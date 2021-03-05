Congressional delegation heads to Alabama amid growing support for Amazon workers

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. lawmakers will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday, lending their support to a growing push to unionize workers at the e-commerce firm.

The Congressional delegation includes U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell, and Nikema Williams. Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting on whether to become the first Amazon employees to join a union.

The visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's recent message where he defended workers' rights to form unions. While he did not mention Amazon, he referenced "workers in Alabama."

The move by the Alabama workers, which is being backed by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), could help kickstart a new chapter for the labor movement in the southern states, where unions have long struggled to gain a foothold, labor experts said.

Union membership in southern states is half that of the national average, according to data from Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One of the main reasons for this has been fewer job opportunities in the region and political hostility toward unions, said William Gould, a labor law expert at Stanford Law. Gould is also a former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board.

"But that is changing because of how companies such as Amazon have really tested the limits of workers' endurance," he said, adding that the pandemic had exacerbated existing health and safety issues.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment. A company spokeswoman has previously said it does not believe the RWDSU represents the majority of employees' views and that Amazon offered "some of the best jobs available everywhere we hire, and we encourage anyone to compare our total compensation package, health benefits, and workplace environment to any other company with similar jobs."

Bessemer, which is about 15 miles (24 km) away from Birmingham, the most populous city in the state, is majority African American - a fact that has also made the fight an important one for several lawmakers.

"More than 80% of workers at the Amazon plant are Black. Their incredible organizing is Black liberation in action," Cori Bush said on Twitter.

Andy Levin, who will visit the Bessemer warehouse on Friday, told Reuters he was going to tell workers at the facility "how incredibly courageous they are."

"I consider this election in Bessemer... to be the David and Goliath story of labor relations in the 21st Century," he said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Futures rebound ahead of pivotal jobs data

    U.S. stock indexes firmed on Friday after a three-day pullback for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as investors looked to data that is likely to show accelerated jobs growth in February. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday maintained the central bank's dovish stance to support maximum employment and said inflation was not a worry at the moment. His comments disappointed investors who expected him to act on the recent spike in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield that has set the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on course for their third straight weekly decline.

  • Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push

    The national rush to vaccinate teachers in hopes of soon reopening pandemic-shuttered schools is running into one basic problem: Almost no one knows how many are getting the shots, or refusing to get them. States and many districts have not been keeping track of school employee vaccinations, even as the U.S. prioritizes teachers nationwide. Vaccines are not required for educators to return to school buildings, but the absence of data complicates efforts to address parents' concerns about health risk levels and some teachers unions' calls for widespread vaccinations as a condition of reopening schools.

  • China says to promote U.S. business ties on basis of 'mutual respect'

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Friday to promote business ties with the United States based on "mutual respect" that benefit both countries. The world's two largest economies have been at odds over trade and economic policy, especially when it comes to U.S. efforts to restrict tech exports to China and tariffs both have put on each others goods. This week, President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

  • By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9T relief bill

    The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority through the precariously divided chamber. Democrats were hoping for Senate approval of the package before next week, in time for the House to sign off and get the measure to Biden quickly. Democratic leaders made over a dozen late additions to their package, reflecting their need to cement unanimous support from all their senators — plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote — to succeed in the 50-50 chamber.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Tickets sold to vaccinated, recovered fans for F1 Bahrain GP

    Tickets will be sold to fans for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix providing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they recovered from it, organizers said Thursday. The Bahrain International Circuit said tickets will sold at a single discounted price of 100 Bahraini Dinars ($265) for the March 26-28 event. “Comprehensive measures will be put in place at the circuit to ensure spectators can enjoy the excitement of F1 in a safe environment,” organizers said in a statement.

  • Elizabeth Olsen said that her mom has been accidentally calling her Red Witch instead of Scarlet Witch for years

    Elizabeth Olsen's mom only found out she was called Scarlet Witch after episode eight of "WandaVision," where Agatha Harkness calls Wanda by the name.

  • PSL T20 cricket postponed after outbreak up to 7 positives

    The Pakistan Super League was postponed indefinitely after three more coronavirus cases on Thursday raised the tally to seven in the Twenty20 cricket tournament. The decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the owners of the six teams were reluctant to continue, even with the option of a five-day 'circuit-breaker.' “They (owners) made it very clear that the players were not in a mental state to continue,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in Karachi.

  • Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes

    As the trial approaches for a white Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors are putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on the Black man's neck at about nine minutes. The fact that the figure has evolved probably won't matter at Chauvin’s trial, which begins Monday with jury selection. One former prosecutor says it’s common for such details to be fine-tuned as prosecutors build a case.

  • Carole Middleton confirms that her daughter Pippa is pregnant with a second child

    Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton's mother, confirmed her daughter is pregnant with a second child in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

  • Trump Served With Civil Rights Suit After Capitol Riot

    Michael Reaves/GettyAttorneys for Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and the NAACP have served former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club with a lawsuit filed against him in February. Thompson and the NAACP filed suit against Trump alleging that his incendiary rhetoric and false claims of a “stolen” election amounted to a conspiracy to interfere with civil rights by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.The suit names Trump alongside his attorney Rudy Giuliani and the right-wing extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as co-defendants and builds off the 1871 “Ku Klux Klan Act,” which was “intended to protect against conspiracies, through violence and intimidation, that sought to prevent Members of Congress from discharging their official duties,” according to a complaint.If Jan. 6 Was ‘Domestic Terror,’ Who Was the Terrorist in Chief?“The Defendants conspired to prevent, by force, intimidation and threats, the Plaintiff, as a Member of Congress, from discharging his official duties to approve the count of votes cast by members of the Electoral College following the presidential election,” the lawsuit alleges.It accuses the defendants of acting “in concert to incite and then carry out a riot at the Capitol” that “created grave danger of harm” to Thompson and other lawmakers. Similar to the case laid out by Democrats in Trump’s impeachment trial last month, the suit lays out a timeline of Trump’s “concerted campaign” to retain power at any cost, from his refusal to commit to a peaceful transition before the election to his explicit endorsement of efforts to overturn the election result to his fiery rally speech on January 6.Trump “solicited the support of, and endorsed the belligerent and violent actions of, organizations such as the Proud Boys that expressed support of his reelection,” the suit alleges.Trump advisers did not immediately provide comment on who, if anyone, at this point is representing the former president for this lawsuit. When Trump was served, it was merely signed for by a “Ricky,” according to the court document.Several Trump attorneys who The Daily Beast asked about this said they had no involvement. As of Tuesday, Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense for the ex-president’s first Senate impeachment trial, said “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” regarding this suit, but added that he personally believes Trump’s rhetoric on Jan. 6 is “protected by the First Amendment” and that “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”The suit adds to a growing list of legal troubles now facing former President Trump, his family, and his associates, since leaving office.After a victory at the Supreme Court in February, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance obtained copies of Trump’s tax returns. The paperwork is reportedly part of a city fraud investigation looking into whether the former president lied about the value of his assets in order to gain financial advantages.It’s unclear who will represent Trump, the Proud Boys, and the Oath Keepers in the latest suit but court records show that Austin, Texas-based attorney Joseph D. Sibley IV accepted service of the suit on behalf of Giuliani. Sibley, a graduate of Harvard Law school, is a former U.S. Army Ranger.“I am representing Mayor Giuliani in the Thompson lawsuit, and I will also be representing him in the Smartmatic and Dominion cases,” Sibley told The Daily Beast on Wednesday afternoon.Orange Is the New Orange: Trump Just Might Go to JailSibley handles breach of contract, intellectual property, and other commercial law cases but has also represented clients in defamation cases and provided expert commentary for The Washington Post on defamation suits.He represented far-right blogger Charles Johnson in a 2020 libel lawsuit that was originally filed against Verizon, The Huffington Post, and reporter Andy Campbell for a 2019 article which labeled Johnson a “Holocaust-Denying White Nationalist”—a description Johnson strongly denies. Johnson dismissed the suits against Campbell and Verizon but has appealed a federal judge’s dismissal of his suit against The Huffington Post.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian had custom SKIMS outfits made for her daughter's pet lizard

    Hoodies from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS Cozy Collection typically retail for prices between $48 and $78.

  • The top 9 streaming shows of the week, from 'WandaVision' to 'Cobra Kai'

    "WandaVision" remained on top, but Netflix's "Cobra Kai" surpassed "The Mandalorian" for second place this week.

  • UK police rule out criminal inquiry into 1995 Princess Diana interview

    British police said on Thursday they had ruled out a criminal investigation into the famous 1995 BBC interview with the late Princess Diana, after complaints from her brother that she had been tricked into taking part with the use of forged documents. Diana's interview with journalist Martin Bashir, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, shocked the nation when she admitted to an affair and gave other intimate details of her failed marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles. Last November, her brother Charles Spencer said the BBC had failed to apologise for what he said were forged documents and "other deceit" which led him to introduce Diana to Bashir.

  • Biden cuts 16 million people off from stimulus checks after striking deal with moderate Senate Democrats, study says

    Biden approved phasing out direct payments entirely for individuals making above $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000.

  • Hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines seized in South Africa, Interpol says

    South African police have seized hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines and arrested four suspects in connection with the haul, the Interpol global police co-ordination agency said. This comes after Interpol, which is headquartered in France, issued a global alert in December to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online. Some 400 ampoules - equivalent to about 2,400 doses - containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, where officers also recovered a large quantity of fake 3M masks, the agency said on Wednesday on its website.