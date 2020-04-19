Congressional candidate Michelle Caruso-Cabrera hunts for votes in coronavirus 'epicenter of the epicenter'

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is one of four Democratic primary challengers to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. (CNBC)

For 20 years, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera was a familiar face to viewers tuning in for business news on cable network CNBC.

For a candidate for Congress, that visibility could normally prove an asset. But the rules of campaigning in the age of coronavirus have kept her from taking full advantage of it. Not to mention she is seeking to topple an incumbent who is probably even more of a familiar face: media-savvy progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Last week, Caruso-Cabrera was unrecognizable under a black floppy rain hat and a face mask as she loaded aluminum trays of Mexican food into the back of her black Jeep Cherokee parked on a street in Astoria, Queens, while rainwater dripped down from the elevated subway platforms overhead. Instead of pressing the flesh with residents at community centers or outside of supermarkets, her public appearances have been limited to weekly trips to Mt. Sinai Queens, delivering meals she has purchased from local restaurants to the staff at the hospital’s ICU unit.

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera shoots a campaign video on the fire escape of her apartment in Queens, N.Y. (Michelle Caruso-Cabrera campaign) More

“When I entered this race, I did not expect it to be in the epicenter of the epicenter of an international pandemic,” said Caruso-Cabrera, 53. “But that is absolutely what's going on here. I mean, this is the hardest-hit district in the entire country.”

Caruso-Cabrera is one of five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the seat representing the 14th Congressional District, made up of north-central Queens — which includes Elmhurst Hospital, where the crush of COVID-19 patients became a central image of the crisis back in March — and the eastern part of the Bronx.

The race would be a stretch for any politician, never mind a political newcomer who is a former Republican. Ocasio-Cortez, in the two years since her stunning upset win in 2018, has become one of the country’s most recognizable — and in some circles, revered — politicians. As of Wednesday, she had about $3.5 million on hand for her reelection campaign. In contrast, Caruso-Cabrera has raised about $1 million.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing with leaders of major banks on April 10. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press) More

Caruso-Cabrera left her full-time role at CNBC in 2018 and has long considered running for political office. She says it was Ocasio-Cortez’s vocal opposition to Amazon’s attempt to build a second headquarters in the Long Island City section of Queens with the help of $3 billion in city and state tax subsidies that gave her the motivation to enter the primary race.

“She drove away 25,000 jobs from a district that has half the median income of the one right next door in Manhattan,” Caruso-Cabrera said, in what has become a standard talking point in her pitch to voters.

Ocasio-Cortez has maintained that the Amazon deal was a giveaway of taxpayer money to the tech behemoth.

"The congresswoman opposed the original deal because it lacked transparency and handed billions in public dollars to a corporation that already makes massive profits, while mistreating its workers and paying zero in federal taxes," a representative for Ocasio-Cortez said.