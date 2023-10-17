Congressional candidate Monica Tranel tours Missoula Food Bank
Democratic Congressional candidate Monica Tranel visited the Missoula Food Bank on Tuesday as part of her “I’m Listening Montana” campaign.
Democratic Congressional candidate Monica Tranel visited the Missoula Food Bank on Tuesday as part of her “I’m Listening Montana” campaign.
Teams will no longer be able to conduct in-person interviews with coaching candidates currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
The second-largest US bank got a boost from higher interest income and a strong performance from its Wall Street unit.
"I paid $20 for a spice organizer when it's literally exactly this could've spent $5 at Dollar Tree..." The post Turn Dollar Tree frames into an aesthetic spice rack for your drawer: ‘This is ACTUALLY affordable’ appeared first on In The Know.
The Dodgers got steamrolled in the NLDS by the Diamondbacks.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands including Jeep, Ram and Chrsyler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Autoworker strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.
Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.
Goldman CEO David Solomon reinforced his optimism about the firm's strategy despite another drop in profits during the third quarter.
All is the only Iowa player to have more than 10 catches through the first seven games.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
Here are some of the buzziest stories included the pop star's upcoming memoir, which comes out on Oct. 24.
'Buying this device may have been the smartest thing I've done in a very long time,' wrote one of 8,000+ fans.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday the Federal Reserve has "time to see" if the central bank's rate hikes to date will be enough to bring inflation back to its 2% goal.
Paramount president/CEO Chris McCarthy sent a letter to employees telling them that Showtime will no longer do sports beyond the end of the year, which spells the end of boxing and MMA on the network.
Increases in immigration to Europe since the pandemic have given politicians ample material for election campaigns. Despite illegal immigration making up just a fraction of net migration to Europe, recent weeks have seen Poland's ruling parties rehashing anti-immigrant strategies, the development of the U.K.'s controversial plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda and France's far right exploiting recent riots to push their anti-immigrant agenda. This summer, U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak raised the cost of working visa applications, which, according to some sources, would burden businesses with up to £10,000 in fees per skilled worker.
Harper missed the 2023 World Baseball Classic while rehabbing from offseason elbow surgery.
I am an AP voter this season and will share my ballot weekly with team results and reasonings for movements in my rankings.
LeapFrog Investments, a private equity firm that is keen on the financial and healthcare sectors, plans to raise $1 billion for a new fund targeting businesses in “global growth markets,” including Africa. The Emerging Consumer Fund IV is set to hold a final close in February next year having already secured the backing of several institutional investors, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and World Bank’s IFC, which have committed $60 million and $50 million, respectively. Other Fund IV limited partners (LPs) include U.S.-based financial services company Prudential Financials and Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group, which have made multi-fund investments of $500 million and $200 million, respectively.
India is set to take its space activities to new levels by sending its first astronaut to the moon by 2040 — the obvious but ambitious move after the successful landing of its lunar probe Chandrayaan-3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the space department to set up the country's native space station called "Bhartiya Antariksha Station" (Hindi translation of Indian Space Station) by 2035, and send the first Indian astronaut to the moon five years later, the government said on Tuesday. Initially, India aimed to have its own space station in 2022 that would be operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).