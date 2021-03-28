Congress-woman elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot.

“It’s definitely going to inform my work” congresswoman-elect @jbletlow tells @margbrennan of being elected into her late husband’s seat after he died from complications of COVID-19 in December, encouraging others to be vaccinated against the virus. pic.twitter.com/hy32r2ykXC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021

Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story."

Republican Rep.-elect @jbletlow's message to those in party still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: “I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone… Look at my family, use my story." pic.twitter.com/GyUMOcYYsS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021

