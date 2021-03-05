Congressional delegation heads to Alabama amid growing support for Amazon workers

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. lawmakers will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday, lending their support to a growing push to unionize workers at the e-commerce firm.

The Congressional delegation includes U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell, and Nikema Williams. Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting on whether to become the first Amazon employees to join a union.

The visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's recent message where he defended workers' rights to form unions. While he did not mention Amazon, he referenced "workers in Alabama."

The move by the Alabama workers, which is being backed by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), could help kickstart a new chapter for the labor movement in the southern states, where unions have long struggled to gain a foothold, labor experts said.

Union membership in southern states is half that of the national average, according to data from Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One of the main reasons for this has been fewer job opportunities in the region and political hostility toward unions, said William Gould, a labor law expert at Stanford Law. Gould is also a former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board.

"But that is changing because of how companies such as Amazon have really tested the limits of workers' endurance," he said, adding that the pandemic had exacerbated existing health and safety issues.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment. A company spokeswoman has previously said it does not believe the RWDSU represents the majority of employees' views and that Amazon offered "some of the best jobs available everywhere we hire, and we encourage anyone to compare our total compensation package, health benefits, and workplace environment to any other company with similar jobs."

Bessemer, which is about 15 miles (24 km) away from Birmingham, the most populous city in the state, is majority African American - a fact that has also made the fight an important one for several lawmakers.

"More than 80% of workers at the Amazon plant are Black. Their incredible organizing is Black liberation in action," Cori Bush said on Twitter.

Andy Levin, who will visit the Bessemer warehouse on Friday, told Reuters he was going to tell workers at the facility "how incredibly courageous they are."

"I consider this election in Bessemer... to be the David and Goliath story of labor relations in the 21st Century," he said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon employees in Alabama vote on joining union after sharing work conditions concerns

    Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse are voting this month on whether to join a union after raising concerns of work conditions. Mark Strassmann talks to employees about why they are for or against unionizing.

  • Futures rebound ahead of pivotal jobs data

    U.S. stock indexes firmed on Friday after a three-day pullback for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as investors looked to data that is likely to show accelerated jobs growth in February. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday maintained the central bank's dovish stance to support maximum employment and said inflation was not a worry at the moment. His comments disappointed investors who expected him to act on the recent spike in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield that has set the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on course for their third straight weekly decline.

  • Here’s proof that the bull market is alive and kicking

    The stock market’s current downturn is unlikely to be the end of this incredible bull market. Similar rankings from the final three months of past bull markets have exhibited distinct patterns, and there’s no evidence of such patterns currently. According to its calculations, Consumer Discretionary, Health Care and Consumer Staples are the three S&P 500 sectors that have performed the best, on average, in the last three months of all bull markets since 1970.

  • Bollywood, streaming giants on edge as Amazon gets flak for hurting religious beliefs in India

    Controversy in India over Amazon's political drama "Tandav" has put Bollywood and global video streaming giants on edge, prompting a closer scrutiny of scripts for possible offence to religious sentiments in a key growth market. Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said. This comes as Amazon Prime Video has become embroiled in legal cases and police complaints alleging "Tandav" depicts Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner and offends religious beliefs.

  • 3 Reasons I'll Never Sell Amazon

    It's AWS (Amazon Web Services), the cloud infrastructure platform it launched nearly two decades ago. AWS provides cloud storage and computing power to a massive list of clients like McDonald's and Verizon, and controlled 32% of the global cloud infrastructure market in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Canalys. AWS has higher margins than Amazon's e-commerce business.

  • Rory McIlroy taking Tiger Woods’ approach as he makes superb start at Bay Hill

    The 2018 champion shot an opening 66 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Report: Dolphins trying to trade Kyle Van Noy before releasing him

    The Dolphins told linebacker Kyle Van Noy that they were releasing him earlier this week, but they haven’t made the move official and they may not go that route when it comes to excising Van Noy from the roster. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has not followed through on releasing Van Noy [more]

  • Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

    There's been a major selloff in Lemonade, Inc. ( NYSE:LMND ) shares in the week since it released its annual report...

  • Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling clash ahead of UFC 259

    The UFC bantamweight title is on the line at UFC 259 in Las Vegas.

  • Sacramento Councilwoman Announces Plan to Fight Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    Sacramento councilwoman Mai Vang is pushing back against the recent surge of anti-Asian hate crimes with a resolution. Sacramentans reported a total of 57 hate crimes in the previous year, eight of which were specifically anti-Asian. The incident, which was caught on camera, is being investigated as a hate crime.

  • Apple, Google Lead Tech Stock Buybacks As Rebound Expected In 2021

    Led by Apple stock and Google stock, tech companies repurchased more shares in late 2020 as blowbacks versus stock buybacks eased. In early 2021, banks led a rebound in corporate buybacks.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Will Make You Richer in March (and Beyond)

    Technology stocks came into focus last year as the remote-work and stay-at-home trends highlighted the increasing demand for cloud computing, e-commerce, and social media. Client metrics were equally impressive.

  • Nikola downgraded at J.P. Morgan for ‘tactical’ reasons, including timing and valuation

    Nikola Corp. was downgraded at J.P. Morgan, for what analyst Paul Coster said was for "tactical" reasons, including shorter-term concerns over valuation.

  • Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says

    Texas' power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made a $16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the state, Potomac Economics, which monitors the state's power market, said. ERCOT kept market prices for power too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on Feb. 17, Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, said in a filing.

  • McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

    Bay Hill was bustling Thursday, just like golf before the pandemic. The fans were limited in numbers but they all wanted the same dose of entertainment provided by Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. First it was McIlroy, slowly feeling better about his game, and with good reason.

  • Tesla partners with nickel mine amid shortage fears

    There are concerns about supplies of nickel which are needed for batteries that power most electric cars.

  • Everything we know about 'Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness'

    "Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness" has a March 25, 2022, release date and ties into "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • Putin Ramps Up RT’s Propaganda Budget as Poll Rating Slumps

    Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/GettyMOSCOW–With Vladimir Putin’s popularity already in decline, news of the United States’ latest round of sanctions on Russia has alarmed the Kremlin, prompting its cast of experts, advisers, and anti-American ideologues to float several possible responses.Senator Olga Kovitidi promised that Russia would “send America to a blind knockout.” One expert suggested publishing lists of Russian media “spreading fake news.” Certain military experts proposed the formation of “information battalions” in cyberspace, modeled after the masked Russian soldiers deployed in the 2014 Ukraine crisis. Ultimately, the government landed on a familiar strategy: they will try to change the perception of Russia by pouring even more money into propaganda.After the sanctions were announced—this time in response to the poisoning of the opposition politician Alexei Navalny–the Russian government is reportedly aiming to expand the global audience of the Kremlin-funded RT television channel from 800 to 900 million viewers. They want to raise viewership on online platforms by promoting the internet content of the entire fleet of both Russian and foreign-oriented media outlets, including RT, RIA Novosti and Sputnik radio. In order to achieve this, the Kremlin has ramped up the state media budget to 211 billion rubles (about $2.8 billion)—a 34 billion-ruble ($460 million) increase from previous years.“No doubt, RT’s information soldiers will use this significant budget effectively to influence Euro-sceptics, anti-globalists, and Washington critics,” an opposition politician in Moscow, Ilya Yashin, told The Daily Beast. “Putin believes that if the West has its state-sponsored Radio Liberty or BBC, the Kremlin should become serious in what they like to call a ‘mirror response.’ This is a new stage of the ongoing Cold War.”“Do not underestimate RT’s growing influence,” he added.Some say the media battle goes both ways. Maria Baronova, a former opposition activist covering Russian social issues for RT, was banned from American social media platforms last year. “The Cold War goes for both sides. I have been banned on Twitter for working for RT in April, 2020. That is nonsense,” Baronova added.Russia’s Opposition Movement Starts To CrackInvestment in propaganda at home has already turned Russia into a nation of skeptics. In the early days of the conflict in Ukraine, 48 percent of Russians told the Public Opinion Foundation that they think propaganda harms their society.According to a social study by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 88 percent of young Russians aged 18-24 said they were on YouTube. Even the Kremlin’s most notorious propagandist, Vladimir Solovyev, admitted in a recent interview for Komsomolskaya Pravda that “the television audience is growing terribly old.”Young Russians are hungry for the truth, and in recent years, influential Russian YouTubers have started to take a more open approach with their content. Russia’s top online interviewer, Yury Dud, has 8.7 million subscribers and more than 500 million views on his channel. Tens of millions watched Dud’s documentaries on the AIDs epidemic and poverty and neglect in Kamchatka, Russia’s forgotten peninsula. More than 29 million people viewed Dud’s interview with Alexei Navalny soon after the politician recovered from his poisoning attack.In spite of state pressure on opposition bloggers, emerging YouTube stars are now covering some of Russia's most acute political issues. Irina Shikhman, another popular blogger, focuses on making celebrity-oriented videos in which she asks public figures uncomfortable questions about their personal lives. But some of her most popular clips are political in nature: over two million people viewed Shikhman’s interview with Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol.Russia’s only independent online television channel, TV Rain, has 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel’s founder and owner, Natalya Sindeyeva, says she isn’t worried about the Kremlin’s boosted promotion of RT.“We have been competing with state television channels without any state budget, without any administrative resources, for 11 years and we managed, which means money is not the main thing,” Sindeyeva said. “If they boost social media, the algorithms would recognize the artificial traffic. We don’t see any threat, since we are experienced in responding to challenges. Our audience trusts us and independent bloggers, our main job is not to lie. Trust cannot be purchased for money,” she said.It is too early to know for sure whether RT’s reports will crowd out independent media in Russia. “It depends on the quality of their content,” TV Rain’s editor-in-chief, Tikhon Dzyadko, told The Daily Beast.Some independent bloggers saw the government’s increase of spending on internet content as a positive sign. “It seems the Kremlin realized they cannot ban YouTube, so they decided to choke it with propaganda,” blogger Karen Shainyan, host of the YouTube show “Straight Talk with Gay People”, told The Daily Beast. “Authorities spend shockingly huge money on RT, more than on any other television channel.”Pavel Kanygin, who manages a YouTube channel for Novaya Gazeta, a legendary independent newspaper in Russia, says the government has begun to view social media platforms as a real threat. “We can see that the Kremlin has become serious about YouTube,” he said, especially after over 100 million people viewed an investigative report about Putin released by Navalny’s organization on the site in January.“One thing is to get clicks and another to get people engaged, to comment on the publication–that is a completely different story that cannot be artificially created,” Kanygin said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump State Department appointee Federico Klein arrested in connection with Capitol riots

    Federico Klein is believed to be the first Trump appointee to be charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians