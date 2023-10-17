Congressional candidate Monica Tranel tours Missoula Food Bank

TechCrunch

Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands including Jeep, Ram and Chrsyler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Autoworker strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.