Congressional candidate, San Jacinto councilman charged with child endangerment

A San Jacinto city councilman who plans to run again for a congressional seat covering half of the Coachella Valley has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment after spending several days in county jail last week.

Hawkins, 44, was arrested on July 2 on suspicion of assault and child abuse, four felonies according to jail records. He remained in jail until July 6 after his bail was reduced from $200,000 to $5,000. He was charged with the two misdemeanor counts that same day, and he later pleaded not guilty.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported Hawkins was arrested in the 400 block of Mistletoe Avenue in San Jacinto after deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident there in which he "committed an assault on two children at the location." Few public details have been released about the incident and Hawkins' relationship to the children, if any, has not been disclosed.

San Jacinto City Councilmember Crystal Ruiz said Monday that Hawkins was still serving on the council. She said by email that she believed it would be addressed at the city's next scheduled council meeting on July 18, and encouraged the public to attend.

"As a mother I am fuming. As an elected official, I am beyond fuming," Ruiz said. "We are talking about children. Children who cannot defend themselves."

Ruiz said she did not know details about the case.

Hawkins could not be reached for comment, and his lawyer did not respond to an inquiry about the criminal case.

Last year, Hawkins ran as a Republican and challenged Rep. Raul Ruiz for the 25th Congressional District seat, which includes the eastern half of the Coachella Valley as well as Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Ruiz won with 57% of the vote.

Hawkins has announced he plans to run as a Democrat next year, The Press-Enterprise reported, and challenge Rep. Ken Calvert for the 41st Congressional District seat in the 2024 election. That district includes most of the western and central Coachella Valley.

