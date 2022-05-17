  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Congressional Democrats call for stronger domestic terror laws after mass shooting at Buffalo market

Samantha Manning
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

The mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo over the weekend has led to renewed calls for stronger domestic terrorism laws.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will soon move to vote on legislation to strengthen efforts to combat domestic terrorism.

READ: Buffalo supermarket shooting: What we know about the 10 victims

President Joe Biden and law enforcement officials have called the mass shooting at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo an act of domestic terrorism.

Right now, there’s no specific charge for domestic terrorism, but democrats in congress are pushing for legislation to change that.

However, the proposed bill is facing opposition from Republicans who argue it could end up infringing on free speech rights.

READ: Baby formula maker Abbott reaches agreement to restart largest production plant

Meanwhile, some within the GOP are under fire from in their own party over allegations of making comments that allegedly align with the far-right theory known as the great replacement theory.

It’s an anti-immigrant position that suggests whites in the United States are being replaced by non-white people.

Republican Congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney tweeted, “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-Semitism.”

READ: Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

Cheney went on to call on the party to renounce and reject those views.

The American Civil Liberties Union has also expressed opposition to making domestic terrorism an official charge because they argue it could harm communities of color by expanding law enforcement authorities.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history but inherits a world of trouble

    The White House’s first Black press secretary used her opening remarks to reflect on this new chapter Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for her first briefing as White House press secretary on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP It was grimly poignant that the first Black person to hold a briefing as White House press secretary should begin by naming victims of white supremacist violence. Karine Jean-Pierre, standing at the famed blue lectern, took a moment to “remember lives lost and forever changed

  • Heartache and anguish grips Buffalo following supermarket shooting

    CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke to family members of victims and residents impacted by Saturday's racially motivated attack.

  • Sri Lankan PM warns of 'difficult' months ahead

    STORY: These rickshaw drivers are lined up in Colombo hoping to fill up on gas. But as Sri Lanka's fuel crisis worsens,it's uncertain if any will be there when it's their turn.AUTO RICKSHAW DRIVER, MOHAMMAD NAUSHAD, SAYING: "How will we manage without fuel? All the vehicles are here, we do not have any work now. This is our only job these days, there is nothing else to do.” On Monday - the country's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that Sri Lanka was down to its last day of fuel...and in desperate need of $75 million for essential imports.Two shipments of petrol and two of diesel using an Indian credit line could provide relief in the next few days, he added, but the country is also facing a medicine shortage.The crisis has led to widespread protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family.His brother, Mahinda, resigned as prime minister last week.Peaceful demonstrations turned violent after pro-government supporters stormed a protest camp on May 9. Nine people died and more than 300 were injured. ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTER AND ACTIVIST OF THE LEFTIST-MARXIST JVP FRONT'S YOUTH WING, VRAIE CALLY BALTHAZAAR, SAYING: "The reason we are here is because we truly feel that there is a lot of ... what happened on the 9th, the attack on the 9th was violent and vicious and as of now, it's been seven days since and, despite it been seven days, no one has been taken into custody.” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has warned things could get worse, saying the next couple of months will be the most “difficult ones of our lives.”

  • Buffalo shooting that killed 10 investigated as 'racially motivated violent extremism'

    Authorities say the suspect in the Tops Friendly Markets shooting deliberately traveled to an area with a high concentration of Black residents.

  • Sweden seeks to join NATO, drawing objection from Turkey; Ukraine evacuates 260 fighters from Mariupol steel plant: Live updates

    A day after Finland applied for NATO membership, neighbor Sweden looked to make its own historic application. Latest Ukraine updates.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre steps into the bright White House spotlight

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre steps into the spotlight at a politically perilous moment for President Biden.

  • U.S. lifts some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba, including limits on travel and remittances

    The Biden administration revises Cuba policy, including reversing restrictions on travel and remittances.

  • DeSantis Signs Law Banning Protests outside Homes

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that bars protesters from demonstrating outside homes, in the wake of protests at the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

  • Australian PM touts fiscal discipline in final election campaign lap

    Australia's ruling coalition on Tuesday pledged to fund A$2.3 billion ($1.60 billion) worth of its election promises by curbing public sector spending over the next four years, which it said would also further reduce the budget deficit. With the national election just four days away on Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said government departments will be tasked to find ways to lower administrative costs without affecting essential services. "This is a sensible, practical measure ... that's how you manage your budget, you live within your means," Morrison said during a media briefing.

  • Buffalo shooter’s prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket made threating comments […] The post Buffalo shooter’s prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Barnette says she had a ‘wonderful time’ at Jan. 6 rally

    GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette said during a Monday interview on Fox News that she had a “wonderful time” in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the Capitol riot. Barnette was asked by Fox’s Bret Baier about images circulating of her marching near the Capitol on Jan. 6, which showed her near…

  • Factbox-Buffalo shooting victims included deacon, retired cop, grocery worker

    There was a pharmacist, a church deacon, a retired police officer who worked as a security guard at the store, and a young man who pushed carts and did other jobs. Whitfield, 86, was the mother of former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield. Massey, 72, a civil rights advocate for the Black community in Buffalo, frequently wrote letters to the Buffalo News.

  • NFHS-5: India's preference for sons over daughters remains

    Nearly 80% of those who took part in a government survey said they wanted at least one son in their lifetime.

  • Residents can now order more free COVID-19 tests from the federal government: Here's how

    This is the government's third time offering this service, and each order comes with eight rapid antigen tests.

  • Making history, Karine Jean-Pierre holds first briefing as press secretary

    While conducting her first White House briefing as press secretary on Monday, Karine Jean-Pierre addressed her historic position of being the first African American, first immigrant and first openly LGBTQ person to take on the role.

  • Update: 16 units destroyed in 3-alarm apartment complex fire in northwest Fresno

    The plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

  • Steve Kerr clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach Warriors in Western Conference finals

    The Warriors coach missed three games in Golden State's series against Memphis.

  • A weekend of violence

    The FBI continues to investigate the shooting in Buffalo that killed 10, the search for a motive behind a California church shooting and more news you need to know Monday.

  • AFL-CIO says lawmakers should remove 'pro-China' provisions from chips bill

    The largest U.S. labor organization said on Monday it wants lawmakers negotiating a measure to boost funding for semiconductor chips production and U.S. competitiveness to remove "pro-China provisions." The AFL-CIO trade federation, representing 12.5 million workers, took aim at the Senate version of the bill in a letter to lawmakers, saying it "would benefit China's economy more than ours by lowering tariffs and continuing our over-reliance on China in key sectors." The Senate and the House of Representatives have passed separate versions of the bill, and are now negotiating to reach a final deal.