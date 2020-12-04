Congress struggles to fix tax mess caused by people working from home

By Brian Faler

Lawmakers are pushing to sort out a tax mess created by millions of people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic — and fears are rising that Congress will fail to reach a solution before tax filing season.

People who’ve been working in a state different from the one in which they normally work face potentially nasty headaches when they do their taxes next year, thanks to uncertainty over who should get their local tax dollars.

It could be a big problem not only for individual Americans, but also their employers, tax preparers and cash-strapped local governments already jostling over the revenue.

Many lawmakers now want Congress to intervene to create a clear, uniform rule as part of their latest coronavirus relief efforts. The clock is ticking, with some lawmakers eager to wrap up their lame-duck session and next year’s tax filing season set to begin later next month.

Leaders of both parties appear ready to act, though one powerful lawmaker has been conspicuously mum on the issue: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The matter is complicated for his state. It is notoriously aggressive about taxing people coming to the Empire State even temporarily — and wary of what would be a rare bid by the federal government to dictate to states how their tax systems will work.

“You have these New York-specific hurdles which is going to make action somewhat difficult,” said Jamie Yesnowitz, an expert on state and local taxes at the consulting firm Grant Thornton.

A Schumer spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s yet another coronavirus problem in Congress’ lap, though it hasn’t gotten as much attention as others have.

Usually, states tax people based on where they live or where they work. But what happens when someone who normally works in an office in one state has spent the past nine months working from home in another? That’s hardly unusual in large cities whose metropolitan areas spill across borders.

And with businesses increasingly comfortable with employees working elsewhere, some have decamped to vacation homes in other states.

It’s even an issue within some states, with fights over whether cities should continue imposing commuter taxes on suburbanites who no longer have commutes.

States have been all over the map on how to deal with those situations, with border wars breaking out in some places. New Hampshire is suing Massachusetts, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a Bay State rule that says people who usually work in Boston are still subject to its taxes even if they’re working from home in southern New Hampshire.

“Massachusetts claims the authority to tax New Hampshire residents who earn their incomes from activities they undertake solely within New Hampshire,” the suit complains, calling the move unconstitutional.

Other states have other standards.

“In some, you could owe the first day you start working in that state,” said Eileen Sherr, director of tax policy and advocacy for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

“Some of them say you don’t owe any taxes until you’ve been working in a state for 60 days and some of them are 30 days and some of them are based on how much you’re earning.”

In still other places, it’s a nonissue. In the Washington, D.C., area, for example, neighboring governments have longstanding pacts not to tax one another's residents regardless of where they work.

Polling shows many taxpayers are unaware of the looming problems, but some people could end up being double taxed by states.

At the same time, some taxpayers now working in lower-tax states than the ones in which they normally work may spy an opportunity to save on their tax bills — which has many employers worried.

Raymond Berger, a New York City software engineer, works remotely in Kahului, Hawaii.
Raymond Berger, a New York City software engineer, works remotely in Kahului, Hawaii.

Most companies have continued to withhold state taxes from their employees’ paychecks from the same place they always have, but some worry their workers will ask them to redo their tax forms so they can file somewhere else.

It’s unclear how well that might work — some state governments may fight efforts by individuals to redirect their taxes.

Corporations, too, could potentially find themselves on the hook for paying business taxes in places they don’t normally operate simply because they now have employees working from home there.

And it’s a challenge for tax preparation companies now trying to anticipate questions they’ll surely face from filers.

Congress normally steers clear of state tax issues, but Senate Republicans have called for a national fix as part of their draft of another coronavirus stimulus plan.

“Those who have either voluntarily crossed state lines to help during the pandemic or been forced to work from home should not be at risk of facing a much higher or unexpected tax bill next year,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.).

“The need to fix the remote and mobile worker tax issue existed long before the pandemic began, but the urgency to address it has grown exponentially this year.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has indicated she wants to address the issue.

But Schumer is key, and the issue is touchy for New York.

The state is famously assertive about its right to tax visitors — earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised eyebrows when he said doctors and nurses coming from across the country to help New York City fight the coronavirus outbreak would be required to pay state income taxes while they were there.

The state’s budget relies heavily on taxes paid by nonresidents — they represent about 15 percent of its entire revenue take. More than half of that, about $3.7 billion, is paid by New Jersey residents.

“It’s a huge issue for New York,” said E.J. McMahon, a senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy. “It has the most to lose from any attempt to restrict the current arrangement.”

The state already has a longstanding rule to deal with people who have offices there but are actually working beyond its borders.

It essentially says that if someone is elsewhere because it’s convenient for them — rather than because it's demanded by their job — then they are subject to New York taxes. The rule was adopted decades ago, back when New Jersey didn’t have an income tax and many Garden State residents who commuted into New York City claimed they were working from home in order to avoid New York taxes.

In Congress, lawmakers have considered various proposals, but many lawmakers want to adopt a temporary rule that simply says people should continue to be taxed as they were before the pandemic began.

That would seem to hold New York harmless, though some say it presents an important, if less obvious, risk: It could become a precedent that might come back to haunt the state.

That's because it would be highly unusual for the federal government to tell states how to tax people. And lawmakers have been battling for years over more permanent changes in how states tax mobile workers — an issue that predates the pandemic and will outlive it, especially as remote working becomes more common.

So if Schumer agrees to a narrow coronavirus-specific fix now, that would underscore that such issues are fair game for Congress — which could provide ammunition later to lawmakers like Thune who’ve been pushing broader, more permanent changes that could curtail New York's power to tax nonresidents.

“The concern is, ‘Is this establishing a precedent where the federal government can tell states how to tax?’” said one lobbyist.

“If the federal government speaks on this, why can’t it speak again?”

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • David Cohen, who helped spearhead CIA modernization efforts, could be Biden's pick for the agency's post-Trump future

    Cohen is reportedly being considered as one of President-elect Joe Biden’s candidates for CIA director amid pushback from human rights experts and progressives opposed to Michael Morell, Biden’s original top choice.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Israel arrests man who doused inside of church with fuel

    Israeli police said Friday they arrested a Jewish man after he poured out a “flammable liquid” inside a church near Jerusalem’s Old City, in what they described as a “criminal” incident. The police did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks on churches in the Holy Land have been blamed on Jewish extremists. Friday’s incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane, where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Six vice presidents talk about job once considered invisible

    After interviewing Dan Quayle in Arizona for his documentary on the vice presidency, filmmaker Jeffrey Roth was rushing to the airport to catch a flight to Wyoming, where he had an appointment with Dick Cheney the next morning. It was Vice President Mike Pence and his entourage. “Ben Franklin, when the Constitution was written, said, ‘we should refer to the vice president as ’his superfluous excellency,'” President-elect Joe Biden, who served eight years as Barack Obama's vice president, says in the film.

  • Obama joins moderate Democrats to criticize 'Defund the police' movement

    Progressive ‘Squad’ blasts former President Obama on 'Defund the police' statement; Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell with reaction.

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November, a 'red flag that momentum is waning'

    The last jobs report to be released this year has arrived, and it's a major disappointment.The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, which was down from the 440,000 jobs economists were expecting, CNBC reports. It was also "by far the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery," NBC News reports. In October, 610,000 jobs were added, the Labor Department says. The unemployment rate in November also dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent."Today's report is a firm reminder that we're not out of the woods yet," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said, per CNBC. “Even with a vaccine on the horizon, many are bracing for a long winter ahead."This disappointing report comes as COVID-19 cases spike around the United States, prompting states to implement new restrictions. The jobs numbers offered a "red flag that momentum is waning," The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote, while former White House deputy press secretary and CNBC contributor Tony Fratto said that although the addition of 245,000 jobs "would be a very good normal jobs day," this "isn't a normal jobs day and so it's quite a horrible number."Politico's Ben White echoed that sentiment, writing that "the pace of jobs coming back is heading toward zero" and adding that "it's quite possible, given the pace we are on, that we could return to net job losses in December, especially with no new stimulus."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

    The Army Corps of Engineers reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs the Corps manages, North Dakota’s attorney general said Friday. Attorneys general from a dozen Western and Plains states sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Republican North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort, which was backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

  • Fire crews battle to tame Southern California wildfire after thousands flee

    Firefighters battled to tame a wildfire on hillsides southeast of Los Angeles late on Thursday, some 24 hours after it broke out in a wooded canyon, apparently triggered by a faulty domestic generator. Two of some 500 firefighters deployed to control it had been hospitalized with injuries, the Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter. The Bond Fire, named for the street in Silverado Canyon where it started, ignited late on Wednesday evening and was quickly whipped up by dry Santa Ana winds.

  • Neilia Hunter: How Joe Biden’s tragic loss shaped his Washington career

    Young Delaware senator’s devastating losses shaped life and career in Washington

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker goes into exile, plans to travel to UK

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker who is visiting Denmark said Thursday he is going into exile and will soon move to Britain. “I hereby announce that I will go into exile and will withdraw my membership in the Democratic Party of Hong Kong to leave Hong Kong,” Ted Hui said in a statement to The Associated Press. It was not clear when he would travel to Britain which, in response to a crackdown on opposition in Hong Kong, has extended residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work there for five years.