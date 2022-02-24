Congress wants to oust Russia from U.N. Security Council

A resolution calling to kick Russia off the U.N. Security Council for its invasion of Ukraine — which has virtually no chance of being enforced — is circulating among House members from both parties, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The development comes as a recessed Congress tries to assert its role in punishing Russia. It whiffed on passing a sanctions package before the invasion.

Driving the news: The resolution is being led by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in coordination with a House Democrat, according to Tenney's office.

"It’s obviously a tall effort to kick Russia off," Nick Stewart, Tenney's chief of staff, told Axios. "But, it’s one diplomatic tool we have to up the pressure and increase the isolation."

"It’s in a sense a messaging bill, but it also empowers our diplomatic counterparts."

The details: The resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, calls for the U.N. to "take immediate procedural actions" to amend Article 23 of its charter to remove Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council.

The resolution argues Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support of breakaway republics "pose a direct threat to international peace and security" and "run contrary to its responsibilities and obligations as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council."

What they're saying: Several members have publicly expressed support for the idea, including Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), the vice ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, told Axios in an interview he supports the resolution as well.

"I think Congress should be weighing in to say these guys should be treated like the pariahs they are and they shouldn't have a seat at any table," Bacon said.

The resolution is being circulated to all House members in both parties, Stewart said.

Reality check: According to the U.N. charter, all permanent members of the Security Council have to sign off on any amendments, giving Russia the ability to block such a move.

Russia's veto on the Security Council also would allow it to block any U.N. effort to condemn or intervene in its invasion of Ukraine.

Causing further headaches to the West is that Russia's ambassador to the U.N., Vasily Nabenzya, is serving as the panel's rotating president this month.

He was presiding over an emergency meeting of the council at the precise moment Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his invasion of Ukraine — triggering criticism of Russia's membership on the panel.

