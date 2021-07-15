  • Oops!
Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman arrested protesting in Senate building

Emily Brooks
·2 min read
Rep. Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was one of several people arrested on Thursday afternoon after marching through the Hart Senate Office Building in protest of voting laws.

Beatty, an Ohio Democrat, wore a shirt that read “protect our voting rights” while she linked arms with other activists who sang as they entered the Senate building. They later chanted, “End the filibuster.”

Earlier, Beatty had held a press conference and called for passage of the H.R. 1/S. 1 For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

GEORGIA LEGISLATOR SEEKS INVESTIGATION INTO RAFFENSPERGER OVER 2020 ELECTION 'FAILURES'

U.S. Capitol Police eventually arrested two males and seven females, who were transported to Capitol Police headquarters for processing.


“This afternoon, nine people were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement about the incident. “At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity. After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop.”

Those who refused were arrested on charges related to D.C. Code §22-1307, a “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding,” a misdemeanor offense.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus is arrested by capitol police officers, after a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP


Beatty’s office confirmed that she was one of the nine arrested.

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote. We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning. This is Our Power, Our Message,” Beatty said in a statement.

After the arrest, she tweeted “#GoodTrouble,” a nod to the late Georgia Rep. and civil rights activist John Lewis.

Tags: News, U.S. Capitol Building, Congressional Black Caucus, Democrats, Voting rights

Original Author: Emily Brooks

Original Location: Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman arrested protesting in Senate building

