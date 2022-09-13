Congressional committee: National Archives still not certain it has all Trump records

WASHINGTON – The National Archives and Records Administration isn’t sure it has received all of former President Donald Trump’s administration documents, a key House chairwoman revealed Tuesday.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the head of the Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote a letter to acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall urging the agency to seek a personal certification from Trump that he surrendered all his presidential records.

Maloney also asked Wall to review all records recovered from the White House to assess whether documents remain missing.

“In light of the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be retaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office,” Maloney wrote.

Her letter followed the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents found 11,000 documents, including 54 marked “secret” and 11 marked “top secret.” Another 48 empty folders had “classified banners” and 42 folders were marked with “return to staff secretary/military aide.”

Trump had previously surrendered 15 boxes of documents to the archives in January, which included classified records. Federal authorities retrieved more classified documents under subpoena on June 3.

A Trump lawyer, Christina Bobb, signed a certification June 3 that said all classified documents had been returned to the government. But dozens more were found in a storage room and in Trump's office at Mar-a-Lago during the search two months later.

National Archives staffers notified the committee during an Aug. 24 they couldn't provide assurances the archives have all of the Trump administration's records.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

The House committee has jurisdiction over the Presidential Records Act, a 1978 law that requires the preservation of White House documents as property of the U.S. government. The request is the latest development in a lengthy negotiation over the documents since Trump left office in January 2021.

Trump is fighting in federal court for a special master to review whether the documents belong to him, as personal records or because of attorney-client privilege. Federal authorities have said 520 pages qualify for potential privilege.

Maloney and other Democratic lawmakers on the panel have asked for a briefing from the National Archives, but haven’t received one due to the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigation into the matter. The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago looking for evidence of mishandling national defense documents under the Espionage Act or of obstruction of justice.

“The Committee is concerned that, given this pattern of conduct, Mr. Trump may continue to retain presidential records at non-secure locations, including classified material that could endanger our nation’s security and other important records documenting Mr. Trump’s activities at the White House,” Maloney wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records