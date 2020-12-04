Congress struggles to fix tax mess caused by people working from home

Lawmakers are pushing to sort out a tax mess created by millions of people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic — and fears are rising that Congress will fail to reach a solution before tax filing season.

People who’ve been working in a state different from the one in which they normally work face potentially nasty headaches when they do their taxes next year, thanks to uncertainty over who should get their local tax dollars.

It could be a big problem not only for individual Americans, but also their employers, tax preparers and cash-strapped local governments already jostling over the revenue.

Many lawmakers now want Congress to intervene to create a clear, uniform rule as part of their latest coronavirus relief efforts. The clock is ticking, with some lawmakers eager to wrap up their lame-duck session and next year’s tax filing season set to begin later next month.

Leaders of both parties appear ready to act, though one powerful lawmaker has been conspicuously mum on the issue: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The matter is complicated for his state. It is notoriously aggressive about taxing people coming to the Empire State even temporarily — and wary of what would be a rare bid by the federal government to dictate to states how their tax systems will work.

“You have these New York-specific hurdles which is going to make action somewhat difficult,” said Jamie Yesnowitz, an expert on state and local taxes at the consulting firm Grant Thornton.

A Schumer spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s yet another coronavirus problem in Congress’ lap, though it hasn’t gotten as much attention as others have.

Usually, states tax people based on where they live or where they work. But what happens when someone who normally works in an office in one state has spent the past nine months working from home in another? That’s hardly unusual in large cities whose metropolitan areas spill across borders.

And with businesses increasingly comfortable with employees working elsewhere, some have decamped to vacation homes in other states.

It’s even an issue within some states, with fights over whether cities should continue imposing commuter taxes on suburbanites who no longer have commutes.

States have been all over the map on how to deal with those situations, with border wars breaking out in some places. New Hampshire is suing Massachusetts, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a Bay State rule that says people who usually work in Boston are still subject to its taxes even if they’re working from home in southern New Hampshire.

“Massachusetts claims the authority to tax New Hampshire residents who earn their incomes from activities they undertake solely within New Hampshire,” the suit complains, calling the move unconstitutional.

Other states have other standards.

“In some, you could owe the first day you start working in that state,” said Eileen Sherr, director of tax policy and advocacy for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

“Some of them say you don’t owe any taxes until you’ve been working in a state for 60 days and some of them are 30 days and some of them are based on how much you’re earning.”

In still other places, it’s a nonissue. In the Washington, D.C., area, for example, neighboring governments have longstanding pacts not to tax one another's residents regardless of where they work.

Polling shows many taxpayers are unaware of the looming problems, but some people could end up being double taxed by states.

At the same time, some taxpayers now working in lower-tax states than the ones in which they normally work may spy an opportunity to save on their tax bills — which has many employers worried.

Raymond Berger, a New York City software engineer, works remotely in Kahului, Hawaii.

Most companies have continued to withhold state taxes from their employees’ paychecks from the same place they always have, but some worry their workers will ask them to redo their tax forms so they can file somewhere else.

It’s unclear how well that might work — some state governments may fight efforts by individuals to redirect their taxes.

Corporations, too, could potentially find themselves on the hook for paying business taxes in places they don’t normally operate simply because they now have employees working from home there.

And it’s a challenge for tax preparation companies now trying to anticipate questions they’ll surely face from filers.

Congress normally steers clear of state tax issues, but Senate Republicans have called for a national fix as part of their draft of another coronavirus stimulus plan.

“Those who have either voluntarily crossed state lines to help during the pandemic or been forced to work from home should not be at risk of facing a much higher or unexpected tax bill next year,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.).

“The need to fix the remote and mobile worker tax issue existed long before the pandemic began, but the urgency to address it has grown exponentially this year.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has indicated she wants to address the issue.

But Schumer is key, and the issue is touchy for New York.

The state is famously assertive about its right to tax visitors — earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised eyebrows when he said doctors and nurses coming from across the country to help New York City fight the coronavirus outbreak would be required to pay state income taxes while they were there.

The state’s budget relies heavily on taxes paid by nonresidents — they represent about 15 percent of its entire revenue take. More than half of that, about $3.7 billion, is paid by New Jersey residents.

“It’s a huge issue for New York,” said E.J. McMahon, a senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy. “It has the most to lose from any attempt to restrict the current arrangement.”

The state already has a longstanding rule to deal with people who have offices there but are actually working beyond its borders.

It essentially says that if someone is elsewhere because it’s convenient for them — rather than because it's demanded by their job — then they are subject to New York taxes. The rule was adopted decades ago, back when New Jersey didn’t have an income tax and many Garden State residents who commuted into New York City claimed they were working from home in order to avoid New York taxes.

In Congress, lawmakers have considered various proposals, but many lawmakers want to adopt a temporary rule that simply says people should continue to be taxed as they were before the pandemic began.

That would seem to hold New York harmless, though some say it presents an important, if less obvious, risk: It could become a precedent that might come back to haunt the state.

That's because it would be highly unusual for the federal government to tell states how to tax people. And lawmakers have been battling for years over more permanent changes in how states tax mobile workers — an issue that predates the pandemic and will outlive it, especially as remote working becomes more common.

So if Schumer agrees to a narrow coronavirus-specific fix now, that would underscore that such issues are fair game for Congress — which could provide ammunition later to lawmakers like Thune who’ve been pushing broader, more permanent changes that could curtail New York's power to tax nonresidents.

“The concern is, ‘Is this establishing a precedent where the federal government can tell states how to tax?’” said one lobbyist.

“If the federal government speaks on this, why can’t it speak again?”

