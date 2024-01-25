Congressional action needed to reduce child poverty | Opinion

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Representative Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., with supporters during Press Briefing With U.S. House And Senate Champions, Impacted Families on Expanding the Child Tax Credit During Lame Duck Session on December 07, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Working families are struggling to make ends meet. The last few years have been tough on far too many. And even as programs like the Child Tax Credit have helped to bridge the gap between what’s needed and what’s earned, there’s more that can be done.

The American Rescue Plan Act, a 2021 pandemic-era relief package, expanded the Child Tax Credit to provide much additional aid to working families at a time they needed it most. Thanks to the efforts of Senator Sherrod Brown, the final enacted version of the expanded CTC ensured that approximately 19 million families who otherwise only qualified for a partial credit due to not meeting income requirements, were able to access the full credit.

That, alongside other changes, importantly allowed families to access half of the credit in monthly payments, which provided consistent, reliable relief, led to unprecedented results. When all was said and done, the expanded CTC effectively cut child poverty in half.

This expansion expired in 2022, and since that time, the pre-ARPA credit has been what’s available to working families. The result being a significant and entirely avoidable backsliding on child poverty − one that resulted in millions of children falling back below the poverty line.

After its expiration, child poverty rates increased more than they had in 50 years. And though the numbers for 2023 are not yet public, it’s likely that poverty rates rose once again. Millions of families have gone from being more financial stable to suffering severe financial strain.

In Ohio and elsewhere across the country, these families are pleading for help, and it is critical that Congress acts. Our leaders in Congress have an opportunity to take a serious stab at fighting child poverty and they must take it. They must once again expand CTC for the benefit of the most vulnerable.

Ohio families of almost a million children were given the full credit for the first time as a result of the expansion, and with that came an estimated 53% reduction in child poverty. In my district, right here in Cincinnati, 9% of children live in poverty. That's almost 1 in 10 children struggling to access food, clothing, and health care. Children and families whose lives would be once again changed by a CTC expansion.

We need fast federal mobilization to expand the CTC. While discussion for a bipartisan deal is moving in a positive direction, we are rapidly approaching the start of tax filing season on Jan. 29. It’s imperative that action to restore the expanded credit is taken before then, to ensure that when working families go to file their taxes, they can claim a more robust CTC.

This much is clear – child poverty is a policy decision that can be repaired by re-expanding the Child Tax Credit. We need congressional action now to help working families and to secure the future of America’s next generation.

Rep. Jessica Miranda represents the 28th district in the Ohio House Representatives.

Jessica Miranda

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Congressional action needed to reduce child poverty | Opinion