three-quarters of House members requested earmarks, including all but one Democrat and about half of Republicans. About two-thirds of the Senate requested earmarks, with nearly all Democrats and about one-third of Republicans making requests.

Early voting revealed earmarks haven't managed to build bipartisan support for House legislation; that just one project can make or break a lawmaker's wish list; and that lawmakers in competitive districts are asking for more projects, perhaps in an effort to boost their prospects for reelection.

“It’s always pork when it’s in the next-door neighbor’s district and it’s a vitally needed project when it’s in your district," said Mark Strand, president of the Congressional Institute after 24 years as a congressional staffer.

Story continues

The resumption of earmarks also revealed two sides of the same congressional coin. Lawmakers are eager to specify spending for roads or water projects or military bases, to demonstrate their effectiveness, but earmarks occasionally landed lawmakers in legal trouble for demanding bribes in exchange for federal largesse.

“I think earmarks are not the right way to go,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. “They have been associated with excess, and it would represent a turn to the worst.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, center, and other Senate Republicans negotiating a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Democrats, announce they have reached agreement on the major outstanding issues and are ready to vote to take up the bill, at the Capitol in Washington on July 28, 2021.

Biden's electric vehicles agenda: Here's what it would take to make it happen

The lone House Democrat to oppose earmarks, Rep. Katie Porter of California, argued that Congress should decide overall spending and federal agencies should decide details, to reduce waste, fraud and abuse.

"While there are new rules to accompany the process and a new branding effort, pork-barrel spending should remain banned," Porter wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed in March. "I refuse to participate in this process."

Water and road projects make up bulk of requests

Most of the earmarks proposed this year – pages and pages of them – direct spending toward routine water, road or community development projects.

During July, the House approved $3.7 billion for earmarks as part of bills funding federal agencies, according to an analysis by the publication Congressional Quarterly. The House also approved $5.7 billion in earmarks as part of a highway bill.

All of the spending and highway bills – including earmarks – must still be negotiated with the Senate and the numbers could change.

An early winner in the process was Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., who had a combined $43 million in projects approved by the House. That figure placed the chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as the biggest recipient in the chamber, according to Congressional Quarterly.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., speaks alongside Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a press conference on the INVEST in America Act on June 30 in Washington, DC.

His total was built largely on a $32.7 million project to maintain the north jetty at the port of Coos Bay, which loses about 20 feet each year and 750 feet since it was constructed.

John Burns, CEO of the port of Coos Bay, said the funding would save lives by helping the Army Corps of Engineers repair a jetty that is vital to commercial ships, fishermen and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I’m glad I was able to personally secure funding for several community projects throughout Southwest Oregon,” DeFazio said in a statement.

Other big recipients in the early House were Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., with $41.3 million and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., with $31.8 million.

Clyburn's projects included $19.8 million for a water project and a handful of development projects under the Department of Housing and Urban Development, including nearly $4.3 million to restore a hospital.

Scalise's projects included $19.3 million to complete the design of a floodgate project to protect people and property southwest of New Orleans from hurricane storm surges. He also won House approval of $5 million apiece for Louisiana State University to help develop NASA’s next large rocket and for a bridge replacement in Covington.

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., right, accompanied by from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington on July 29, 2021.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who was recently elected head of the House Republican Conference, received approval for projects totaling $34.7 million. The bulk was $27 million for a water project at Fort Drum. Another project would replace lead-based paint on the deteriorating girders of the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge to Canada for $3 million.

“I think even the Democrats realized they had to go into this together with the Republicans," Strand said. "I also think it’s in the Republicans’ interest to do that because they can go home and say, ‘Even though I’m in the minority, look what I got done for you.’”

Pelosi, Hoyer, DeLauro not among earmark leaders

Despite their lofty positions, congressional leaders of both parties weren't among the biggest recipients of earmarks.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., haven't requested earmarks so far.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; and the head of the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., weren't among the biggest winners in House voting on spending bills.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 22, 2021. Pelosi discussed her reasons for rejecting two Republicans chosen by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to be on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, speaks June 15, 2021, to reporters as she leaves House Democratic Caucus meeting in the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C.

Pelosi's approved projects totaled $14 million, including $3 million for the Army Corps of Engineers to study how to reduce storm damage to San Francisco’s waterfront. Another $2.5 million would upgrade a 110-year-old hotel in Chinatown against earthquakes, plumbing problems and fires.

DeLauro's projects totaled nearly as much as Pelosi, with the largest being a $3.4 million expansion of the public water supply in Durham.

Hoyer got nearly $13.5 million, including $4 million for a telehealth initiative and $2 million to dredge a creek for the first time in decades.

Republicans divided on earmarks

Reviving earmarks has divided Republicans.

The top Republicans on the appropriations committees, which make the initial decisions about how much to spend where, took different tacks. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama requested earmarks and Rep. Kay Granger of Texas didn't ask for any.

Shelby requested a combination of projects that is among the most costly in the country. In Mobile, for example, Shelby requested $132.7 million for Alabama State Port Authority to design and build docks and wharves, $100 million to improve the downtown airport and $67.3 million for freight rail improvements. For the University of Alabama, he requested $151.6 million for a biomedical research building in Birmingham and $100 million for a faculty endowment fund in Tuscaloosa.

“The size of these things is astounding to me," said Mark Harkins, a senior fellow at Georgetown University’s Government Affairs Institute and a former congressional staffer who worked on earmarks.

Even a relatively small number of requests could be contentious. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., won committee approval for $121.8 million for an aircraft maintenance hangar in Beaufort for an F-35 training squadron.

The F-35 remains a defense project targeted by critics for running behind schedule and over budget.

Citizens Against Government Waste, a group that opposes earmarks, said the F-35 “faced innumerable delays and cost overruns” since the contract began in 2001. The acquisition program now exceeds $428 billion – nearly double the $233 billion initially approved.

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., called the F-35 program “a rathole” for its cost, poor performance and questionable usefulness during a March program at the Brookings Institution.

“I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent on infrastructure and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests," Graham said in a statement. "The funding requests for member-directed spending items will be public record and every person will be able to judge for themselves if these are worthwhile requests.”

Earmarks haven’t spurred compromise yet

One argument in favor of restoring earmarks is to grease legislative deals. But nearly all House Republicans have withheld support for legislation – even though the bills included earmarks GOP lawmakers requested. Only one Republican supported a single spending bill and two Republicans supported the highway bill.

Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, the top Republican on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, demonstrated the dynamic. His earmarks in the highway bill included $9.4 million for safe streets and sidewalks in Excelsior Springs and $5.5 million for a highway interchange in Kearney.

But he voted against the overall package because of other provisions, such as artwork in New York subway stations.

“We need those dollars to fix our roads and bridges," Graves said in a statement.

President Joe Biden discusses investments in the American Jobs Plan with, from left, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; and Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, at the White House April 19.

Democratic chairmen could drop GOP earmarks in retaliation for voting against whole bills, but they haven't threatened to do that yet.

“I’m not pulling that kind of retribution,” DeFazio, chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said of the highway bill. “I mean, these are meritorious projects.”

Democratic policies could alienate Republican support for overall legislation, even with earmarks. For example, Democrats dropped a longstanding provision from a funding bill for the Department of Health and Human Services that prohibited the government from paying for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the life of the mother. No Republicans supported the bill even though 75 had earmarks in it.

“As a Republican, you can’t be seen as voting in favor of repealing the Hyde amendment, no matter what earmarks you got in your district," Strand said, referring the provision nicknamed for former Rep. Rep. Henry Hyde, R-Ill.

More votes are expected before spending bills are ultimately approved, so compromises might eventually yield more Republican support.

“I think everybody realizes there are several acts to this play," Strand said.

Lawmakers in toss-up districts get earmarks

Congressional leaders could also use earmarks to favor lawmakers in toss-up districts to help them win reelection.

"You want your marginal members to look like they’re doing more for their folks back home, so they can come back and vote for you for speaker next time," Harkins said.

Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, a Republican freshman targeted by Democrats, won approval for all 10 projects he requested, totaling nearly $39 million. The total placed him third among House members behind DeFazio and Clyburn, according to Congressional Quarterly.

His big-ticket items at Joint Base San Antonio included $22 million for a child development center at Lackland Air Force Base and $10 million for a vehicle maintenance facility at the Army's Camp Bullis.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who became a Republican after opposing former President Donald Trump's first impeachment as a Democrat, won House approval for nearly $30 million in earmarks.

Critics of earmarks contend rules could be crafted in legislation to distribute federal money fairly without having lawmakers put their thumbs on the scale for specific projects.

“It’s a terrible process. It completely flies in the face of any kind of appropriate process for determining the merit of a project,” Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., told reporters in March. “But it also ends up being used as a currency to buy votes and we've seen how that's gotten abused as well, so I sure hope we don't get down this road.”

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., leaves after a Senate Republican luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Cunningham, Ney went to prison over earmarks

The threat looming behind the reinstatement of earmarks is that previous scandals derailed big-ticket projects and even sent lawmakers to prison.

Perhaps the most famous earmark was the $231 million designated in 2005 for what became known as the “bridge to nowhere.” In Alaska, Republican Rep. Don Young sought to link Ketchikan to Gravina Island with a bridge that would have served relatively few people. He withdrew the request after withering public criticism.

Republican Congressman Randy "Duke" Cunningham, of the 50th district in California, reads a statement outside the federal courthouse in San Diego Monday Nov. 28, 2005 where he pled guilty to conspiring to commit bribery, honest services fraud, and tax evasion. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi) ORG XMIT: CALI105

Sometimes the penalties were harsher.

Former Rep. Randy “Duke” Cunningham, R-Calif., pleaded guilty in 2005 and was sentenced to 100 months in prison for bribery, fraud and tax evasion. He was also ordered to pay $1.8 million in restitution and to forfeit $1.8 million. Among his offenses, Cunningham drew up a “bribe menu” on congressional stationery outlining how much a contract or earmark would cost.

Trump pardoned Cunningham in January.

Former Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio, who pleaded guilty in 2006 and was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiracy and making false statements, acknowledged taking trips, tickets, meals and campaign donations from lobbyist Jack Abramoff in exchange for official actions on behalf of the lobbyist’s clients. Ney got to play golf in Scotland in 2002, gamble in New Orleans in 2003 and vacation in Lake George, New York, in 2003.

Harkins, the former congressional staffer, said one challenge will be for appropriations committees to review thousands of requests, often relying on agencies to confirm whether spending fits a specific program.

“I don’t think people are going to abuse it the first year or even the second year,” Harkins said. “Somebody on their staff or somebody who is a constituent will somehow figure out a way or be bold enough to come forward to say, 'Let’s do it this way.'”

In an effort to prevent more scandals, congressional leaders set disclosure rules and limits on earmark spending.

The goal is to allow lawmakers to direct a share of federal spending, a tax benefit or a tariff for recipients in their districts, rather than rely on impersonal formulas or bureaucrats in federal agencies.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

“Congress does have the right and often times the better localized knowledge of where specific investments might help their constituents,” Harkins said.

To put guardrails on the requests, Democratic leaders in both chambers required written requests posted on the web, certification that each lawmaker wouldn’t benefit from the spending and a cap on all earmarks of 1% of discretionary spending.

House earmarks represent 0.25% of more than $1.5 trillion in discretionary spending, far below the cap, according to Congressional Quarterly. The House also limited requests to 10 per lawmaker.

Even so, earmarks remain contentious.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., argued last week against 417 earmarks that his staff identified in three spending bills in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"Earmarks are congressional pork that senators and representatives carve out in spending bills," Braun said. "I will always stand up against Washington's broken budget process that's putting our country deeper into debt and on the road to catastrophe."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress is requesting earmarks again, from feral pigs to roads