Washington — The White House is asking Congress for a stimulus package worth at least $850 billion to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak as members of both parties express a heightened urgency to prop up the economy in response to the crisis.

The so-called "phase three" plan includes a $500 billion payroll tax holiday, $250 billion in small business loans and $58 billion for the airline industry, a senior administration official told CBS News.

During a briefing at the White House, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is leading negotiations with lawmakers, said the administration is also considering measures to get cash in the hands of consumers within the next two weeks.

"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "We have to do this now."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP

Democrats and some Republicans, including Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton, have pushed for direct cash payments to Americans to stimulate consumer spending amid the downturn.

Mnuchin traveled to Capitol Hill to present the proposal to lawmakers as the Senate begins considering a relief bill passed in the House last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday morning that senators will remain in Washington until they approve legislation that builds on what the House passed over the weekend.

"It's my intention that the Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps above and beyond what the House has passed, to help our strong nation and our strong underlying economy weather this storm," he said on the Senate floor.

If the Senate combines the White House proposal and the House bill, the measure would have to go back to the House for a vote before reaching President Trump's desk. A Republican Senate aide told CBS News the packages could be combined or move independently, and possibly both be passed by the Senate by the end of the week.

"Obviously the House will have to come back at some point, and the Senate is staying until they get something done on the broader economic scope than what the House passed," this person said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed a stimulus package worth $750 billion to respond to the crisis on Monday.

"We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis," Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday. "Leaders in Congress must work together and with uncommon speed to respond to a set of national challenges unlike any we have faced in the recent past."

Schumer's proposal would address hospital capacity, increase Medicaid funding and provide loan payment forbearance for federal loans.

Trump administration officials have expressed the need for the so-called "phase-three" package on top of the initial $8.3 billion response bill passed earlier this month and the House legislation approved early Saturday. White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland told reporters Monday that the price tag of any such measure was no issue for the president.

"The president has instructed his team to look very expansively at what we need to do and not be impeded by the potential price tag of what's necessary here," Ueland said.

Mnuchin also told reporters Monday that the administration was looking for a "big number" bill in its phase three response. The treasury secretary worked closely with Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate the House bill passed Saturday, which was sent to the Senate on Monday.

Some Republicans have expressed concerns about the House bill, which was endorsed by the president last week and includes provisions to provide free testing and paid leave for certain employees.

