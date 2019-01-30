Congress Starts Border Talks Aimed at Averting Feb. 15 Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- Congress begins a new round of formal talks on border security with the same political obstacles separating both parties and little more than two weeks to reach a deal avoiding another partial government shutdown.
Ahead of the start of negotiations on Wednesday, allies of President Donald Trump are already suggesting additional provisions -- such as a debt limit increase -- that have tangled up discussions in the past.
“I’m for whatever works,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, so long as it “prevents a level of dysfunction we’ve seen on full display here the last month, and also doesn’t bring about a view on the president’s part that he needs to declare a national emergency. To predict going in exactly what that is is impossible.”
Success will depend on putting aside political considerations, say some lawmakers on the bipartisan, 17-member conference committee that is scheduled to meet in the afternoon.
Trump views a wall on the Mexican border as so central to his presidency that he forced a five-week partial shutdown to try to achieve it, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats relished seeing Republicans take heat for the resulting chaos.
Current funding for about one-fourth of the government ends after Feb. 15.
The committee must decide whether to seek a narrow deal -- reconciling Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funds with Democratic proposals for more border agents and technology -- or go for a larger agreement including a debt-limit increase, budget caps for next year and changes in immigration law.
Lawmakers are also debating whether to prevent future shutdowns by automatically extending government funds whenever a spending agreement cannot be found.
“Whether we’re going to have a narrow scope or a broad scope, you can see the merits of both,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican.
While Wednesday’s public meeting will feature opening statements and other formalities, Shelby said he expects real negotiations to happen at a closed-door meeting set for Thursday.
Tump has been pessimistic, saying a deal is unlikely and that he may declare a national emergency to make an end-run around Congress to build the wall he promised supporters in the 2016 campaign. Democrats hope the president will accept fencing and other border security provisions after seeing his popularity dip during the shutdown.
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he pitched the idea of including a debt limit increase -- and also multi-year federal spending caps -- when he dined Monday night with the president. Graham said that while those matters don’t face any immediate deadlines, resolving them now would prevent more partisan brinkmanship in coming months.
“We’ve had enough cliffhangers,” Graham told reporters Tuesday. He said Trump responded that he’s open to a deal addressing other matters, which might include work permits for young undocumented immigrants and an extension of temporary protected status for 400,000 people.
‘A Reasonable Approach’
GOP Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the conference committee, has also urged including the debt ceiling in the discussions. A Democratic committee member, Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, said he’s willing to discuss the debt limit or any other topic behind closed doors.
“Republicans and Democrats can sit down and come together on a reasonable approach,” said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, a member of the negotiating committee.
“We should listen to the experts,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, told reporters. “If the Democrats are beginning to discuss barriers, then that’s a positive.”
House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi prepared a draft proposal of border security measures that Democrats plan to discuss during the negotiations. Thompson, who isn’t directly involved in the talks, said that if negotiators work through the weekend they could produce a deal by Feb. 8, allowing a week to pass legislation before the deadline.
While some lawmakers are looking for a grand bargain, the idea faced immediate resistance from others including House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey of New York and one of Trump’s top conservative allies in the House.
“I oppose expanding the scope of the conference” to include raising the debt limit or adjusting budget caps, said House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican. His group wants spending cuts or other budget changes to be attached to any debt ceiling increase.
Shutdown Prevention
Lawmakers are also divided about whether to attach provisions to prevent future shutdowns. McConnell spoke approvingly of the idea.
“I don’t like shutdowns. I don’t think they work for anybody and I hope they’ll be avoided. I feel if there’s one thing we could agree to on a bipartisan basis, it’s to make them pretty hard to occur again,” McConnell told reporters.
GOP Senator Rob Portman of Ohio is leading an effort to prevent shutdowns by requiring automatic stopgap spending bills to take effect if Congress fails to agree on spending legislation. His bill would impose a 1 percent across-the-board cut in spending if there isn’t a resolution after 120 days, and 1 percent again every 90 days after that.
While Portman says this approach would motivate parties to each a deal, many Democrats say it would give the Republicans a negotiating advantage since conservatives favor cuts.
Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, wants to combine automatic spending extensions with cuts to lawmaker pay. Warner said Democrats won’t support automatic across-the-board spending cuts.
Lowey said she opposed both ideas. “We are appropriators. We should get our job done.” She called cutting lawmakers’ pay a "childish" proposal.
The biggest obstacle for a deal will be determining whether Trump will sign it, Lowey said.
“Let’s just say people in the real estate industry will not make any deals with him unless the money is on the table,” she said.
